Colorado State

Related
KKTV

Snow closes several major roadways in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Some major roadways in Colorado are back open Thursday after they were shut down earlier in the morning for poor conditions. Highway 24 from Falcon to Limon and I-70 to Kansas are both back open as of 9 a.m. To stay on top of the...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Interesting Fun Facts About Colorado People Don’t Always Realize

Life in Colorado is beautiful. It is also expensive. With that cost of living comes some of the most incredible outdoor scenery you'll find in America. Colorado is so much more than weed and skiing. Those things are popular here, but for the vast majority of residents, the state has so much more to offer. We asked you to tell us about some of the interesting facts about Colorado that may be unknown to the average resident.
COLORADO STATE
KGAB AM 650

Colorado Man In Trouble For Keeping Toilet In His Front Yard

A Colorado man is in trouble for having a toilet in his front yard and he's fighting to keep it there. Everybody needs to have a toilet, but keeping it in the front yard might not be the best idea in the world - even if it is just for decoration. Not everybody in this man's neighborhood is thrilled with the idea of a front-yard toilet.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Cement truck crash cleared, I-70 reopened

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation reports that I-70 has been reopened in both direction as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. This is an update to a developing story. The previous coverage is below. GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Wednesday morning...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Gov. Polis keeps calling COVID a crisis | Colorado Springs Gazette

Mayday. We have a crisis, right here in Colorado. It is not the matter of young adults and children dying from fentanyl poisoning. It is not Colorado’s soaring murder rate or the flood of illegal immigrants overwhelming social services. The “disaster emergency,” as Gov. Jared Polis declares it, is...
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

The Legend of Colorado’s Crystal Skull

Like anywhere else, Colorado has plenty of stories of mythical creatures, legends, and other unexplained phenomena. Legends like bigfoot, skinwalkers, and UFO sightings remain intriguing to believers, but one story in the same vein as these is far less known. Keep scrolling to learn about the legend of Colorado's crystal skull.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Colorado animal sanctuary to open 22,450-acre horse refuge

CRAIG, Colo. — Five years after purchasing thousands of acres in southern Colorado, The Wild Animal Sanctuary has announced the acquisition of land in northwest Colorado. The Colorado non-profit organization said it has purchased 22,450 acres of land near Craig to establish the Wild Horse Refuge. Spanning 29 square...
CRAIG, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Huge Abandoned Colorado Mine is Practically an Underground City

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Colorado has a rich history and much of the earliest of which involved mining in some way. Many of these mines that began being built in the late 1800s to early 1900s, have since closed shop, and are now abandoned.
COLORADO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Official Colorado State Insect

Every state has a dedicated insect, often a butterfly, to represent something about that state. Surprisingly, it’s often a local elementary school that does the picking! Today we’re going to be looking in the Mile High state of Colorado. Known for stunning scenery, plenty of wildlife, and refreshing...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado couple indicted for tree trimming scam

A Colorado couple was indicted for a tree trimming scam that targeted more than 50 older adults, according to attorney general, Phil Weiser. Last year, Arvada police arrested Joseph Camillo Tyler and Amelia Marie Tyler. The couple is accused of conning people as old as 95 out of more than $40,000 from February 2020 until October 2022. The Tylers are currently in Jefferson County Detention Center, being held on two charges of suspiciously violating the state's Organized Crime Control Act. 
ARVADA, CO
KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

