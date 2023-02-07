For over a decade as the Murdaugh family's housekeeper, Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson said she never knew Alex and Margaret Murdaugh to argue, only "some minor disagreements." But in the months before June 2021, when Alex Murdaugh would call 911 to say he found Margaret and the couple's youngest son, Paul, fatally shot on the grounds of their sprawling South Carolina estate, Simpson said the family matriarch made coffee, pulled her into a room and shut the door.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO