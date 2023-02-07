ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Man charged with murder in North Linden Shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a 60-year-old man in North Linden Tuesday night. Paul Banks, 34, is accused of shooting two men on the 2800 block of Atwood Terrace. Police were called to the scene just before midnight Tuesday for a shooting […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Columbus Getaway Driver During Murder of Couple Sentenced to 30 Years

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A Columbus man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court today in a case involving the murder of a husband and wife in a local Internet café. Justice B. Stringer, 28, drove co-defendants to and from the robbery resulting in murder. His plea includes an agreed-upon sentence of 30 years in prison.
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Columbus officer facing criminal charges

COLUMBUS – A two-decade veteran officer with the Columbus Division of Police is facing criminal charges. The division announced Thursday that it had been informed that Connie Brant has been charged with nine counts of dereliction of duty, according to a division press release. Brant has been with the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Shore News Network

Fugitive wanted for Columbus double shooting that left one dead

COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus are searching for fugitive murder suspect Ron Robinson, responsible for a double shooting that claimed the life of one man and sent a woman to the hospital. Columbus detectives filed an arrest warrant for 42-year-old Ron Robinson who has been charged with the murder of Justin Douglas. He’s also facing a felonious assault charge for shooting a woman with Douglas. According to police, on Monday, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of West Horizons Drive to investigate an unknown complaint. “While on the way, officers were notified a shooting just occurred at that The post Fugitive wanted for Columbus double shooting that left one dead appeared first on Shore News Network.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dies a week after being shot in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man has died more than a week after being shot in west Columbus, police said Thursday. At about 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 1, officers were called to the Georgian Heights neighborhood for a reported shooting, according to police. On the 700 block of Countrybrook Drive East, the officers found […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local man sentenced to prison for violent attack on girlfriend

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A local man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for the violent attack on his girlfriend. Zane Roosa was originally charged with one count of kidnapping, and two counts of felonious assault. Roosa took a plea deal that dropped the kidnapping charge and reduced the felonious assault to aggravated assault. He was also given 396 days of jail time credit.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police warn of phone scam on the rise in central Ohio

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Police Department is alarming the public as a phone scam is circulating in central Ohio. Gahanna Detective Blair Thomas said scammers are calling and acting as law enforcement officers to receive money or personal information. During the call, scammers will act as they are from Gahanna of Columbus police […]
GAHANNA, OH
WSYX ABC6

Westerville remembering two officers on anniversary of deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The city of Westerville will honor the lives of two fallen police officers on Friday. Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering were killed in the line of duty five years ago today while responding to a domestic violence call. The Westerville Police Honor Guard will place...
WESTERVILLE, OH

