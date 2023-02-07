ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Variety

‘The Army Is Not What We Think’: How Prime Video’s ‘Dark Hearts’ Provides a Nuanced View of French Special Forces in Iraq

After exploring the tumults of French politics in “Baron Noir,” Oscar-nominated French-Lebanese filmmaker Ziad Doueiri (“The Insult,” “The Attack”) immerses audiences into the rough world of French Special Forces in Iraq in “Dark Hearts.” Ordered by Amazon Prime Video in France, “Dark Hearts” is set on the eve of the battle for Mosul in October 2016 and follows the lives of men and women who are part of a commando group deployed in Iraq to fight ISIS. They are tasked with exfiltrating the daughter and grandson of an important ISIS leader who will only cooperate with them on this condition....
ARTnews

Investigation Finds That Artifacts From the Kingdom of Benin in Swiss Museums Were Likely Looted

A review of 96 artifacts from the Kingdom of Benin in Swiss museums found proof or strong evidence that more than half of the items were stolen by British soldiers in the 19th century. A research report from the Swiss Benin Initiative (SBI) released this week found that 21 Benin objects in eight Swiss museums were looted based on written records or evidence like burn marks that “provide a direct link to the fateful events of 1897.” Researchers found “strong evidence” of looting for 32 objects that did not have written evidence linking them to 1897 but were still considered to...
The Guardian

Donatello: Sculpting the Renaissance – a once-in-a-lifetime show

The UK’s forthcoming Donatello exhibition will capture the Florentine artist’s revolutionary genius for perspective, male beauty and, above all, empathy. A startling figure has arrived in Britain: a man with a gathering frown, sleepless thoughts and a graze of stubble. His eyes are downcast, his domed forehead lowered. You would recognise him anywhere in the streets of his native Italy: the pensive intellectual, dark-eyed and ascetic, with a tousled black beard. Except that he is from the 15th century, and cast in gleaming gilded bronze.
Siddhartha Sapkota

Lip Stretching: A Cultural Practice of Beauty and Status in Africa

Lip stretching is a cultural practice that has been an integral part of many African tribes for centuries. It is a tradition that has been passed down from generation to generation and is still widely practiced in some African communities today. Lip stretching is a unique form of body modification that has both cultural and cosmetic significance. It is considered a symbol of beauty and status in African cultures, with each tribe having its own variation and interpretation of the practice.
BBC

Digging for Britain: Prehistoric find shines light on Neolithic life

The discovery of a Neolithic era settlement is helping shed new light on how people lived on the shores of Lough Foyle some 5,000 years ago. Archaeologists uncovered evidence of two large rectangular houses dating back to around 3,800BC during a 2021 dig at Clooney Road, Londonderry. Neolithic tools, pottery...
ancientpages.com

Mythical Submerged City Of Ys – Europe’s Own Sodom And Gomorrah

Ellen Lloyd - AncientPages.com - There are several accounts of the legend about the mythical and highly spectacular submerged city of Ys. When reading about this mysterious place, one immediately thinks of Atlantis, Sodom, and Gomorrah. According to ancient tales, the city of Ys was one of Europe's most beautiful...

