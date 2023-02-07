Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homewood officials reveal email from Walmart explaining store closingJM McBrideHomewood, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Is There A Chicago Strangler?MCChicago, IL
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.Joel EisenbergChicago, IL
A one-time payment of $500 can be yours if you apply now with new programJake WellsChicago, IL
Related
CBS Sports
Rangers' Vladimir Tarasenko: Traded to New York
Tarasenko was sent to the Rangers from the Blues on Thursday, along with Niko Mikkola, in exchange for Sammy Blais, Hunter Skinner, a 2023 conditional first-round pick and 2024 conditional fourth-round pick. Tarasenko has scored just 10 goals in 38 games this season and could miss the 30-goal threshold for...
CBS Sports
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: In full-contact jersey Thursday
O'Reilly (foot) is practicing in full equipment Thursday, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com. O'Reilly suffered a broken foot Dec. 31 and has yet to play in the calendar year, a span of 14 games. O'Reilly has had a tough go of it this season, with 10 goals and 16 points, along with a horrendous minus-28 rating this season. He is in the final year of a seven-year, $52.5 million deal and could get dealt before the March 5 trade deadline, if the Blues and O'Reilly cannot come to an agreement on a new contract.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Notches an apple
Mayfield snapped a nine-game pointless drought with an assist in a 4-0 victory over the Kraken on Tuesday. Mayfield has five goals, eight assists and a plus-2 rating in 54 games this season. There was some thought that Mayfield, who will be an unrestricted free agent after the season, could be on the move before the March 3 trade deadline, but the addition of Bo Horvat has signaled the Islanders will likely be buyers this season and not sellers. Mayfield could, however, still be on the move if the team's play were to take a nosedive. That seems unlikely, however, and the better question may be what other additions could be in store for the Isles.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
CBS Sports
LOOK: Justin Thomas breaks from 2023 WM Phoenix Open to interview Patrick Mahomes, other Super Bowl 57 stars
With Super Bowl 57 on Sunday in nearby Glendale, Justin Thomas took a break from this week's WM Phoenix Open to cross over to a potential side gig in media. Thomas visited Super Bowl media day and queried a variety of players about how they're feeling ahead of the big game on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs' Frank Clark says Eagles have 'done nothing but earn' the title of best O-line in NFL
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona -- The Philadelphia Eagles offensive line has earned the title of the best offensive line in the NFL. Just ask Frank Clark, who will be seeing plenty of what the Eagles have to offer in Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs' star defensive end wore his sunglasses and went...
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant trade winners and losers: Why Rockets, Ben Simmons benefit from Suns' splash; bad news for Lakers
Kevin Durant has changed teams twice in his career. The first time he did so, he created the greatest professional basketball team ever assembled and won two championships with the Warriors. The second time he did so, it took (among other things) several injuries, a pandemic and a shoe that was a size too big to keep him from winning more of them. Now, he's moved a third time. After four disappointing seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, Durant is headed to the Phoenix Suns.
CBS Sports
Mike Pereira says Packers' Aaron Rodgers 'has a point' about NFL officiating suffering because of TV gigs
Mike Pereira thinks Aaron Rodgers has a point about the current state of officiating in the NFL. In a recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," the Green Bay Packers quarterback said that all the best referees are leaving the NFL to take jobs in broadcasting because it pays more. Pereira, the former head of officiating in the NFL, said Rodgers might be onto something.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Packers' Aaron Rodgers traded to Raiders; Steelers select very familiar name
We are not yet prepared for the chaos that is bound to ensue during the NFL offseason with the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr, and possibly, Lamar Jackson, on the move. Let's take a swing at how a few of those quarterback moves unfold and the ripple effect they'd have on the draft in April.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Dealing with shoulder fatigue
General manager Matt Arnold said Wednesday that Ashby will be behind the Brewers' other starting pitchers in camp while he contends with left shoulder fatigue, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. The Brewers are going to take things easy with Ashby to start spring training, an approach that makes sense given...
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Disappears in second half
Markkanen ended Wednesday's 143-118 loss to Minnesota with 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 23 minutes. Markkanen got off to a great start with 17 points in the first half on 6-of-10 shooting from the field while knocking down three of five three-point attempts. He added only four more points after the break, however, as the forward saw just under eight minutes of floor action over the final two quarters. Despite disappearing in the second half, Markkanen still finished second on the team in scoring with 21 points, and he's now shot above 50 percent in four of his last five games. He's also grabbed at least five rebounds in five straight.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Malik Beasley: Traded to Lakers
Beasley will not play in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves and is set to join the Lakers after being part of a three-team trade, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. One of the top high-volume three-point shooters in the NBA this season, Beasley will be joined by Jarred Vanderbilt and D'Angelo Russell in Los Angeles, while the deal also sends Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Timberwolves. The trio will be absent for Utah on Wednesday which will allow ample opportunities for Collin Sexton, Talen Horton-Tucker and Ochai Agbaji. Once he's up to speed with the Lakers, Beasley will likely vie for a backup role on the wing, but he could also push to start. The Lakers' next game is on Thursday, but it would be surprising if Beasley would be able to go.
CBS Sports
Reds' Alejo Lopez: Pushed off 40-man roster
Lopez was designated for assignment by the Reds on Wednesday. This move opens up a 40-man roster spot for Will Benson, who was just acquired via trade from the Guardians. Lopez has shown a good amount of defensive versatility, but the 26-year-old owns a career .262/.307/.321 batting line with only one home run in 179 total major-league plate appearances.
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl odds: Here's why everyone is betting on the Eagles to defeat the Chiefs by this exact score
If you're betting on the Super Bowl, one way to win big is to bet on the exact final score of the game, which is something a lot of people have been doing over the past few days. By itself, that's not necesarily notable, but the twist here is that everyone seems to be betting on the EXACT SAME final score.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' David Peralta: Signs one-year deal with LAD
Peralta agreed to a one-year, $6.5 million deal with the Dodgers on Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Peralta returns to the NL West, a division he spent his first eight-plus seasons in the majors in with the Diamondbacks before he was traded to the Rays at the deadline last summer. The 35-year-old is coming off a year where he posted a .731 OPS with 12 homers and 51 RBi over 134 games with Arizona and Tampa Bay. A left-handed hitter, Peralta has been much more effective against right-handers with a career slash line of .294/.350/.486, and he figures to see plenty of playing time for the Dodgers in the corner outfield as well as designated hitter when southpaws aren't on the mound.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Anthony Misiewicz: Dealt to Cardinals
The Cardinals acquired Misiewicz from the Royals on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations. In 32 appearances last season between Seattle and Kansas City, Misiewicz pitched to a 4.34 ERA and 27:10 K:BB over 29 innings. The lefty is expected to compete for a middle-relief role in St. Louis' bullpen during spring training.
CBS Sports
Padres' Yu Darvish: Signs 6-yr, $108M extension
Darvish and the Padres agreed Thursday to a six-year, $108 million contract extension, according to MLB.com's AJ Cassavell and Mark Feinsand. This deal could keep Darvish in San Diego through 2028, pushing into his early-40s. Prior to the new agreement, the 36-year-old right-hander was due $18 million in 2023 with free agency looming next winter. Darvish delivered a stellar 3.10 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 197:37 K:BB across 194.2 regular-season innings (30 starts) last season for the Friars. He also registered a 2.88 ERA and 23:6 K:BB over 25 innings (four starts) in the 2022 playoffs. It's the third different six-year contract of his illustrious MLB career.
CBS Sports
Rays' Charlie Culberson: Gets NRI from Tampa Bay
Culberson agreed Thursday with the Rays on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Culberson posted a rough .252/.283/.357 batting line with two home runs and two stolen bases over 68 games (124 plate appearances) last season with the Rangers. The veteran utilityman has experience at just about every position on the diamond, but he turns 34 years old in April and seems doubtful to be a significant contributor for the Rays in 2023.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' James Naile: Removed from 40-man roster
The Cardinals designated Naile for assignment Wednesday. Naile loses his roster spot to make room for newly acquired Anthony Misiewicz, whom the Cardinals traded for Wednesday. With a 5.00 ERA across nine innings in his debut season in 2022, Naile could earn a call-up at some point during the 2023 campaign.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears trade back twice as two AFC franchises fight to secure QBs with top picks
Mock drafts over the next two months will likely feature various requirements that Chicago has to get out of the No. 1 overall selection. The list of teams potentially in the market for an upgrade at the position -- Houston, Indianapolis, Seattle, Detroit, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Carolina, etc. -- is much longer than the list of prospects available: Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson. The reality is that not all of those teams will be able to draft a quarterback. High demand and low supply leads to a seller's market and an urgency to complete a sale.
Comments / 0