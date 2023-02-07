ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mat Ishbia Speaks on Suns' Activity at Trade Deadline

 3 days ago

The Phoenix Suns are officially under new ownership, and Mat Ishbia is confident the team can make it far without making any moves at the trade deadline.

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are officially under new ownership after announcing Mat Ishbia took over control of the franchise earlier Tuesday.

“This is the culmination of a lifelong dream. I love the game of basketball deeply but it’s so much more than that for me," Ishbia said in a statement.

“Throughout my life, basketball has given me a second family, an education, and so much joy. I am honored to be the next steward of this community’s franchises in the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury and am totally committed to building an incredible organization on and off the floor.”

The Suns are finally free from Robert Sarver - which among plenty of other great reasons - should allow them to finally put the pedal to the floor in trade negotiations.

Phoenix would love to finally rid themselves of Jae Crowder and potentially make other moves as well. The Suns were reportedly made an offer for Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving before he was dealt to the Dallas Mavericks and are likely to again pursue Kevin Durant before the Feb. 9 trade deadline comes and goes.

NBA AP writer Tim Reynolds spoke with Ishbia, who said: "I think we’re in a great position right now. Will I be involved? Yes. Are we highly active? Yes. But at the same time, I think we have a championship-contending team without doing anything over the next 2 days.”

The Suns are winners of their last eight-of-ten heading into their Tuesday night meeting with the Nets, and are also slated to get Devin Booker back for the first time since Christmas.

If the Suns are unable to find a trade partner for Crowder, the team is expected to reach a buyout agreement with the power forward.

