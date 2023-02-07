ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Earthquake: State Experiences Two Powerful Tremors in Minutes

On Wednesday, California experienced a significant seismic event as two strong earthquakes struck the state. The first earthquake, which occurred around 10 am (GMT), was measured at a 4.2 magnitude, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The second earthquake occurred shortly after and was measured at 3.5 magnitudes. The epicenter of the quakes is believed to be located around 45km from Los Angeles.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The News Guard

Earthquake: Lessons from the massive coast quake Jan. 26, 1700

It’s a January night on the north Oregon Coast. The sun has been down for several hours and it’s dark. A quarter moon hangs in the winter sky, with the rhythmic sound of waves breaking on the beach. A slight tremor shakes the ground; barely noticeable. Then an unusual sound that gets louder as it approaches. Suddenly, the ground begins to violently roll and shake. This lasts for almost 5...
ALASKA STATE
watchers.news

Very strong and shallow M7.0 earthquake hits northern Molucca Sea, Indonesia

A very strong and shallow earthquake registered by the USGS hit the northern Molucca Sea, Indonesia at 06:06 UTC on January 18, 2023 (15:06 LT). The agency is reporting a depth of 48 km (29.8 miles). BMKG is reporting M7.1 at a depth of 64 km (39.7 miles); EMSC reporting M7.1 at a depth of 60 km (37.3 miles).
Centre Daily

‘Like the apocalypse’: Videos show devastation after huge earthquakes in Turkey, Syria

A powerful earthquake and numerous large aftershocks rocked southern Turkey and northern Syria throughout the day on Monday, Feb. 6. Videos showed the devastating scenes where thousands have been killed or injured. The initial 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Nurdağı, Turkey, in the middle of the night on Feb. 6,...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Historic WWII Structure Slides off California Cliff Following Intense Rain, Flooding

A massive military structure dating back to WWII slid down a sandy cliff and onto a San Francisco beach after heavy rain and flooding saturated the area. The incident occurred at the city’s Fort Funston, a city park that features soaring oceanside cliffs of 200 feet. The incident is just the latest in an ongoing series of mudslides and landslides that have popped up across the Golden State after mother nature pounded it with torrential rainfall and flooding at the start of 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Atlantic

Earthquakes Are Unlike Any Other Environmental Disaster

On February 6, at 4:17 a.m., death came for thousands of people in their sleep. At that moment, 11 miles beneath the south-central Turkish city of Nurdağı—close to the Syrian border—a spark was launched into a geologic powder keg.An epochal battle between tectonic plates had reached a crescendo. Two gigantic blocks, moving side by side in opposite directions, had been warping the crust for millions of years. Then, in the dark of night, they yielded. The crust cracked. A large swath of the expansive East Anatolian Fault Zone jolted, releasing pent-up energy equivalent to roughly 8 million tons of TNT....
The Hill

Why the earthquake in Turkey, Syria was so devastating

More than 2,000 people died and thousands more were injured following a massive earthquake that hit Gaziantep, a town in southeastern Turkey near the Syrian border early Monday morning. Additional aftershocks, including one almost as strong as the initial quake, made it an especially disastrous event.  Registering as a 7.8 magnitude earthquake, the Gaziantep event is…
natureworldnews.com

Magnitude 6 Earthquake Shakes Southern Philippines for 40 Seconds, Aftershocks Possible

On Wednesday, a magnitude 6 earthquake shook the southern Philippines for 40 seconds while local authorities issued a warning about potential damage and aftershocks. According to the US Geological Service, a magnitude 6 earthquake occurred at 6:44 PM close to the municipality of Monkayo in Davao de Oro province. In...
The Independent

Watch live: Aerial views show damage in Turkey as earthquake search enters third day

Watch live aerial footage from Turkey that shows the scale of the devastation caused by massive earthquakes and aftershocks which shook the region on Monday (6 February). The disaster has so far claimed the lives of over 8,700 people across Turkey and Syria, with the WHO warning that that number could rise to over 20,000. “It’s now a race against time,” WHO’s director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva. “Every minute, every hour that passes, the chances of finding survivors alive diminishes.”Almost 25,000 rescue workers from Turkey and many teams flown in from around the world have flown in to help to find survivors.Aid and rescue teams also face challenging weather conditions, with rain, snow and plummeting temperatures sweeping across Turkey at night. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Aerial footage captures earthquake damage in Syria's IdlibGlobal quake rescue effort hits ground in Turkey, SyriaWatch live: Rescue efforts continue in Turkey as death toll crosses 8,700
Phys.org

Turkey-Syria earthquakes: A seismologist explains what has happened

An extremely large earthquake has occurred in the southeast of Turkey, near the border with Syria. Data from seismometers which measure shaking of the ground caused by earthquake waves suggest this this event, in the early morning of February 6, was a magnitude 7.8 out of 10 on the moment magnitude scale. Seismic waves were picked up by sensors around the world (you can watch them ripple through Europe) including places as far away as the UK.
BBC

Turkey earthquake: 'They buried my brother without us'

BBC World Service reporter Selin Girit travels with families trying to reach loved ones caught up in one of Monday's earthquakes in Turkey. They're on a bus headed to Maras, a city of more than one million people in south-eastern Turkey, which was at the epicentre of the second earthquake.

