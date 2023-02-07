ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
frogsowar.com

2023 TCU Baseball Preview: Pitchers

The TCU baseball team will be counting on some key transfers to help anchor both the starting rotation and the bullpen when the Horned Frogs tee off the 2023 season next weekend. TCU lost several veteran arms from last spring including starters Riley Cornelio, Austin Krob and Brett Walker as well as relievers Caleb Bolden, Drew Hill and Marcelo Perez. With former pitching coach Kirk Saarloos preparing for his second year as the head coach, TCU will need to show growth on the mound if the Horned Frogs hope to compete in 2023.
FORT WORTH, TX
frogsowar.com

Class of 2023 kicker Caleb Sempebwa commits to TCU

Class of 2023 kicking prospect Caleb Sempebwa announced his commitment to the TCU football program on Thursday, sharing the news via social media. The McKinney Boyd High School specialist ranks as the No. 34 kicker nationally and the No. 3 kicker in the state of Texas according to the Kohl’s Professional Camps Class of 2023 ratings.
FORT WORTH, TX
frogsowar.com

TCU 61, Kansas State 82: Big Trouble in the Little Apple

The Frogs continued their limp through the February Big 12 schedule on Tuesday night as they headed to Manhattan to take on the #10 Wildcats, once again without leading scorer and possible Big 12 Player of the Year Mike Miles. Although Eddie Lampkin was back in the lineup (recording 18 minutes in the game), it was once again necessary for a true team effort to generate scoring for the Frogs. Unfortunately, the scoring came at an absolute premium for TCU—a team averaging 77 points per game struggle to eclipse 60 points on Tuesday night.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy