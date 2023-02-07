Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former College Football Star Tragically DiesOnlyHomersColumbus, OH
Baseball: Lipsey looks to find more ways to help win games after all-conference freshman campaignThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes fall 69-63 in nailbiter against NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State wraps Big Ten competition against No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Exhibition: Wex Artist Residency Award recipient to unpack displacement stories in exhibitThe LanternColumbus, OH
Man charged with murder in North Linden Shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a 60-year-old man in North Linden Tuesday night. Paul Banks, 34, is accused of shooting two men on the 2800 block of Atwood Terrace. Police were called to the scene just before midnight Tuesday for a shooting […]
myfox28columbus.com
Police: man charged in 2021 homicide after linking shell casings from prior arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said they linked a man to a 2021 homicide using ATF resources, a few weeks after the city announced millions of dollars for that program. Terell Stokes, 28 is charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting along Grasmere Avenue on July...
wosu.org
Columbus police officer charged with several counts of dereliction of duty
A former Columbus police officer has been charged with nine counts of dereliction of duty by the City Attorney's Office. Connie Brant served on the force for 24 years. She was relieved of duty last October. The charges date back to cases in 2016 and involve incomplete investigations into vehicular...
sciotopost.com
Columbus Getaway Driver During Murder of Couple Sentenced to 30 Years
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A Columbus man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court today in a case involving the murder of a husband and wife in a local Internet café. Justice B. Stringer, 28, drove co-defendants to and from the robbery resulting in murder. His plea includes an agreed-upon sentence of 30 years in prison.
'It’s sad, it’s really sad': Crash victim describes interaction with charged Columbus police detective
COLUMBUS, Ohio — New details are emerging in a case involving a 24 year veteran of the Columbus Division of Police who is charged with nine misdemeanor counts of failing to complete investigations involving serious injury crashes. Connie Brant, who worked the past nine years in the Accident Investigation...
Westerville officers killed in the line of duty remembered five years later
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Friday marks five years since two Westerville police officers died in the line of duty. More than 100 community members gathered on Friday with the Westerville Police Department to honor officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering who died in February of 2018. A moment of silence was held and flowers were […]
He spent more than two decades in prison for a crime that may have never occurred. Now, the state has awarded him $1.3 million
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is receiving $1.3 million from the state after serving more than 20 years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit. Ralph Blaine Smith was just 24 years old when he was wrongfully imprisoned, and despite losing out on over two decades, said he’s grateful to be back […]
Accused drug cartel cocaine smuggler extradited from Colombia to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An alleged transnational cocaine smuggler has flown from Colombia to Columbus for a federal criminal drug trafficking trial. Julio Ernesto Jimenez-Oyaga appeared in federal court in Columbus Friday after he was extradited from Colombia. He has been in the custody of Colombian authorities since June 2021, two years after a U.S. […]
sunny95.com
Columbus officer facing criminal charges
COLUMBUS – A two-decade veteran officer with the Columbus Division of Police is facing criminal charges. The division announced Thursday that it had been informed that Connie Brant has been charged with nine counts of dereliction of duty, according to a division press release. Brant has been with the...
Fugitive wanted for Columbus double shooting that left one dead
COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus are searching for fugitive murder suspect Ron Robinson, responsible for a double shooting that claimed the life of one man and sent a woman to the hospital. Columbus detectives filed an arrest warrant for 42-year-old Ron Robinson who has been charged with the murder of Justin Douglas. He’s also facing a felonious assault charge for shooting a woman with Douglas. According to police, on Monday, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of West Horizons Drive to investigate an unknown complaint. “While on the way, officers were notified a shooting just occurred at that The post Fugitive wanted for Columbus double shooting that left one dead appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman used fake check to steal thousands from Newark bank, police say
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Newark police are looking for a woman after she used a fake check to withdraw thousands of dollars from a local bank. Licking County Crime Stoppers announced Thursday it will offer a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a woman captured by security cameras. The photos taken […]
After 3 bodies found in Dublin, coroner determines who used gun
See a previous report on the suspected murder-suicide at a Dublin home in the video player above. DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — An autopsy report has ruled a 54-year-old man died by suicide after he was found dead with his wife and son in their Dublin home last month. Rajan Rajaram, 54, died from a self-inflicted […]
Man dies a week after being shot in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man has died more than a week after being shot in west Columbus, police said Thursday. At about 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 1, officers were called to the Georgian Heights neighborhood for a reported shooting, according to police. On the 700 block of Countrybrook Drive East, the officers found […]
NBC4 Columbus
Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two
Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two. Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing …. Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two. 42-year-old suspect named in deadly west Columbus …. Police have issued an arrest warrant aver a 33-year-old man was shot and killed...
Suspects sought in death of man found in Tesla trunk
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have released surveillance photos and video of two people they said are connected to the death of a Maryland man. The body of Hajid Jordan, 44, of Howard County, Maryland, was found in the trunk of a Tesla Model 3 that was abandoned in the parking lot of a […]
Police warn of phone scam on the rise in central Ohio
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Police Department is alarming the public as a phone scam is circulating in central Ohio. Gahanna Detective Blair Thomas said scammers are calling and acting as law enforcement officers to receive money or personal information. During the call, scammers will act as they are from Gahanna of Columbus police […]
myfox28columbus.com
Westerville remembering two officers on anniversary of deaths
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The city of Westerville will honor the lives of two fallen police officers on Friday. Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering were killed in the line of duty five years ago today while responding to a domestic violence call. The Westerville Police Honor Guard will place...
myfox28columbus.com
Wrongfully imprisoned man released after 21 years for crime lawyer says didn't happen
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After 21 years behind bars, Blaine Smith was released from prison and received a $1.3 million settlement from the state of Ohio. According to Smith's attorney, Joseph Landusky, the alleged crime happened in 2000 at a house in Pickerington. It was reportedly an armed home invasion and robbery.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Man Who Took Law Enforcement on High-Speed Chase Sentenced to Prison
Pickaway – A man who took law enforcement on a dangerous high-speed chase on US-23 has now been sentenced for his crimes. On March 26, 2022, a high-speed chase started after Ohio state highway patrol attempted to stop a 2011 Maroon Honda Accord around 3:36 pm for a speed violation of 86 MPH in a 60 on US-23 in the area of Sofidel. The vehicle didn’t stop but accelerated. The vehicle headed northbound until it crossed over US-23 and went Northbound around Huston Street then reentered Northbound and continued to go North on US23. The driver attempted to turn around on US-23 in the area of Hagerty road where he hit one of the Pickaway Sheriffs’ vehicles, went through the median, and went Northbound again. The chase ended when the man unfamiliar with the area turned off onto Little Walnut and into a dead-end road. The driver attempted to drive through the riverbank and the car became stuck in the mud.
