KKTV
Snow closes several major roadways in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Some major roadways in Colorado are back open Thursday after they were shut down earlier in the morning for poor conditions. Highway 24 from Falcon to Limon and I-70 to Kansas are both back open as of 9 a.m. To stay on top of the...
Colorado’s Gibson Mansion is Full of Beauty and History
Colorado's rich western history can be witnessed in many different places around the state. Architectural examples provide some of the best glimpses into how Coloradans used to live many years ago. The Gibson Mansion is one of those places that instantly transports those who enter back in time. History. Located...
4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
Enjoy the Amazing Hike to Colorado’s Only Active Volcano at Dotsero
Colorado is full of so many incredible adventures that it is hard to sit still for very long. Each year presents an opportunity to visit everything from the highest peaks to the smallest and most remote ghost towns. Here's one more thing you can add to your Colorado outdoors bucket...
See Colorado’s Top 5 Most Destructive Tornados Since 1950
Since Colorado began keeping official records in 1950, our state has seen 2,295 tornadoes touch down inside our borders. These storms have cost us more than $290,632,440 in property damage over the last 73 years. While several of these storms have caused a tremendous amount of damage, Coloradans have been...
Interesting Fun Facts About Colorado People Don’t Always Realize
Life in Colorado is beautiful. It is also expensive. With that cost of living comes some of the most incredible outdoor scenery you'll find in America. Colorado is so much more than weed and skiing. Those things are popular here, but for the vast majority of residents, the state has so much more to offer. We asked you to tell us about some of the interesting facts about Colorado that may be unknown to the average resident.
You Definitely Can’t Take These Items Through Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnels
It goes without saying there are some things you wouldn't want to take through Colorado's Eisenhower Tunnels. In fact, there are a number of things you cannot take through the tunnels at any time. Would you be surprised to learn you're not allowed to transport hand grenades through Eisenhower Tunnel?...
Colorado Man In Trouble For Keeping Toilet In His Front Yard
A Colorado man is in trouble for having a toilet in his front yard and he's fighting to keep it there. Everybody needs to have a toilet, but keeping it in the front yard might not be the best idea in the world - even if it is just for decoration. Not everybody in this man's neighborhood is thrilled with the idea of a front-yard toilet.
KJCT8
Cement truck crash cleared, I-70 reopened
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation reports that I-70 has been reopened in both direction as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. This is an update to a developing story. The previous coverage is below. GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Wednesday morning...
coloradopolitics.com
Gov. Polis keeps calling COVID a crisis | Colorado Springs Gazette
Mayday. We have a crisis, right here in Colorado. It is not the matter of young adults and children dying from fentanyl poisoning. It is not Colorado’s soaring murder rate or the flood of illegal immigrants overwhelming social services. The “disaster emergency,” as Gov. Jared Polis declares it, is...
The Legend of Colorado’s Crystal Skull
Like anywhere else, Colorado has plenty of stories of mythical creatures, legends, and other unexplained phenomena. Legends like bigfoot, skinwalkers, and UFO sightings remain intriguing to believers, but one story in the same vein as these is far less known. Keep scrolling to learn about the legend of Colorado's crystal skull.
Is A New Roller Skating Rink Coming To The Northern Colorado Area?
Colorado is, or has been home to many amazing roller skating rinks over the years. The Northern Colorado area only has one left in 2023, but could that be changing soon?. New Roller Rink Coming To The Northern Colorado Area?. Before I got into radio and content creation back in...
Colorado animal sanctuary to open 22,450-acre horse refuge
CRAIG, Colo. — Five years after purchasing thousands of acres in southern Colorado, The Wild Animal Sanctuary has announced the acquisition of land in northwest Colorado. The Colorado non-profit organization said it has purchased 22,450 acres of land near Craig to establish the Wild Horse Refuge. Spanning 29 square...
Huge Abandoned Colorado Mine is Practically an Underground City
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Colorado has a rich history and much of the earliest of which involved mining in some way. Many of these mines that began being built in the late 1800s to early 1900s, have since closed shop, and are now abandoned.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Official Colorado State Insect
Every state has a dedicated insect, often a butterfly, to represent something about that state. Surprisingly, it’s often a local elementary school that does the picking! Today we’re going to be looking in the Mile High state of Colorado. Known for stunning scenery, plenty of wildlife, and refreshing...
Fort Morgan Times
Heaters, fireplaces and fluorescent bulbs among targets of Colorado efficiency bill
Retailers would no longer be allowed to sell less-efficient ovens, water heaters, gas fireplaces and certain other appliances under a measure proposed this month by Colorado lawmakers. The measure, House Bill 1161, would use federal standards, outlined by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, to filter more efficient appliances from dated...
Best places for steak in Denver metro, across Colorado
We scoured Google reviews and found the top rated places for steak in the metro area with at least 4.4 stars and 1,000 or more reviews.
How Colorado Residents Are Reacting to the Statewide Plastic Bag Ban
Since May 2022, Fort Collins residents have been paying for bags at grocery stores — now, the rest of Colorado is following suit. Why? You can thank House Bill 21-1162, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in 2021. The bill went into effect at the beginning of this year and prevents Colorado stores from providing free, single-use plastic bags.
Colorado couple indicted for tree trimming scam
A Colorado couple was indicted for a tree trimming scam that targeted more than 50 older adults, according to attorney general, Phil Weiser. Last year, Arvada police arrested Joseph Camillo Tyler and Amelia Marie Tyler. The couple is accused of conning people as old as 95 out of more than $40,000 from February 2020 until October 2022. The Tylers are currently in Jefferson County Detention Center, being held on two charges of suspiciously violating the state's Organized Crime Control Act.
This Public Colorado Parking Garage & Stairwell Is Disgusting. Avoid It
I've parked in many parking garages all over Colorado over the years, but this particular one was so bad, I have to warn you about it so that you don't make the same mistake I did. Stinkiest Dirtiest Parking Garage In Colorado. I've grown up and lived in the Denver...
