Chicago shooting: Man shot in head before crashing vehicle in Back of the Yards, police say
Chicago police are investigating a shooting that ended with the victim's car flipped over on the city's South Side.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot to death in Chatham alley: police
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man was fatally shot in an alley in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say the victim was in the 8400 block of South Wabash Avenue around 2:30 p.m. when a man he did not know pulled a gun and shot him multiple times. The victim...
Chicago shootings: 9 shot, 1 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say
At least nine people have been shot, one fatally, in gun violence across Chicago this weekend, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Woman charged in fatal Edgewater stabbing: police
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old woman was charged with fatally stabbing a man in Edgewater earlier this week. Police say Isis Monae, of Chicago, was arrested on Thursday around 1 p.m. after she attacked two people on Wednesday night in the 5200 block of North Sheridan Road. Monae was arrested a...
Chicago shooting: Man fatally shot in Chatham alley, police say
A man was shot and killed in a South Side alley, Chicago police said.
Man, 23, fatally shot multiple times on South Side
CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed on the city’s South Side early Saturday morning. The 23-year-old man was in an alley at the 8400 block of South Wabash Avenue around 2:31 a.m. when an unidentified man produced a firearm and shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene in a car.
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged with fatally shooting man 16 times in East Garfield Park last fall
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with shooting at two men leaving one of them dead in East Garfield Park last year. Police say the teen was arrested on Friday for the murder and attempted murder of two 22-year-old men. On Oct. 8, 2022 at about 7:50 a.m. the...
Boy, 16, charged with robbing and battering woman in downtown parking garage
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy was charged Thursday with robbing and beating a woman in a downtown parking garage last weekend.Police said the boy was taken into custody at 4:28 p.m. Thursday at Area One Police Headquarters.The boy is accused of robbing and battering a 25-year-old woman in a parking garage at Washington and Wells streets at 3:16 p.m. Saturday, police said.He is charged with one count each of armed robbery and aggravated battery, and two counts each of aggravated robbery and identity theft.Police said the boy is also the suspect in two other incidents.Earlier this week, police said there was also a robbery in a parking garage on Randolph Street between State Street and Wabash Avenue on Jan. 26. Police did not specify whether this was one of the robberies in which the teen is suspected. But they did earlier say in that robbery and the one in the Washington and Wells garage, someone walked up to the victim, implied he had a gun, and ordered them to give them their valuables before taking off on foot.
Teen arrested following Park Ridge armed home invasion
PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A 17-year-old was arrested following a suburban armed home invasion last month. On Jan. 5 at around 8:45 p.m., Park Ridge police responded on the report of a home invasion to the 1100 block of North Lincoln. The suspect, later determined to be a 17-year-old...
Multiple 53rd Street storefronts smashed Thursday night
Several storefronts and vehicles along 53rd Street had their windows smashed Thursday evening, Feb. 9. According to the University of Chicago Police Department, shortly after 5:30 p.m., someone with a hammer struck a building resident at 5316 S. Harper Ave., left the building and walked to 53rd Street. On the way the suspect verbally assaulted two people and forcibly took a cell phone from another person. Once at 53rd Street, the suspect damaged several windows and vehicles from Harper Avenue to Harper Court with a hammer.
fox32chicago.com
Itasca boy charged with home invasion after attempting to rob family at gunpoint
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A 17-year-old Itasca boy has been charged with breaking into a Cook County home last month and attempting to rob a family at gunpoint, according to police. On Jan. 5, Park Ridge police responded to a call of a home invasion in the 1100 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 8:44 p.m., Park Ridge police said in a statement.
fox32chicago.com
Evanston student charged after bringing stolen, loaded gun to middle school
EVANSTON, Ill. - A 13-year-old boy is facing charges after he allegedly brought a stolen, loaded gun to an Evanston middle school on Monday. About 11 a.m., Evanston police responded to Chute Middle, located in the 1400 block of Oakton, after school officials recovered a handgun from a student, police said.
Man shot, killed by CPD outside of Irving Park bar ID’d
CHICAGO — A man shot and killed by Chicago police following an altercation outside of an Irving Park bar Wednesday has been identified. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man as 21-year-old Isidro Valverde. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday outside of Christina’s Place, located in the 3700 block of North […]
fox32chicago.com
Oak Lawn home invasion suspect arrested after Texas police chase
OAK LAWN, Ill. - Authorities in Texas apprehended a Chicago man wanted in connection with a violent home invasion last year in Oak Lawn following a police chase Monday. Anthony Mitchell, 31, was arrested in Houston on Monday following a 40-minute police pursuit that ended after he crashed his car, according to a statement from the Village of Oak Lawn.
'Senseless': Boy, 16, charged in shooting outside Juarez Academy that left 2 teens dead
A 16-year-old boy was charged Friday with carrying out a deadly mass shooting outside Juarez Community Academy in Pilsen late last year that killed two teenagers and wounded two others.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police seek to identify suspects in CTA Red Line robbery
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking the public's help in identifying five people who allegedly robbed a man at a CTA Red Line platform in South Loop earlier this month. The suspects followed the victim off the train at the Harrison Station at 2:10 a.m. on Feb 4. They beat him and stole his belongings, police say.
CPD: 9 armed robberies reported in just over an hour on West Side
CHICAGO — A crew conducted nine armed robberies Friday morning in just over an hour, according to Chicago police. In each of the incidents, which spanned through the West Side, a black SUV was used. Multiple victims had their personal belongings taken at gunpoint. A timeline of the incidents...
fox32chicago.com
2 people in custody after police chase through Chicago's South Side
CALUMET PARK, Ill. - Two minors were arrested after fleeing troopers in a stolen car on I-57 just south of Chicago Friday night, state police say. Troopers with the Illinois State Police Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement Group saw what was believed to be a stolen GMC traveling on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
cwbchicago.com
Gunman robbed a Lincoln Park man through his apartment window, police report says
Chicago police are investigating after a Lincoln Park man reported that two men robbed him at gunpoint through his apartment window. The 18-year-old was inside his basement apartment in the 2500 block of North Seminary when two offenders knocked on the window around 10:30 Wednesday night, a Chicago police spokesperson said.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago cops looking for 2 suspects in Boystown armed robbery
Chicago police are asking the public to help them identify two people who are wanted in connection with a recent armed robbery in Boystown. A woman was robbed at gunpoint in the 700 block of West Brompton at 8:39 p.m. on January 26, according to Chicago police. The robbers fled in a silver BMW.
