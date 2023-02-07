ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WCTV

First Alert Weather Day declared for Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has declared a First Alert Weather Day in anticipation of possibly severe weather as well as a continued flooding threat on Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center had placed the Big Bend under a slight (2/5) risk for severe weather for Saturday, with...
GEORGIA STATE
southgatv.com

Today’s Weather Authority Forecast: February 10, 2023

We’ve made it to Friday! The soaker continues thru tomorrow night. Flooding is possible. Watch for rising or standing water! Remember turn around, don’t drown!. The models continue to show some hefty rainfall totals especially in a swath over our southeastern counties where a flood watch has been in effect.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

FIRST ALERT: Cold rain and wind Saturday PM; Snow/mix possible Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’re heading for some rough weather in north Georgia this weekend. Rain will develop by midday Saturday, and it will get steadier and heavier by around sunset. The wind will increase and may gust over 30 mph at times on Saturday evening. The temperature dips through the 40s into the upper 30s Saturday night.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Wednesday late evening forecast

Clouds and then some showers move into the area on Thursday morning with temperatures well above average. Scattered showers will continue throughout the day with rainfall generally light. Highs in the 60s. Most showers on Friday, but it will be cooler. This weekend, an upper-level low will sweep into Georgia brining cooler temperatures, gusty winds, and rain. Some portions of the state could see a wintry mix on Sunday.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold rain Saturday may change to snow early Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Showers returned to north Georgia late Thursday, and there’s more rain on the way for the weekend. As colder air gets involved Saturday night, a change to wet snow is possible by early Sunday. In the near-term, there will likely be fewer showers around at dawn on Friday, but still plenty of clouds. The temperature dips to the mid 40s to low 50s by early in the morning. The best chance of seeing rain on Friday is from the I-85 corridor to the southeast, where there will be scattered showers. There is a lower chance of rain in northwest Georgia. The high temperature will be in the 50s. It looks mainly dry Friday night.
ATLANTA, GA
wgxa.tv

Widespread rain expected this weekend, but what about winter weather?

(Forecast updated Thursday morning, 2/9/2023) A soggy weather pattern is setting up across Middle Georgia that will bring several inches of rain to the region. Rain chances will increase Thursday and will remain persistent through Sunday as a weather system in the upper levels of the atmosphere moves through the deep south.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Will Georgia see snow this weekend?

Rain is expected throughout Georgia today with snow possible as far South as Macon on Saturday night. According to the National Weather Service, residents in Central Georgia can expect persistent rain showers and isolated thunderstorms throughout the day, with a possibility of severe storms in the far southeastern corner of the forecast area.
GEORGIA STATE
WCTV

Flooding concerns grow as heavy rains continue

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Heavy rain continued to move through portions of the Big Bend and South Georgia Friday morning that prompted flood watches and warnings. A Flash Flood Warning was issued for portions of the eastern Big Bend and South Georgia until 3:45 p.m. Friday as Doppler-radar-estimated totals for the last 12 hours totaled between 3 to 6 inches.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

North Georgia Snow Potential Saturday Night

After a few spring like days, winter reminds us… it is still winter. An Upper Low Pressure system moving across the state Late Saturday into Early Sunday will create the chance for Snow…. *Much uncertainty exists as numerous factors are in play for this snow potential. A cold core...
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Ga Severe Weather Preparedness Week – Flooding

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Friday is the fifth day of severe weather preparedness week for the state of Georgia. Meteorologist Jenna Petracci explains flooding and some shares some safety tips. Rain may not be considered severe weather, but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be taken seriously. Ongoing heavy rain can lead to flooding especially in low […]
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Allergy alert: Georgia's pollen season may be here a little early

ATLANTA - It's the one thing allergy suffers dread: the start of allergy season. While it may seem too early to start taking precautions experts say the season is starting earlier this year. "My pneumonic is start taking your nasal sprays and your allergy medicines during Valentine’s Day or afterwards...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia

MILLEDGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced that another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Sunday morning. USGS officials said the earthquake was detected 9.6 miles northwest of Milledgeville, Georgia and 28.8 miles northeast of Macon, Georgia at 10:22 a.m. The 1.6 magnitude quake also...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy