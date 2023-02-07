ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Showers returned to north Georgia late Thursday, and there’s more rain on the way for the weekend. As colder air gets involved Saturday night, a change to wet snow is possible by early Sunday. In the near-term, there will likely be fewer showers around at dawn on Friday, but still plenty of clouds. The temperature dips to the mid 40s to low 50s by early in the morning. The best chance of seeing rain on Friday is from the I-85 corridor to the southeast, where there will be scattered showers. There is a lower chance of rain in northwest Georgia. The high temperature will be in the 50s. It looks mainly dry Friday night.

