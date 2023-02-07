ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets Trade Kessler Edwards

By Schuyler Callihan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KY3Uc_0kfh9DJc00

The Nets swing another deal.

The Brooklyn Nets have made another trade. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN , the Nets are sending Kessler Edwards and cash to the Sacramento Kings. What the Nets will receive in return has not been disclosed at this time.

Kessler was the 44th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and played in 48 games (23 starts) as a rookie, averaging 5.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting 41% from the field and 35% from three-point land. However, he has seen very little action this year, appearing in just 14 games seeing roughly five minutes per game.

Edwards has spent much of his season with the G League Long Island Nets, where he posted 16.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while shooting 40% from 3-point range.

Wojnarowski also reports that Edwards, who has a no-trade clause, has approved the move and will begin with the G League, Stockton Kings.

