Keith Berglund
3d ago
The semi drivers seem to think they own the roads especially through this stretch of interstate 80 from Princeton to Joliet and beyond. They like to block cars and regular traffic and have been known to run people off the roads or don't let them on at entry ramps by not moving over when they can and should. I understand that they have deliveries to make but not at the expense of other drivers.
KWQC
Deputies respond to single-vehicle rollover crash in rural Prophetstown
PROPHETSTOWN, Ill. (KWQC) - Friday morning Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash in rural Prophetstown that left one injured. Michael J. Starr, 48, was found ejected from a black Chevrolet Suburban in a field on the north side of Spring Hill Road, according to deputies. Starr was airlifted by MedForce to the University of Iowa Trauma Center, where deputies say Starr is currently in stable condition.
WGNtv.com
1 dead following residential fire in Lemont
LEMONT, Ill. — One person died following a residential fire Wednesday night in Lemont. Just after 9 p.m., authorities responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Blacksmith Lane. One person exited the home as crews arrived and let them know someone else was still in the...
nrgmediadixon.com
Driver Arrested for DUI Following Roll-Over Crash
Shortly before 8:00 am on Sunday February 5, Ogle County Deputies responded to the 1800 block of south Daysville road for a one-vehicle rollover crash. After a short investigation, Deputies arrested 34-year-old Mason Hayenga of Oregon for DUI. Hayenga also received citations for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, improper lane use, driving on the shoulder, and no insurance.
Central Illinois Proud
Problematic intersection in Washington to be realigned
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Three million dollars in state grants are headed to Washington to realign a troublesome intersection at Nofsinger Rd. and Route 24, in addition to $4 million in federal funds granted in October. There have been five fatalities in the past 20 years at the intersection....
Kendall County warning residents of motorist impersonating police officer
KENDALL COUNTY, Ill. — Authorities in Kendall County are warning residents of a motorist who impersonated a police officer. A person was driving westbound on Walker Road, between Grove and Penman, when the another vehicle activated red and blue lights. The driver pulled over and the suspected police impersonator remained behind the motorist for 15 […]
wjol.com
Trio Arrested After Early Morning Traffic Stop in Joliet
Joliet Police made three arrests after a traffic stop on Tuesday morning. It was at 3:10 AM, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of Western Avenue after authorities recognized the driver, Derrion Blankenship, and knew he had an active arrest warrant. Blankenship exited the vehicle as officers...
Rockford man arrested after trying to escape Ogle County police
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Ogle County Deputies have arrested Michael Moore, 36, of Rockford, after he attempted to flee from them after a traffic stop on I-39. According to police, deputies had pulled Moore over and were speaking to him when he hit the accelerator and fled at over 90 mph northbound on the interstate. […]
starvedrock.media
Faulty Heater Causes Fire Departments To Be Called To La Salle Station
There was a brief fire scare at the power plant in Marseilles. At around 5 o'clock Tuesday afternoon, several fire departments were called to the La Salle Station for a possible fire. Constellation Energy Communications Manager Brett Naumann says there was no actual fire. Instead a faulty heater was smoking inside a building at the plant's entrance. No actual firefighting equipment was needed according to Naumann.
25newsnow.com
Motorcyclist charged in crash that killed Bloomington pedestrian
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A Tennessee motorcyclist was under the influence of marijuana when he struck and killed a man in Bloomington last September, according to criminal charges filed in McLean County Court. Drew Tedrick, 22, appeared in court Wednesday for a status hearing, but no trial date was...
wglt.org
Railroad-caused traffic jam irritates mayor of Normal
The mayor of Normal said he's had it with lengthy traffic jams caused by freight trains. Chris Koos said this has been an issue before and the Union Pacific Railroad has addressed it, but there has been backsliding. "This is unacceptable. This is damaging to a community. It's impacting our...
wcbu.org
Here's where things currently stand with the closure of an Illinois Valley hospital
Emily Schaub is pregnant, and she has nowhere to go. The Peru Public Library employee was one of the women receiving obstetrics care at St. Margaret's Hospital in Peru before the suspension of services at the facility was abruptly announced. "I am appalled by the way the hospital handled this....
