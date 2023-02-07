Read full article on original website
UVM officials apologize to Vt. state-recognized tribes while Odanak reps continue to denounce them
A University of Vermont official apologized for causing harm to state-recognized tribes through an event hosted by the school last spring. A 2002 report by the state attorney general's office, when one group was applying for federal recognition, came to the same conclusion. But the groups reject those claims, and...
Vermont State University officials apologize amid backlash over library, sports downsizing but say they will not reverse course
Administrators’ remarks apparently failed to mollify students and community members, many of whom arrived with protest signs and prewritten remarks. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont State University officials apologize amid backlash over library, sports downsizing but say they will not reverse course.
mynbc5.com
New Urgent Care center to open in Williston
WILLISTON, Vt. — A new urgent care center will open in Williston next week as ClearChoiceMD expands its footprint in Vermont. The center, which is scheduled to open on Monday, Feb. 13, will be the fifth ClearChoiceMD clinic in Vermont and the second in Chittenden County, in addition to one in South Burlington.
bestattractions.org
Things to do in Rutland, Vermont
Explore the Hidden Gems of Rutland: Top Attractions and Activities. Rutland is located in central Vermont, in the heart of the Green Mountains. With a rich history dating back to the mid-1700s, this charming city is steeped in traditional New England culture and is renowned for its charming Victorian-era architecture. Despite its small size, there are plenty of things to see and do in Rutland, from outdoor recreation opportunities to cultural attractions.
WCAX
Vermont removes possibly contaminated marijuana from stores
(AP) - Vermont regulators have removed marijuana potentially contaminated with a pesticide from five retail stores after a consumer reported feeling sick after smoking some. Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board issued a consumer protection warning last week for all strains of marijuana produced by grower Holland Cannabis Co. due to pesticide contamination. Customers who purchased marijuana grown by Holland Cannabis at the five particular stores are asked to return it to the retailers.
UVM Medical Center Seeks Green Light to Build Surgery Center
The University of Vermont Medical Center has asked state regulators for permission to break ground on a new $130 million outpatient surgery facility that would allow it perform at least 3,000 more procedures each year. The 85,000-square-foot facility would be located at the Tilley Drive complex in South Burlington and...
Backers say Burlington’s ‘Prop Zero’ would expand direct democracy
Landing on the Town Meeting Day ballot by a petition campaign, the proposal would place more authority in the hands of voters to alter city ordinances. Critics say it isn’t well-suited to the city. Read the story on VTDigger here: Backers say Burlington’s ‘Prop Zero’ would expand direct democracy.
WCAX
Super Senior: Jean Richardson
NORTH FERRISBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Jean Richardson rarely sits still. “I don’t much appreciate downtime,” she said. A native of England, she has called Vermont home for close to 50 years, living in an 1830 vintage house in North Ferrisburgh. “It’s a gorgeous old place,” Richardson said, showing off her sugaring facility. “I set it up as a one-woman sugaring operation.” But that’s not the only thing on tap. Her hens are around the corner.
‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act
“We, best of anyone, know all farms are important,” a young farmer told lawmakers last month. “But right now, organic farms are the ones in trouble. You don’t just leave 25% of an industry by the wayside. We need help in immediate action.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act.
VTDigger
GSR Solutions and Franklin County Dairy Farm announce the commercial operation of a new dairy manure waste to value process
Burlington, Vermont, February 09, 2023 – GSR Solutions LLC (dba NutriHarvest) and Green Mountain Dairy Farm recently achieved commercial operation of GSR’s biotechnology for dairy farms to transform liquid manure wastewater into value-added fertilizers. The U.S. Department of Agriculture provided funding assistance for the project’s implementation along with project partners.
castletonspartan.com
Get it while it’s still here!
The last semester of Castleton University, under that name, has begun. The entire university is preparing for the name change, but the Campus Center bookstore is still stocked with Castleton University merchandise. For now, at least. Travis Mullally, manager of the bookstore since November, said he has noticed people stopping...
Obituary: Richard Hong, 1929-2023
Richard Hong, loving father, husband, physician, teacher and passionate tennis player, died peacefully on February 4, 2023, at Wake Robin Life Plan Retirement Community in Shelburne, Vt. He was 94 years old. Dick was greatly loved by his many family members, colleagues and friends, and his unique sparkle will be missed.
Letters to the Editor (2/8/23)
[Re "Burlington Allows Parish to Demolish Historic Cathedral," January 11, online]: In response to the idea that one possible repurposing of the cathedral building — in lieu of demolishing an architecturally and culturally important piece of Burlington's history — could be its use as a theater, this was Monsignor Peter Routhier's response:
Phil Scott decries ‘act of terrorism’ after police respond to hoax threats at 21 Vermont schools
The phony threats are believed to be part of an ongoing nationwide hoax campaign that has hit neighboring states in recent months. None are believed to be credible, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Phil Scott decries ‘act of terrorism’ after police respond to hoax threats at 21 Vermont schools.
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Restaurant In Vermont Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
Sometimes delving into a tasty meal is worth the wait. So, if you’re craving Thai food and happen to be in Montpelier, Vermont, head to Wilaiwan’s Kitchen for some of the best food around. Once you sit down for your freshly-made meal, you’ll understand why there tends to be a line out the door of this charming family-run restaurant. If you’re curious to know more, read on to learn why Wilaiwan’s Kitchen is the place to go to satisfy your craving for Thai food in Vermont.
WCAX
Why cybercriminals are targetting Vermont’s small towns
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Stowe is still recovering from two separate cyberattacks in recent months. Nearly 400 people had their personal information compromised last summer in an email phishing scheme directed at town officials. Then, an attack after Christmas struck a company that manages online land records for Stowe and other Vermont towns.
vtcynic.com
“Unlike anything we’ve seen before”: Unassigned damage at UVM
When nearly 450 students on Redstone campus checked their fall semester bill, they saw a charge labeled “unassigned damages.”. The charges ranged from $4 to $20 and were dependent on the severity of the physical damage done to the student’s residence hall, said Charles Holmes-Hope, director of Residential Life.
North Branch Nature Center Hosts a Forest-to-Spoon Workshop
What I gained from the January 29 Snow Season "Spooning" workshop at Montpelier's North Branch Nature Center: 1) hands-on education in which trees yield softer wood receptive to the efforts of neophyte carvers, and 2) slightly more confidence when using hatchets and other digit-threatening tools. What I did not gain:...
Rescue service looks to member towns to fund steep hike
The estimated fiscal 2024 budget request of $542,970 includes a $7.09 per person increase, a drop in the water compared with how much communities pay toward their own fire and police response budgets. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rescue service looks to member towns to fund steep hike.
PCB-Manufacturer Asks Court to Dismiss Burlington School District's Lawsuit
PCBs manufacturer Monsanto asked a court on Thursday to dismiss the Burlington School District's lawsuit over contamination, citing the statute of limitations. The suit, filed in December, alleges that Monsanto encouraged customers to use PCB mixtures in construction materials "despite knowing that this would directly introduce PCBs into surrounding air and other construction materials, and onto nearby interior surfaces."
sevendaysvt
