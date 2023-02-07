ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man shot to death in Chatham alley: police

CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man was fatally shot in an alley in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say the victim was in the 8400 block of South Wabash Avenue around 2:30 p.m. when a man he did not know pulled a gun and shot him multiple times. The victim...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman charged in fatal Edgewater stabbing: police

CHICAGO - A 23-year-old woman was charged with fatally stabbing a man in Edgewater earlier this week. Police say Isis Monae, of Chicago, was arrested on Thursday around 1 p.m. after she attacked two people on Wednesday night in the 5200 block of North Sheridan Road. Monae was arrested a...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Man, 23, fatally shot multiple times on South Side

CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed on the city’s South Side early Saturday morning. The 23-year-old man was in an alley at the 8400 block of South Wabash Avenue around 2:31 a.m. when an unidentified man produced a firearm and shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene in a car.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Boy, 16, charged with robbing and battering woman in downtown parking garage

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy was charged Thursday with robbing and beating a woman in a downtown parking garage last weekend.Police said the boy was taken into custody at 4:28 p.m. Thursday at Area One Police Headquarters.The boy is accused of robbing and battering a 25-year-old woman in a parking garage at Washington and Wells streets at 3:16 p.m. Saturday, police said.He is charged with one count each of armed robbery and aggravated battery, and two counts each of aggravated robbery and identity theft.Police said the boy is also the suspect in two other incidents.Earlier this week, police said there was also a robbery in a parking garage on Randolph Street between State Street and Wabash Avenue on Jan. 26. Police did not specify whether this was one of the robberies in which the teen is suspected. But they did earlier say in that robbery and the one in the Washington and Wells garage, someone walked up to the victim, implied he had a gun, and ordered them to give them their valuables before taking off on foot. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Teen arrested following Park Ridge armed home invasion

PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A 17-year-old was arrested following a suburban armed home invasion last month. On Jan. 5 at around 8:45 p.m., Park Ridge police responded on the report of a home invasion to the 1100 block of North Lincoln. The suspect, later determined to be a 17-year-old...
PARK RIDGE, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Multiple 53rd Street storefronts smashed Thursday night

Several storefronts and vehicles along 53rd Street had their windows smashed Thursday evening, Feb. 9. According to the University of Chicago Police Department, shortly after 5:30 p.m., someone with a hammer struck a building resident at 5316 S. Harper Ave., left the building and walked to 53rd Street. On the way the suspect verbally assaulted two people and forcibly took a cell phone from another person. Once at 53rd Street, the suspect damaged several windows and vehicles from Harper Avenue to Harper Court with a hammer.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Itasca boy charged with home invasion after attempting to rob family at gunpoint

PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A 17-year-old Itasca boy has been charged with breaking into a Cook County home last month and attempting to rob a family at gunpoint, according to police. On Jan. 5, Park Ridge police responded to a call of a home invasion in the 1100 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 8:44 p.m., Park Ridge police said in a statement.
PARK RIDGE, IL
WGN News

Man shot, killed by CPD outside of Irving Park bar ID’d

CHICAGO — A man shot and killed by Chicago police following an altercation outside of an Irving Park bar Wednesday has been identified. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man as 21-year-old Isidro Valverde. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday outside of Christina’s Place, located in the 3700 block of North […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Oak Lawn home invasion suspect arrested after Texas police chase

OAK LAWN, Ill. - Authorities in Texas apprehended a Chicago man wanted in connection with a violent home invasion last year in Oak Lawn following a police chase Monday. Anthony Mitchell, 31, was arrested in Houston on Monday following a 40-minute police pursuit that ended after he crashed his car, according to a statement from the Village of Oak Lawn.
OAK LAWN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police seek to identify suspects in CTA Red Line robbery

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking the public's help in identifying five people who allegedly robbed a man at a CTA Red Line platform in South Loop earlier this month. The suspects followed the victim off the train at the Harrison Station at 2:10 a.m. on Feb 4. They beat him and stole his belongings, police say.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 people in custody after police chase through Chicago's South Side

CALUMET PARK, Ill. - Two minors were arrested after fleeing troopers in a stolen car on I-57 just south of Chicago Friday night, state police say. Troopers with the Illinois State Police Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement Group saw what was believed to be a stolen GMC traveling on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago cops looking for 2 suspects in Boystown armed robbery

Chicago police are asking the public to help them identify two people who are wanted in connection with a recent armed robbery in Boystown. A woman was robbed at gunpoint in the 700 block of West Brompton at 8:39 p.m. on January 26, according to Chicago police. The robbers fled in a silver BMW.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy