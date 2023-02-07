ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

CBS Sacramento

Wild poppies "super bloom" city warns outsiders to steer clear

A small California city that was overrun by visitors four years ago when heavy winter rains produced a "super bloom" of wild poppies has a message for the public after this year's deluge: Do not come. You could be arrested. The poppies are beginning to bloom but so far on a small scale - and the canyon where they grow and parking areas are now completely off-limits, Lake Elsinore Mayor Natasha Johnson told a press conference where she recounted the chaos of 2019. "The flowers were beautiful; the scene was a nightmare," Johnson said. Poppies are found throughout California in...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Landslide leaves six homes in Santa Clarita heavily damaged

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KERO) — It's been a trying few days for some canyon country residents after part of a hillside in Santa Clarita collapsed on Sunday, sending mud and debris rushing down. As of Monday six homes have been yellow-tagged and evacuated, five of them just atop the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kcrw.com

Angelenos share who is (and isn’t) worth traveling to LAX for

The constant chaos at LAX makes picking up and dropping off people a treacherous task. So how do you decide who’s worth making the trek to El Segundo for? KCRW asked listeners. Oliver Goch’s quest for love led him to LAX. “I love telling this story. It’s quite...
EL SEGUNDO, CA
KTLA

Body found on San Bernardino County hiking trail

Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered on a San Bernardino County hiking trail on Wednesday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The body was found by a hiker on the Etiwanda Falls trailhead in the North Etiwanda Preserve in Rancho […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Light rain, cooler temperatures in the forecast

Significantly cooler temperatures and light rain are in the forecast for Southern California this weekend. An upper low-pressure system arrives between Saturday morning and Saturday evening, bringing the possibility of light showers, according to the National Weather Service. Rainfall amounts will be minimal, at best, but we can expect high temperatures to drop from the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Metrolink To Not Operate Between Newhall, L.A. Union Stations This Weekend

The Metrolink Antelope Valley Line is scheduled to be closed for maintenance between Newhall and Los Angeles this weekend, affecting Santa Clarita commuters. On Saturday, Feb. 11 and Sunday, Feb. 12, a maintenance and rehabilitation project along the Metrolink Antelope Valley Line is set to temporarily close the tracks between Newhall and Los Angeles. During ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kcrw.com

Artists are creating video displays for LAX’s future people mover

For decades, LAX has dealt with too many passengers, traffic chaos, and a lack of mass transit options. Change is happening though. More light rail stations are opening up soon, as well as an above-ground rail called a people mover that will whisk you around LAX’s terminals and transportation hubs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Source of explosions heard across the San Gabriel Valley remains a mystery

In the middle of the night, Daniel Recinos and his family were fast asleep in their Baldwin Park home when three thunderous explosions violently woke them up. "I woke up and I was like, 'What's going on? Are there explosions outside?" said Recinos.The explosions were heard in multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, however, the source of the explosions remains unknown. KCAL News called police and fire departments in Covina, El Monte, Pomona and Azusa as well as city managers, electric and gas companies but none of those agencies know what caused these mysterious blasts that lit up the sky...
AZUSA, CA
scvnews.com

City Launches New Lock it or Lose it Campaign This Spring

In partnership with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the release of LioLi (LEE-OH-LEE), the new and improved Lock It or Lose It theft prevention system. Inspired by prescription medication commercials and advertisements, this eye-catching campaign stops thefts cold by...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KABC

The Happiest Place on Earth is about to become unhappy for some employees.

(Los Angeles, CA) — The Happiest Place on Earth is about to become unhappy for some. Disney CEO Bog Iger is working on a cost reduction plan that will reduce the workforce by seven-thousand employees. In a recent letter to shareholders, the Disney Board wrote that it is “overseeing important strategic changes”, such as prioritizing streaming profitability and improving the guest experience in parks. The layoffs will likely happen in the coming weeks and months.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

Your heart will hammer at the top: Climb LA’s steepest stairs

Comedians Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy famously navigated them with a massive piano. They’re hidden all around LA, a city of inclines and slopes, of hills and valleys. In a place known for its concrete roadways, outdoor stairways are a unique, but lesser-known feature of the urban landscape. “When...
LOS ANGELES, CA
smchseagleeye.com

Atmospheric River hits the West Coast

Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

The 50-Year-Old Pasadena Restaurant That Inspired Panda Express Gets a Sleek New Design Refresh

Pasadena’s 50-year-old Panda Inn quietly closed its doors in January and plans to reopen later this year with a refreshed interior and updated menu. The longtime restaurant was opened by Panda Express founder Andrew Cherng, along with his father chef Ming-Tsai Cherng, in 1973 and was last renovated two decades ago, says Gigi Cheung, vice president of Panda Inn.
PASADENA, CA
The Malibu Times

Deadly section of PCH north of Malibu to get a redesign

Bike and pedestrian safety is focus for Caltrans  A seven-and-a-half mile stretch of Pacific Coast Highway north of Malibu in Ventura County is about to be redesigned with safety and climate change adaption in mind. Caltrans held a hybrid planning meeting Feb. 2 to announce its goals in an infrastructure community meeting. Although just in […] The post Deadly section of PCH north of Malibu to get a redesign appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
pasadenanow.com

Two Injured After Car Flies Off 210 Freeway, Slams Onto Rosemead Boulevard Below

Two people were injured after a car flew off the I-210 freeway and landed on the northbound lanes of Rosemead Boulevard on Wednesday night. The car may have been involved in a collision on the freeway. According to the California Highway Patrol, a report of a crash was received at 9:04 p.m. involving a black SUV and a silver Scion XB.
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

Several homes evacuated after landslide in Santa Clarita Valley

At least five homes in a housing development in Santa Clarita’s Canyon Country neighborhood were evacuated and have been yellow-tagged after a hillside came crumbling down over the weekend. Large boulders came crashing down onto the sidewalk, breaking the concrete in the Skyline community. Some backyards collapsed and fences have fallen down the hill in […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA

