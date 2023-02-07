Read full article on original website
‘Heads in the sand’: code of silence in Sicilian town that sheltered mafia boss
It is hard to believe that in the small Sicilian town of Campobello di Mazara, where everyone knows each other and their secrets, no one thought to inquire after the identity of the man who had turned up out of the blue, with no known family or friends, over a year ago.
Retracing their Roots: Descendants of prince enslaved in Mississippi return him to his African home
Two descendants of an enslaved African prince recently undertook the journey to retrace his roots and reestablish ties between Mississippi and West Africa. Prince Abdourahmane Ibn Sori was an African prince from the country of Futah Djallon, which is now Guinea in West Africa. He was captured in 1788 in...
‘The Army Is Not What We Think’: How Prime Video’s ‘Dark Hearts’ Provides a Nuanced View of French Special Forces in Iraq
After exploring the tumults of French politics in “Baron Noir,” Oscar-nominated French-Lebanese filmmaker Ziad Doueiri (“The Insult,” “The Attack”) immerses audiences into the rough world of French Special Forces in Iraq in “Dark Hearts.” Ordered by Amazon Prime Video in France, “Dark Hearts” is set on the eve of the battle for Mosul in October 2016 and follows the lives of men and women who are part of a commando group deployed in Iraq to fight ISIS. They are tasked with exfiltrating the daughter and grandson of an important ISIS leader who will only cooperate with them on this condition....
Investigation Finds That Artifacts From the Kingdom of Benin in Swiss Museums Were Likely Looted
A review of 96 artifacts from the Kingdom of Benin in Swiss museums found proof or strong evidence that more than half of the items were stolen by British soldiers in the 19th century. A research report from the Swiss Benin Initiative (SBI) released this week found that 21 Benin objects in eight Swiss museums were looted based on written records or evidence like burn marks that “provide a direct link to the fateful events of 1897.” Researchers found “strong evidence” of looting for 32 objects that did not have written evidence linking them to 1897 but were still considered to...
In parts of Ancient Greece, first-cousin marriage was not only allowed but encouraged, DNA shows
If you wanted to hang on to your land in Bronze Age Greece, you could do worse than marry your cousin. A team of international researchers analyzing the genomes of ancient human remains has discovered that, unlike in other European societies of the period, first cousins in Minoan Crete and Mycenaean Greece frequently married each other.
My ancestors were pillaged to bring the Benin bronzes to England. It is white supremacy that keeps them here
This month marks 126 years since the British punitive expedition resulted in the theft of more than 10,000 objects from the Benin kingdom. They came to be known as the Benin bronzes, and have been at the centre of repatriation debates ever since. Though the original victims are long gone,...
Sicilian mafia boss arrested after 30 years on the run — the last of Italy's most-wanted crime lords
Matteo Messina Denaro, the boss of Sicily's Cosa Nostra mafia group, was arrested on Monday. He became a fugitive on Italy's most-wanted list in 1993, tied to a series of murders and bombings. His capture followed the arrests of other crime kingpins who had been on the run for decades.
The 500-year history of how sorrel migrated from West Africa to become the original 'Red Drink'
Sorrel migrated abroad during the trans-Atlantic slave trade. The hibiscus drink is a way for the African diaspora to reconnect with their heritage.
Sicilian mobster asks judge to order seizure of Roberto Saviano book
A Sicilian mobster has asked a judge to order the seizure of all copies of a book by the author Roberto Saviano, who is living under police protection after he faced death threats for exposing mafia secrets. Giuseppe Graviano, who is serving a life sentence in a maximum security prison,...
Aristocratic British family whose ancestors owned 1,000 slaves to apologize and pay $120,000 to reparations fund
The Trevelyan family, whose ancestors owned six sugar plantations on the Caribbean island of Grenada, said they hope other families follow suit.
Donatello: Sculpting the Renaissance – a once-in-a-lifetime show
The UK’s forthcoming Donatello exhibition will capture the Florentine artist’s revolutionary genius for perspective, male beauty and, above all, empathy. A startling figure has arrived in Britain: a man with a gathering frown, sleepless thoughts and a graze of stubble. His eyes are downcast, his domed forehead lowered. You would recognise him anywhere in the streets of his native Italy: the pensive intellectual, dark-eyed and ascetic, with a tousled black beard. Except that he is from the 15th century, and cast in gleaming gilded bronze.
Lip Stretching: A Cultural Practice of Beauty and Status in Africa
Lip stretching is a cultural practice that has been an integral part of many African tribes for centuries. It is a tradition that has been passed down from generation to generation and is still widely practiced in some African communities today. Lip stretching is a unique form of body modification that has both cultural and cosmetic significance. It is considered a symbol of beauty and status in African cultures, with each tribe having its own variation and interpretation of the practice.
Digging for Britain: Prehistoric find shines light on Neolithic life
The discovery of a Neolithic era settlement is helping shed new light on how people lived on the shores of Lough Foyle some 5,000 years ago. Archaeologists uncovered evidence of two large rectangular houses dating back to around 3,800BC during a 2021 dig at Clooney Road, Londonderry. Neolithic tools, pottery...
Mythical Submerged City Of Ys – Europe’s Own Sodom And Gomorrah
Ellen Lloyd - AncientPages.com - There are several accounts of the legend about the mythical and highly spectacular submerged city of Ys. When reading about this mysterious place, one immediately thinks of Atlantis, Sodom, and Gomorrah. According to ancient tales, the city of Ys was one of Europe's most beautiful...
