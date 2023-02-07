An investigation is underway in DeKalb County after a man was found beaten and bound with zip ties inside the Ider town limits. Ider Police Chief Stephen Malone said 911 was called just before 7 p.m. Thursday to help the victim, who was found along Alabama 75. The caller told 911 the victim had been assaulted and tied up.

DEKALB COUNTY, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO