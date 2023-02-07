Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants surge at a border after they receive misinformation that it would be easy to get into Canada through the USAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
500 Migrants Tried to Cross the Texas Border But Were Immediately Turned AwayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Judge Goes to Washington to Talk About the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Plans to Raise the Minimum Wage $.50 Next Month - Is that Enough?Tom HandyEl Paso, TX
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
Police: 1 person dead in crash along I-10 at Transmountain
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police say one person is dead after a collision involving a pedestrian along Interstate 10 at Transmountain Friday night. Special Traffic Investigators are on the scene. Traffic is shut down along the westbound lanes of the interstate. Through traffic needs to exit at Transmountain Exit 6. Traffic is […]
YAHOO!
Former Fort Bliss soldier sentenced to probation in fatal drunk-driving crash
A former Fort Bliss soldier was sentenced to 10 years of probation after he was found guilty of intoxicated manslaughter. Ivan Romo was sentenced Thursday by a jury in connection with a fatal 2020 drunken-driving crash, according to court records. The same jury found him guilty in the case the previous day.
Pedestrian killed in crash along I-10 and Transmountain
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police say one person has died after a crash along I-10 and Transmountain. The collision taking place before 9 p.m. TXDOT says all westbound lanes closed with traffic detouring on Transmountain exit 6. This is a developing story and information will be updated as it becomes available. The post Pedestrian killed in crash along I-10 and Transmountain appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
Man sentenced to 10 years of probation for intoxicated manslaughter
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man who was assigned to Fort Bliss that caused a deadly crash in 2020 was sentenced. Ivan Romo was sentenced Thursday to 10 years of probation under supervision for the death of Celso Manuel Garcia. He was also ordered to pay $10,410. A...
El Paso bar accused of overserving after fatal crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is investigating the Chino Chido bar following Sunday’s fatal crash in Downtown El Paso. According to the TABC, the agency opened an investigation Wednesday regarding allegations of overservice at the bar, connected to the fatal accident. As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, 20-year-old Antonio […]
KFOX 14
Police identify man who died after stabbing in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police identified the victim who died in connection to a deadly stabbing in central El Paso last week. Officers responded to the Las Palmas Medical Center to an aggravated assault call. The original incident happened Thursday at the 100 block of Noble Street. The...
KFOX 14
Drunk driver found guilty of 2019 crash that left mother, son dead on Loop 375
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man responsible for a crash that killed a 6-year-old boy and his 25-year-old mother near Bowie High School in 2019 was found guilty in court Tuesday. Juan Martinez was found guilty of two counts of intoxicated manslaughter and one count of intoxicated assault...
18-year-old dies after stabbing in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police released more information Wednesday on a fatal stabbing that occurred on the 100 block of Noble on Thursday Feb. 2. According to El Paso police, officers responded to Las Palmas Medical Center to an aggravated assault. The initial investigation revealed 18-year-old Jadon Robinson was taken to the […]
Wrong-way driver in fatal Downtown El Paso crash charged with intoxication manslaughter
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 20-year-old Denton, Texas, man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with a fatal crash that happened in Downtown El Paso early Sunday morning, police said. Police said Antonio Machorro Jr. was speeding the wrong way on Stanton Street at about 2:30 a.m. Machorro’s car struck a vehicle […]
KVIA
Woman struck by car in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A woman was hit by a car in central El Paso, according to preliminary reports. The woman is described as being in her 40s. The collision happened sometime around 4 p.m. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts...
Gadsden ISD bus involved in “minor” crash; no injuries reported
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Gadsden ISD spokesperson says the bus on its way to Yucca Heights Elementary in Chaparral was involved in a minor traffic accident Wednesday morning, but none of the 13 students on board were injured. Luis Villalobos says the "minor" traffic accident happened Wednesday morning in Chaparral. Villalobos says the The post Gadsden ISD bus involved in “minor” crash; no injuries reported appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces police still searching for suspects in 3-decade-old bowling alley massacre
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Friday, Feb. 10 marks the 33rd anniversary of one of the most heinous crimes in Las Cruces history — the Las Cruces Bowling Alley Massacre. Four children and three adults were targeted in a robbery turned mass shooting at a Las Cruces bowling alley. Las Cruces-Dona Ana County Crime Stoppers is […]
KVIA
Fatal crash in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police say they're responding to a deadly crash in south-central El Paso. The call came in around 3:35 p.m. The crash happened 100 N. Cotton St. and Olive Ave. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts...
KVIA
South-Central El Paso bar temporarily shut down; officials say nothing meaningful done to curb violence, illegal activity
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A south-central El Paso bar is being temporarily shut down due to repeated criminal activity, according to the El Paso county attorney. According to Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, Cantina Cazadores has had repeated violations, including continuous criminal activity, failure to report police activity as required by the TABC, allowing minors to drink, the sale of narcotics, and violent criminal activity.
1 person dead in traffic ‘incident’ in South-Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are reporting that one person is dead on scene after a traffic “incident” in South-Central El Paso this afternoon. The incident happened along the 100 block of Cotton. That’s near the Magoffin House State Historic Site. Initial reports from police indicate that a man is dead after […]
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Feb. 10, 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
El Paso News
New DA: Predecessor’s office tried to hurt immigration status of Walmart victim’s family
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks wrote a letter concerning emails allegedly sent by the former District Attorney’s Office that potentially impacted the immigration status of a Walmart shooting victim’s family member. In the letter, it says under former District Attorney Yvonne...
Burning of weeds likely caused house fire in Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fire investigators believe a homeowner burning weeds led to his home catching fire Wednesday evening. Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, Las Cruces firefighters were dispatched to the report of a structure fire on the 5700 block of East Mesa Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find light smoke visible and fire […]
El Paso parent believes his 18-year-od son was a victim of police brutality
EL PASOK, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso parent says he is disgusted after his 18-year-old son was a victim of what he calls police brutality. He says officers used a stun gun on his son. It left him with bruises. Police arrested him after officers raided a party he was at Saturday night. The parent who The post El Paso parent believes his 18-year-od son was a victim of police brutality appeared first on KVIA.
Shooting victim in northeast El Paso rushed to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A shooting victim was rushed to University Medical Center in serious condition. The shooting happened around noon at the 5200 block of Fairbanks. According to paramedics, the victim received a wound to the right buttock. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the The post Shooting victim in northeast El Paso rushed to hospital appeared first on KVIA.
Comments / 0