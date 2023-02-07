ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

Police: 1 person dead in crash along I-10 at Transmountain

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police say one person is dead after a collision involving a pedestrian along Interstate 10 at Transmountain Friday night. Special Traffic Investigators are on the scene. Traffic is shut down along the westbound lanes of the interstate. Through traffic needs to exit at Transmountain Exit 6. Traffic is […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Pedestrian killed in crash along I-10 and Transmountain

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police say one person has died after a crash along I-10 and Transmountain. The collision taking place before 9 p.m. TXDOT says all westbound lanes closed with traffic detouring on Transmountain exit 6. This is a developing story and information will be updated as it becomes available. The post Pedestrian killed in crash along I-10 and Transmountain appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso bar accused of overserving after fatal crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is investigating the Chino Chido bar following Sunday’s fatal crash in Downtown El Paso. According to the TABC, the agency opened an investigation Wednesday regarding allegations of overservice at the bar, connected to the fatal accident. As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, 20-year-old Antonio […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police identify man who died after stabbing in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police identified the victim who died in connection to a deadly stabbing in central El Paso last week. Officers responded to the Las Palmas Medical Center to an aggravated assault call. The original incident happened Thursday at the 100 block of Noble Street. The...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

18-year-old dies after stabbing in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police released more information Wednesday on a fatal stabbing that occurred on the 100 block of Noble on Thursday Feb. 2. According to El Paso police, officers responded to Las Palmas Medical Center to an aggravated assault. The initial investigation revealed 18-year-old Jadon Robinson was taken to the […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Woman struck by car in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A woman was hit by a car in central El Paso, according to preliminary reports. The woman is described as being in her 40s. The collision happened sometime around 4 p.m. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Gadsden ISD bus involved in “minor” crash; no injuries reported

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Gadsden ISD spokesperson says the bus on its way to Yucca Heights Elementary in Chaparral was involved in a minor traffic accident Wednesday morning, but none of the 13 students on board were injured. Luis Villalobos says the "minor" traffic accident happened Wednesday morning in Chaparral. Villalobos says the The post Gadsden ISD bus involved in “minor” crash; no injuries reported appeared first on KVIA.
CHAPARRAL, NM
KVIA

Fatal crash in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police say they're responding to a deadly crash in south-central El Paso. The call came in around 3:35 p.m. The crash happened 100 N. Cotton St. and Olive Ave. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

South-Central El Paso bar temporarily shut down; officials say nothing meaningful done to curb violence, illegal activity

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A south-central El Paso bar is being temporarily shut down due to repeated criminal activity, according to the El Paso county attorney. According to Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, Cantina Cazadores has had repeated violations, including continuous criminal activity, failure to report police activity as required by the TABC, allowing minors to drink, the sale of narcotics, and violent criminal activity.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

1 person dead in traffic ‘incident’ in South-Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are reporting that one person is dead on scene after a traffic “incident” in South-Central El Paso this afternoon. The incident happened along the 100 block of Cotton. That’s near the Magoffin House State Historic Site. Initial reports from police indicate that a man is dead after […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Feb. 10, 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Burning of weeds likely caused house fire in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fire investigators believe a homeowner burning weeds led to his home catching fire Wednesday evening. Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, Las Cruces firefighters were dispatched to the report of a structure fire on the 5700 block of East Mesa Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find light smoke visible and fire […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso parent believes his 18-year-od son was a victim of police brutality

EL PASOK, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso parent says he is disgusted after his 18-year-old son was a victim of what he calls police brutality. He says officers used a stun gun on his son. It left him with bruises. Police arrested him after officers raided a party he was at Saturday night. The parent who The post El Paso parent believes his 18-year-od son was a victim of police brutality appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Shooting victim in northeast El Paso rushed to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A shooting victim was rushed to University Medical Center in serious condition. The shooting happened around noon at the 5200 block of Fairbanks. According to paramedics, the victim received a wound to the right buttock. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the The post Shooting victim in northeast El Paso rushed to hospital appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

