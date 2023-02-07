This Time, Packers Make Move In Updated Rodgers’ Next-Team Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook made an enormous update in its Aaron Rodgers next-team odds on Tuesday morning. Those odds were updated on Tuesday afternoon.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Las Vegas Raiders remain an overwhelming favorite to be the 2023 team for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Just not as overwhelming a favorite as early in the day.

On Tuesday afternoon, DraftKings Sportsbook updated odds that it had posted on Tuesday morning. It’s a big adjustment, albeit not quite as dramatic as the earlier update .

While the Raiders remain a considerable favorite to be four-time MVP’s team for the 2023 season, the Packers made a big move into the No. 2 position and closed the gap considerably.

In the update, the Raiders are -390 to be the team for which “Rodgers takes his next regular-season snap.” That’s down just a bit from -450 to start the day. By implied probability, the Raiders went from 81.8 percent to 79.6 percent.

The Packers and New York Jets flip-flopped positions from the morning. The Packers, who started the day with the third-shortest odds, went from +600 to +300 while the Jets slid from +350 to +600. By implied probability, Green Bay went from 14.3 percent to 25 percent while the Jets backtracked from 22.2 percent to 14.3 percent.

“Vegas seems to be pretty right on on a lot of their stuff,” Rodgers said during Tuesday’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show , though that response was in context of the Eagles being a 1.5-point favorite over the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Rodgers’ former superstar teammate, Las Vegas receiver Davante Adams, has made clear his desire for the Raiders to acquire Rodgers . The fans at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am also showed their love for Rodgers in silver and black.

“There’s been a couple years where we got ousted from the playoffs by the Niners and then I went and played at Pebble and those years were very razzing, I would say, from the crowd,” Rodgers told McAfee .

“This year was a lot more positive, I think. The sentiment was very positive, people wanting me to get traded to their team, and the Raiders fans were probably the most vocal and the most numerous. But it was a lot of positive interactions with the crowd and the fans … I appreciated the positive words throughout the week.”

Here are the new odds, with only the numbers for the Raiders, Packers and Jets changing on Tuesday afternoon.

Aaron Rodgers: Shifting Next-Team Odds

Team: Odds as of Jan. 23, Jan. 28, Jan. 31 and Feb. 7 (a.m.) and Feb. 7 (p.m.) via DraftKings.

Las Vegas Raiders: +550 on Jan. 23; +750 on Jan. 28; +750 on Jan. 31; -450 on Feb. 7 (a.m.); -390 on Feb. 7 (p.m.)

New York Jets: +750 on Jan. 23; +115 on Jan. 28; +110 on Jan. 31; +350 on Feb. 7 (a.m.); +600 on Feb. 7 (p.m.)

Green Bay Packers: -125 on Jan. 23; -115 on Jan. 28; -110 on Jan. 31; +600 on Feb. 7 (a.m.); +300 on Feb. 7 (p.m.)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +2000 on Jan. 23; +2000 on Jan. 28; +2000 on Jan. 31; +1500 on Feb. 7

New England Patriots: +1200 on Jan. 23; +1500 on Jan. 28; +1500 on Jan. 31; +2000 on Feb. 7

Tennessee Titans: +1500 on Jan. 23; +1500 on Jan. 28; +1500 on Jan. 31; +2000 on Feb. 7

Washington Commanders: +1800 on Jan. 23; +1800 on Jan. 28; +1800 on Jan. 31; +2000 on Feb. 7

San Francisco 49ers: +1000 on Jan. 23; +1800 on Jan. 28; +2000 on Jan. 31; +2000 on Feb. 7

Indianapolis Colts: +1500 on Jan. 23; +1000 on Jan. 28; +750 on Jan. 31; +2500 on Feb. 7

Carolina Panthers: +2500 on Feb. 7

Miami Dolphins: +1500 on Jan. 23; +1200 on Jan. 28; +1000 on Jan. 31; +5000 on Feb. 7

