Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former College Football Star Tragically DiesOnlyHomersColumbus, OH
Baseball: Lipsey looks to find more ways to help win games after all-conference freshman campaignThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes fall 69-63 in nailbiter against NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State wraps Big Ten competition against No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Exhibition: Wex Artist Residency Award recipient to unpack displacement stories in exhibitThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Man charged with murder in North Linden Shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a 60-year-old man in North Linden Tuesday night. Paul Banks, 34, is accused of shooting two men on the 2800 block of Atwood Terrace. Police were called to the scene just before midnight Tuesday for a shooting […]
cwcolumbus.com
Police: man charged in 2021 homicide after linking shell casings from prior arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said they linked a man to a 2021 homicide using ATF resources, a few weeks after the city announced millions of dollars for that program. Terell Stokes, 28 is charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting along Grasmere Avenue on July...
wosu.org
Columbus police officer charged with several counts of dereliction of duty
A former Columbus police officer has been charged with nine counts of dereliction of duty by the City Attorney's Office. Connie Brant served on the force for 24 years. She was relieved of duty last October. The charges date back to cases in 2016 and involve incomplete investigations into vehicular...
sciotopost.com
Columbus Getaway Driver During Murder of Couple Sentenced to 30 Years
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A Columbus man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court today in a case involving the murder of a husband and wife in a local Internet café. Justice B. Stringer, 28, drove co-defendants to and from the robbery resulting in murder. His plea includes an agreed-upon sentence of 30 years in prison.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus officer accused of failing to fully investigate crashes, faces charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An officer who has served 24 years with Columbus police is facing dereliction of duty charges, the division of police said. Columbus police said Officer Connie Brant, who was assigned to the Accident Investigation Unit the past nine years, was charged Thursday with nine counts of dereliction of duty.
'It’s sad, it’s really sad': Crash victim describes interaction with charged Columbus police detective
COLUMBUS, Ohio — New details are emerging in a case involving a 24 year veteran of the Columbus Division of Police who is charged with nine misdemeanor counts of failing to complete investigations involving serious injury crashes. Connie Brant, who worked the past nine years in the Accident Investigation...
Westerville officers killed in the line of duty remembered five years later
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Friday marks five years since two Westerville police officers died in the line of duty. More than 100 community members gathered on Friday with the Westerville Police Department to honor officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering who died in February of 2018. A moment of silence was held and flowers were […]
He spent more than two decades in prison for a crime that may have never occurred. Now, the state has awarded him $1.3 million
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is receiving $1.3 million from the state after serving more than 20 years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit. Ralph Blaine Smith was just 24 years old when he was wrongfully imprisoned, and despite losing out on over two decades, said he’s grateful to be back […]
Accused drug cartel cocaine smuggler extradited from Colombia to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An alleged transnational cocaine smuggler has flown from Colombia to Columbus for a federal criminal drug trafficking trial. Julio Ernesto Jimenez-Oyaga appeared in federal court in Columbus Friday after he was extradited from Colombia. He has been in the custody of Colombian authorities since June 2021, two years after a U.S. […]
sunny95.com
Columbus officer facing criminal charges
COLUMBUS – A two-decade veteran officer with the Columbus Division of Police is facing criminal charges. The division announced Thursday that it had been informed that Connie Brant has been charged with nine counts of dereliction of duty, according to a division press release. Brant has been with the...
Fugitive wanted for Columbus double shooting that left one dead
COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus are searching for fugitive murder suspect Ron Robinson, responsible for a double shooting that claimed the life of one man and sent a woman to the hospital. Columbus detectives filed an arrest warrant for 42-year-old Ron Robinson who has been charged with the murder of Justin Douglas. He’s also facing a felonious assault charge for shooting a woman with Douglas. According to police, on Monday, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of West Horizons Drive to investigate an unknown complaint. “While on the way, officers were notified a shooting just occurred at that The post Fugitive wanted for Columbus double shooting that left one dead appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman used fake check to steal thousands from Newark bank, police say
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Newark police are looking for a woman after she used a fake check to withdraw thousands of dollars from a local bank. Licking County Crime Stoppers announced Thursday it will offer a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a woman captured by security cameras. The photos taken […]
After 3 bodies found in Dublin, coroner determines who used gun
See a previous report on the suspected murder-suicide at a Dublin home in the video player above. DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — An autopsy report has ruled a 54-year-old man died by suicide after he was found dead with his wife and son in their Dublin home last month. Rajan Rajaram, 54, died from a self-inflicted […]
Man dies a week after being shot in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man has died more than a week after being shot in west Columbus, police said Thursday. At about 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 1, officers were called to the Georgian Heights neighborhood for a reported shooting, according to police. On the 700 block of Countrybrook Drive East, the officers found […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Local man sentenced to prison for violent attack on girlfriend
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A local man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for the violent attack on his girlfriend. Zane Roosa was originally charged with one count of kidnapping, and two counts of felonious assault. Roosa took a plea deal that dropped the kidnapping charge and reduced the felonious assault to aggravated assault. He was also given 396 days of jail time credit.
myfox28columbus.com
Surveillance photos released after man found dead in trunk of rental car
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two weeks after ABC 6 reported the discovery of a man found shot to death in the trunk of a rental car, police are releasing photographs of two people of interest in the case. Hajid Jordan was found in the trunk of the vehicle on...
Police warn of phone scam on the rise in central Ohio
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Police Department is alarming the public as a phone scam is circulating in central Ohio. Gahanna Detective Blair Thomas said scammers are calling and acting as law enforcement officers to receive money or personal information. During the call, scammers will act as they are from Gahanna of Columbus police […]
WSYX ABC6
Westerville remembering two officers on anniversary of deaths
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The city of Westerville will honor the lives of two fallen police officers on Friday. Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering were killed in the line of duty five years ago today while responding to a domestic violence call. The Westerville Police Honor Guard will place...
WSYX ABC6
Wrongfully imprisoned man released after 21 years for crime lawyer says didn't happen
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After 21 years behind bars, Blaine Smith was released from prison and received a $1.3 million settlement from the state of Ohio. According to Smith's attorney, Joseph Landusky, the alleged crime happened in 2000 at a house in Pickerington. It was reportedly an armed home invasion and robbery.
Comments / 0