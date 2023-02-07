ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado's bee population in massive decline, future looking grim

Results of a study that was released in January show that western bumble bee numbers are on a steep decline in Colorado. According to the report, numbers of this bee species have dropped 72 percent in the Southern Rocky Mountain region between 1998 and 2020, with this region including the mountains that stretch through central Colorado, slightly extending into southern Wyoming and northern New Mexico.
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake reported in southern Colorado

EL MORO, Colo. (KXRM) — A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported in southern Colorado, 3 miles west of El Moro late Tuesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake occurred in Las Animas County at approximately 11:36 p.m. at a depth of about 4 miles, per USGS. Community Determined Intensity data collected […]
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Actor Julian Sands’ phone shows movement the day he was reported missing in California mountains

The phone belonging to British actor Julian Sands appears to show he was on the move heading into a mountainous area in southern California on the day he was reported missing.Sands, 65, was reported missing during a hiking trip in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains on Friday, as searches by local authorities continue by “helicopter and drones when weather permits”.The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department previously said that phone pings showed Sands to be heading to the Mount Baldy area two days after he was first reported missing.However, the US department has since clarified to the...
Rare Hissing Mushroom Called 'Devil's Cigar' Spotted in Texas Park: 'It Tends to Puzzle Scientists'

"The rare and rather unique, star-shaped fungus is highly selective about where it grows," according to a post on a Facebook page for Inks Lake State Park The "Devil's Cigar," a distinctive star-shaped mushroom that can make a "hissing" noise, has been spotted in Texas. Texas Parks and Wildlife announced the discovery in a Facebook post over the weekend, which included pictures of the fungus — known as Chorioactis geaster — that was located along a trail in Inks Lake State Park. "The rare and rather unique, star-shaped fungus...
The Big Thompson River Flood: Remembering Colorado's Deadliest Natural Disaster

The Colorado mountain landscape is beautiful, but it can also be deadly. Steep mountains and narrow canyons can pose a threat during heavy rain. Water can quickly accumulate in the canyon, and the high walls prevent the water from spreading out causing it to rise fast and travel with great force. A large, fast-moving wall of water has the potential to turn into a dangerous flash flood.
Colorado ski resort recognized for being eco-conscious

There's a push for sustainability in recreation and many ski resorts are making changes to protect the environment they get to operate in. Change like renewable energy to run lifts, electric buses and smarter snowmaking.Some local ski resorts are getting awards for being eco-conscious. While skiers and boarders get to enjoy the best of nature, the infrastructure facilitating the fun can come at a cost to the environment. But, ski areas around the world are recognizing the threat of climate crisis. It comes at no surprise that Aspen carries the clout to campaign for sustainability in Colorado. It's promised a campaign to...
Texas Rottweiler Rescued From Colorado Highway 3 Years After Disappearing

A Texas Rottweiler once known as Bear was recently rescued from a Colorado highway three years after he disappeared from his backyard. But instead of your typical heartwarming reunification story, this tale involves a pup caught between two families who both wanted to keep him. Texas Rottweiler Disappears From Backyard Back in 2020, the Rottweiler […] The post Texas Rottweiler Rescued From Colorado Highway 3 Years After Disappearing appeared first on DogTime.
