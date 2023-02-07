As it seems to be just about every day, the beleaguered St. Margaret's Health was in the cross-hairs at a public forum Thursday. This time it happened at the monthly La Salle County Board meeting in Ottawa. As part of the board's discussion of a resolution expressing support for the reopening of SMH's Peru location, a number of speakers shared their stories with board members. Those who took turns at the lectern ranged from nurses, to former staffers, to members of the general public. Some expressed concern about the elimination of OB care at SMH. Others shared their stories of past illnesses and the role of good healthcare in their recoveries. And still others spoke bitterly and personally about current SMH leadership.

