ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

New simulation depicts extent of global tsunami 66 million years ago

By Meteorologist Rob Duns
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago

Scientists have constructed a new simulation of the Earth-changing tsunami that occurred after an asteroid hit and helped wipe out the dinosaurs 66 million years ago.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) mathematical analysis using three computer models replicated the height and extent of the tsunami waves. Based on their findings it’s believed the initial wave was as high as 2.8 miles! That’s wider than the mouth of the Peace River in Charlotte County, where it meets Charlotte Harbor.

In the NOAA simulation seen below, the position and shape of the continents of the day of the asteroid’s impact are shaded in black. The current placement and shape of the continents are in white. Remember that continents move and over a span of 66 million years, evolved to look much different today. Notice that what we call North America looked smaller 66 million years ago than it does today, as there was no Florida peninsula. Where we are now was underwater at the time, which is why though you can’t find dinosaur fossils in our state, you can in areas that were above ground at the time like in what today is the western United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WJnFM_0kfh6hzb00

When the tsunami animation plays (watch it here) the tallest waves–topping 2.5 miles high were initially confined to the area we’d call the Gulf Coast today, just minus the Florida peninsula.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gsPvo_0kfh6hzb00

After that, the waves expand globally. In doing so, changing life on Earth forever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o0vyM_0kfh6hzb00

You can learn more about the analysis scientists used to reconstruct the tsunami impact here.

Comments / 0

Related
Sara Irshad

Deadly Portuguese Man O' War Swarms Wash Up on Florida Beach

Photo of a Portuguese man o' war floating along in the ocean. Their tentacles can grow up to 100 feet long.Photo byARTHURMOTA/GETTY. A beach in Florida has recently experienced an influx of Portuguese men of war, highly evil sea creatures. The blue, alien-like creatures washed up in large numbers along Indialantic Beach in Brevard County, just 3 miles from Melbourne Beach. Although it's not uncommon to see these creatures along Florida's coastline, the number of wash-ups is unusual.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
The US Sun

US launches Minuteman III missile from Vandenberg base in show of nuclear force days after Chinese spy balloon shot down

THE United States Air Force has launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean in a reported show of nuclear force. Air Force officials blasted the test ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California, on Thursday evening amid rising tensions between China and North Korea.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Phys.org

Astronomers still scratching their heads over population of ocean-world exoplanets

In a recent study submitted to the Astrophysical Journal Letters, an international team of researchers led by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) examine the potential for water-worlds around M-dwarf stars. Water-worlds, also known as ocean worlds, are planets that possess bodies of liquid water either directly on its surface, such as Earth, or somewhere beneath it, such as Jupiter's moon, Europa and Saturn's moon, Enceladus.
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 2.9-Mile Trail In Florida Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook

You might not think Florida is a premier hiking state, but we’re here to prove otherwise. Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park is a natural wonderland filled with things to do and see and one of the best places to get outdoors and hike. The La Chua Trail is an out-and-back hiking trail that offers some of the best views in the park. All you need to do is hike to one of the best observation decks in Florida and enjoy!
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

Here's why Jupiter's tally of moons keeps going up and up

Scientists have spotted 12 more moons around Jupiter, adding to an already-huge number that just seems to grow and grow. There's so many moons around this gas giant planet that astronomer Scott Sheppard struggles to keep track. "With this new haul, we're up to, I believe, 92 ... actually, I...
msn.com

Psilocybin appears to have a uniquely powerful relationship with nature relatedness

The use of psilocybin, a hallucinogenic substance found in some “magic” mushrooms, has stronger connection to how people feel about nature compared to the use of other psychedelic drugs, according to new research published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology. Research has found that the use of classic psychedelic...
PSki17

Florida Retakes "Fastest Growing State" Title For First Time In Decades, Bringing New Challenges

It won't come as a surprise to many of the Sunshine State's residents, but Florida became the nation's fastest-growing state as of the conclusion of 2022, according to the U.S. Census. It is the first time the state has held that title for 65 years - dating all the way back to 1957. While the area has always been one of America's growth regions, the pace has accelerated in recent years.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
41K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy