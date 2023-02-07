Read full article on original website
WCTV
First Alert Weather Day declared for Saturday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has declared a First Alert Weather Day in anticipation of possibly severe weather as well as a continued flooding threat on Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center had placed the Big Bend under a slight (2/5) risk for severe weather for Saturday, with...
southgatv.com
Today’s Weather Authority Forecast: February 10, 2023
We’ve made it to Friday! The soaker continues thru tomorrow night. Flooding is possible. Watch for rising or standing water! Remember turn around, don’t drown!. The models continue to show some hefty rainfall totals especially in a swath over our southeastern counties where a flood watch has been in effect.
atlantanewsfirst.com
FIRST ALERT: Cold rain and wind Saturday PM; Snow/mix possible Sunday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’re heading for some rough weather in north Georgia this weekend. Rain will develop by midday Saturday, and it will get steadier and heavier by around sunset. The wind will increase and may gust over 30 mph at times on Saturday evening. The temperature dips through the 40s into the upper 30s Saturday night.
Rain showers return this weekend, wintry mix possible early Sunday morning
A quick-moving system will bring rain showers Saturday as well as the potential for wintry mix Sunday morning.
fox5atlanta.com
Wednesday late evening forecast
Clouds and then some showers move into the area on Thursday morning with temperatures well above average. Scattered showers will continue throughout the day with rainfall generally light. Highs in the 60s. Most showers on Friday, but it will be cooler. This weekend, an upper-level low will sweep into Georgia brining cooler temperatures, gusty winds, and rain. Some portions of the state could see a wintry mix on Sunday.
atlantanewsfirst.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold rain Saturday may change to snow early Sunday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Showers returned to north Georgia late Thursday, and there’s more rain on the way for the weekend. As colder air gets involved Saturday night, a change to wet snow is possible by early Sunday. In the near-term, there will likely be fewer showers around at dawn on Friday, but still plenty of clouds. The temperature dips to the mid 40s to low 50s by early in the morning. The best chance of seeing rain on Friday is from the I-85 corridor to the southeast, where there will be scattered showers. There is a lower chance of rain in northwest Georgia. The high temperature will be in the 50s. It looks mainly dry Friday night.
wgxa.tv
Widespread rain expected this weekend, but what about winter weather?
(Forecast updated Thursday morning, 2/9/2023) A soggy weather pattern is setting up across Middle Georgia that will bring several inches of rain to the region. Rain chances will increase Thursday and will remain persistent through Sunday as a weather system in the upper levels of the atmosphere moves through the deep south.
Will Georgia see snow this weekend?
Rain is expected throughout Georgia today with snow possible as far South as Macon on Saturday night. According to the National Weather Service, residents in Central Georgia can expect persistent rain showers and isolated thunderstorms throughout the day, with a possibility of severe storms in the far southeastern corner of the forecast area.
Crews across North Georgia pretreating roads ahead of potential wintry weather
Crews fanned out on steep mountain roads Friday, laying a brine solution to help prevent the roads from freezing up.
WCTV
Flooding concerns grow as heavy rains continue
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Heavy rain continued to move through portions of the Big Bend and South Georgia Friday morning that prompted flood watches and warnings. A Flash Flood Warning was issued for portions of the eastern Big Bend and South Georgia until 3:45 p.m. Friday as Doppler-radar-estimated totals for the last 12 hours totaled between 3 to 6 inches.
allongeorgia.com
North Georgia Snow Potential Saturday Night
After a few spring like days, winter reminds us… it is still winter. An Upper Low Pressure system moving across the state Late Saturday into Early Sunday will create the chance for Snow…. *Much uncertainty exists as numerous factors are in play for this snow potential. A cold core...
Ga Severe Weather Preparedness Week – Flooding
GEORGIA (WJBF) – Friday is the fifth day of severe weather preparedness week for the state of Georgia. Meteorologist Jenna Petracci explains flooding and some shares some safety tips. Rain may not be considered severe weather, but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be taken seriously. Ongoing heavy rain can lead to flooding especially in low […]
fox5atlanta.com
Allergy alert: Georgia's pollen season may be here a little early
ATLANTA - It's the one thing allergy suffers dread: the start of allergy season. While it may seem too early to start taking precautions experts say the season is starting earlier this year. "My pneumonic is start taking your nasal sprays and your allergy medicines during Valentine’s Day or afterwards...
Georgia State Park for Family Spring Break? Parks Deliver Fun, Locations, Accommodations for All Ages
If you're looking for something different than a beach trip for your 2023 Spring Break, consider the plethora of other natural and outdoor options available at one of Georgia's state parks. Of course, if you're set on a beach location, there are Georgia state parks for that, too.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia boy makes case for 3-day weekends
A 6-year-old Georgia boy has made his case that there should be three days off school per week. Watch the adorable video here.
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia
MILLEDGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced that another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Sunday morning. USGS officials said the earthquake was detected 9.6 miles northwest of Milledgeville, Georgia and 28.8 miles northeast of Macon, Georgia at 10:22 a.m. The 1.6 magnitude quake also...
rocketcitynow.com
$50K winning Powerball ticket sold in Georgia | Wednesday's $20 million jackpot numbers
ATLANTA — No one won the $20 million Powerball jackpot last night, but one person in Georgia won $50,000. The winning numbers for Wednesday, Feb. 8 were 52-58-59-64-66 and Powerball 9. The Power Play was 2x. With no $20 million winner Wednesday, the estimated grand prize increases to $34...
