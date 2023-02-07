ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Authorities searching for thieves connected to car break-ins at Lehigh Acres apartment complexes

By Sarah Metts
 3 days ago
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Two masked people were caught on camera in the Vista Palms Apartment Complex in Lehigh Acres on February 1. Investigators believe they are behind a string of car break-ins in that complex and the Laurel Park Community.

“Typically, when we see this, we’re seeing them go from community to community or apartment complex to apartment complex,” said Trish Routte, Crime Stoppers manager.

In just the last week, the cars in the gated Varsity Lakes Community were hit by thieves too. However, investigators say these two suspects got away with four guns that are not theirs.

“You don’t know what the bad guys are going to do with those guns,” said Routte. “That’s the scary thing.”

It’s a scary thing for residents too.

“This used to be a really nice neighborhood, but if situations like this keep arising, it might be time to move,” said Tilson of Vista Palms.

There are two things you can do to protect yourself, remove firearms from your cars and always lock your doors.

Anyone with information can call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

