KPD: Driver in suspected DUI crash with patrol car has 3+ DUIs, charged with violating the ignition interlock system

Kennewick Police Investigating Three Separate But Similar Car Thefts
(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police are asking for your help after three separate, but similar car thefts were reported in the city Thursday morning. Officers say the thefts shared a number of commonalities but were not thought to be related. All the vehicle thefts happened while the cars were unlocked and warming up in their respective owner's driveways, while they were unattended.
yaktrinews.com
KPD, BC deputy prosecutor break down multiple DUI charges in Kennewick crash
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Despite the consequences of driving under the influence, some who get arrested continue to drive intoxicated. Police say they can’t catch every drunk driver, but if someone is arrested for multiple DUIs, some bigger consequences come to play. According to Sgt. Matt Newton with the...
FOX 11 and 41
200 pounds of copper wire stolen in Mesa
MESA, Wash.- Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a suspect that stole 200 pounds of scrap copper wire from Big Bend Electric in Mesa. According to the FCSO the theft happened around 3:30 a.m. on February 9. The suspect was caught on a surveillance camera and the FCSO...
yaktrinews.com
Man wanted in Richland shooting arrested in Las Vegas
RICHLAND, Wash. - The man wanted in a shooting and manhunt in January has been arrested in Las Vegas. The Richland Police Department said Michael Reep was arrested by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department F.A.S.T. team. By Erin Wencl.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Pursuit of a stolen vehicle ends in crash on I-84
Oregon State Police has released more information about the pursuit and crash eastbound on Interstate 84 Wednesday afternoon:. The state police received multiple reports of a white service truck driving erratically at high rates of speed beginning near milepost 193. Those reports included statements that the vehicle was driving over 100 miles per hour, cutting through traffic, passing cars on the shoulder, and nearly crashing numerous times.
ifiberone.com
Royal City man who mistook railroad tracks for a road while 'looking for bathroom' got stolen car stuck near Mesa
MESA - A Royal City man’s ill-fated attempt to ‘find a bathroom’ didn’t work out after deciding to drive atop railroad tracks instead of a road north of Mesa on Sunday. Franklin County deputies say 41-year-old Jose Miguel Escobedo-Ramos of Royal City was found in a...
yaktrinews.com
Grandview PD’s new Flock cameras track license plates to find suspects
GRANDVIEW, Wash. — The Grandview Police Department is the latest law enforcement agency to set up Flock cameras to help track cars suspected to have been involved with crimes around the city. “If we have a suspect vehicle, now I have 20 eyes looking for it,” Assistant Chief Seth...
Family ‘willing to forgive’ hit-and-run driver who left their loved one to die on Hwy 240
“I just want them to know it’s not in our heart to punish.”
yaktrinews.com
Suspect in custody after shooting in Pasco, Lockout at schools lifted
PASCO, Wash. - One man was arrested Tuesday after a shooting in Pasco. It happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of 6th Avenue and West Clark Street.
Hit-And-Run Driver Kills Man Near Richland Early Sunday
Richland Police say the Washington State Patrol is leading the investigation. Man dies after being struck while walking along SR 240 near Richland. In the early morning hours Sunday, around 2:18 AM, Richland Police were called to an area of SR (Highway) 240, about halfway between Columbia Park Trail and I-182. The part of the highway that goes through the Yakima River Delta, between the Richland Y and the entrance to Richland.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: missing Benton County man located
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - UPDATE FEBRUARY 8, 2023. 5:35 a.m. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Mark Hinkle was located around 5:40 p.m. on February 7. The Benton County Sheriff's Office is looking for Marc Hinkle, pictured, along with his family out of concern for his safety and mental wellbeing.
nbcrightnow.com
Moment of silence held at the Richland Fred Meyer on the one-year anniversary of the deadly shooting
RICHLAND, Wash. --- It's been one year since the shooting at the Richland Fred Meyer that killed one person and injured another. A moment of silence was held at exactly 11:03 a.m., the same time the shooting started a year ago today. I spoke with survivor Mark Hill, who was...
yaktrinews.com
Crash near Benton City causes traffic delay Monday
A truck was seen on its side in the middle of the roadway and traffic was being moved onto the shoulder near Exit 93, just outside of Benton City. At this time, injuries are not known and it's not yet clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.
Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 8, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Jail is ready for Craigen’s return
UMATILLA COUNTY – Once-convicted killer George West Craigen is returning to Umatilla County for a new trial in the murder of Cecil “Rob” Carter in 2014 in Milton-Freewater. During his last stay there, he was found guilty of having a shiv in his cell. Sheriff Terry Rowan says the county has not yet been notified about when Craigen will return.
nbcrightnow.com
RPD fills new Deputy Chief position
RICHLAND, Wash.- David Neher is the new Deputy Police Chief with the RPD. RPD Chief Brigit Clary recently announced the promotion of Neher to the Deputy Chief position. “I’m proud to name Deputy Chief Neher in this new role and know that he will continue to diligently serve the citizens and employees of Richland,” Chief Clary said.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Marijuana Licenses – February 2023
Marijuana licenses for Benton and Franklin counties are public record and are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. Ababa LLC, 41305 N. Griffin Road, Suite F, Grandview. License type: Cannabis producer tier 2; cannabis processor. Application type: assumption. Green Kite LLC, 22604 Hosko Road, Prosser. License type:...
kpq.com
Fire Destroys Grant County Home
A fire that tore through a home in the Grant County town of Warden is under investigation. The call for assistance came early Tuesday morning. "A Warden police officer located the fire and reported it to dispatch." District Four Fire Chief Kevin Whitaker said. When crews arrived, the home was...
Salvaged Boats Are Up for Auction in Pasco
Boating season is almost here and if you’re looking for a screaming deal on a boat (more like a project), a salvaged boat, like this one in Pasco, could be yours. The definition of a salvaged boat varies but generally, it means the vessel has been damaged to the point where the cost to repair it is more than its current value or it has been declared a total loss by an insurance company. Salvaged boats are sold “as is” and the seller makes no warranties. If you buy a salvaged boat, you get the goods as they are and take full responsibility for repairs. It could be water damage, structural damage, engine damage, or if you’re lucky, minor blemishes from sitting in a yard too long (there’s one below). Whatever the case may be, you should visibly inspect the boat and learn everything you can about its past and current condition before you bid. Avoid bidding on anything that doesn’t have a clean title or investigate the boat further – make sure you can legally purchase it.