wjol.com
Channahon Firefighter-Paramedic Arrested Twice In Three Weeks For DUI
A Channahon firefighter has two upcoming court dates in March for charges of DUI. Channahon firefighter-paramedic Kurt Liebermann was arrested for the second time in three weeks for driving under the influence of alcohol. The latest arrest occurred in Plainfield on Monday afternoon. According to the Patch, Plainfield Police department were notified of a reckless driver along Route 59 and Naperville-Plainfield Road at around 12:35 p.m., on Monday, February 6th. A short time later the 36-year-old was arrested for DUI plus he was charged with being in possession of ammunition with a revoked FOID card and cited for several traffic violations.
starvedrock.media
La Salle County Board To Address Peru Hospital Closure
The closure of the hospital in Peru could attract a crowd to the latest La Salle County Board meeting. The board meets Thursday at 1 o'clock in Ottawa and on their agenda is a resolution regarding the hospital closure. At a recent board committee meeting, board member Brian Dose of Ottawa suggested the county seek out relief funds for displaced workers.
starvedrock.media
Killer off the streets
40-year-old Gabriel Castro of Aurora is in custody today, and facing multiple charges following an investigation by Kendall County Sheriff’s Office detectives. Back on December 7, 2022, deputies were dispatched for an unresponsive female in the 1000 Block of Route 30 in Aurora. She was pronounced dead at the...
1470 WMBD
Man arrested for downtown parking garage robbery
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police have the man in custody they say robbed a woman late Monday night in the Civic Center Plaza parking garage. Police say John H. Johnson, 27, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a charge of Armed Robbery. He was also wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant, according to jail records.
nrgmediadixon.com
Three Injured and One Arrested Following Two Vehicle Crash
On Friday night, February 3, Ogle County Deputies responded to the 7,000 block of E. Gurler Road in reference to a two-vehicle accident with multiple injuries. Upon arrival, EMS was attending to the occupants from both vehicles. Once on scene, Deputies learned a Dodge Ram driven by 32-year-old Matthew Brown of Ashton was traveling westbound on Gurler Road and was cresting a hill.
WIFR
Man wanted in Montana arrested in Lee County
PAW PAW, Ill. (WIFR) - A Montana man wanted on a warrant in Montana was arrested Friday in Lee County. Thomas Jessberger, 48, formerly of Missoula, Mont. was pulled over Friday near Howlett and Woodlawn roads. Deputies say Jessberger had an existing warrant for violation of conditional release in Montana.
WSPY NEWS
Sixteen-year-old arrested after police pursuit
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says a sixteen-year-old was arrested Tuesday night after a brief police pursuit. The sheriff's office says that deputies had tried to stop the sixteen-year-old for an alleged equipment violation on Union Street near Route 71 in Big Grove Township just before eight. After the chase, the juvenile was arrested and charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding.
starvedrock.media
Hennepin To Host Weather Spotter Training Course
With spring around the corner, it’s time to think about severe weather. A weather spotter training course is happening next month in Putnam County. The National Weather Service is putting on the class at the Putnam County Emergency Management Building in Hennepin the evening of March 22nd. If you go you’ll learn what to look for in severe thunderstorms and find out about movement of storms and safety concerns.
starvedrock.media
LS County Board Supports SMH Peru Reopen
As it seems to be just about every day, the beleaguered St. Margaret's Health was in the cross-hairs at a public forum Thursday. This time it happened at the monthly La Salle County Board meeting in Ottawa. As part of the board's discussion of a resolution expressing support for the reopening of SMH's Peru location, a number of speakers shared their stories with board members. Those who took turns at the lectern ranged from nurses, to former staffers, to members of the general public. Some expressed concern about the elimination of OB care at SMH. Others shared their stories of past illnesses and the role of good healthcare in their recoveries. And still others spoke bitterly and personally about current SMH leadership.
