The Frogs continued their limp through the February Big 12 schedule on Tuesday night as they headed to Manhattan to take on the #10 Wildcats, once again without leading scorer and possible Big 12 Player of the Year Mike Miles. Although Eddie Lampkin was back in the lineup (recording 18 minutes in the game), it was once again necessary for a true team effort to generate scoring for the Frogs. Unfortunately, the scoring came at an absolute premium for TCU—a team averaging 77 points per game struggle to eclipse 60 points on Tuesday night.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO