ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bjpenndotcom

Bellator champion Johnny Eblen believes he would beat Alex Pereira “ten times out of ten” in possible fight: “He would have had to start wrestling 10 years ago”

By Josh Evanoff
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

UFC reportedly makes massive changes to contracts including more restrictions and waiver to prevent class action lawsuits

The UFC has made massive changes to their contracts, just one month after Francis Ngannou left the promotion. ‘The Predator’ famously left the promotion as heavyweight champion late last month. Ngannou negotiated with Dana White and the UFC for the majority of 2022, however, the two sides were unable to come to a new deal. At the time, the heavyweight stated that while the money was good, there were other issues with the contract.
bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones will easily become heavyweight champion in return: “He’s now going with guys that suck, of course he can be champion”

Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones will coast to championship status in the heavyweight division. ‘Bones’ has been out of action since his decision victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. Following that win, Jones announced his intentions to move up in weight and even vacated his light-heavyweight championship. Three years on, we’re finally getting close to seeing it happen.
bjpenndotcom

Jamahal Hill advises fellow UFC champion Alex Pereira to focus on his rematch with Israel Adesanya: “He was getting his ass whopped”

UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has given Alex Pereira some advice ahead of his upcoming rematch with Israel Adesanya. Ever since capturing the belt at UFC 283, Jamahal Hill has been a man in high demand. ‘Sweet Dreams’ battered and bruised Glover Teixeira to become the new champion and now, plenty of potential challengers are lining up at his door.
bjpenndotcom

Islam Makhachev believes Michael Chandler will retire following his fight with Conor McGregor: “This fight is last fight for him”

Islam Makhachev has predicted that Michael Chandler will leave the UFC following his fight with Conor McGregor later this year. After months of waiting, the return of Conor McGregor was finally announced last week. The Irishman will be back in action later on in 2023, facing Michael Chandler, after the two coach opposite one another on The Ultimate Fighter.
bjpenndotcom

Parker Porter plans to “bite down” on his mouthpiece and “start throwing leather” with Justin Tafa at UFC 284: “I think we are getting a good finish in the first round”

Parker Porter plans to stand and trade with Justin Tafa. Porter is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 284 as he goes into enemy territory against Tafa on the pay-per-view portion of the card. On paper, it could be a fun fight and that is what Porter is expecting as he believes he and Tafa are going to bite down on their mouthpieces and trade leather.
bjpenndotcom

Alexander Volkanovski doubts Islam Makhachev will actually look for KO win: “Him coming looking for a knockout, that’s an unnecessary risk”

Alexander Volkanovski isn’t sure Islam Makhachev will actually strike with him. Volkanovski is set to move up to lightweight to fight for the title against Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 284. In the lead-up to the scrap, Makhachev has been critical of Volkanovski’s wrestling, while also saying he is gunning for the KO.
bjpenndotcom

Dana White announces fans will be able to bet on Power Slap matches starting at the live event in March

Dana White has announced that starting in March, fans will be able to bet on events and fights from the Power Slap league. While it may be pulling in big numbers, Power Slap is still a source of great controversy in the world of combat sports. UFC president Dana White continues to push ahead with it, giving the show the kind of promotion that a lot of UFC events can only dream of.
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping believes Tony Ferguson “more winnable” fight for Conor McGregor in return than Michael Chandler: “There were easier fights for him”

UFC commentator Michael Bisping believes Conor McGregor had easier options for his return. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. In the main event of UFC 264, McGregor broke his leg in the waning seconds of the first round. As a result, the former dual-weight champion has been out of the cage for well over a year.
bjpenndotcom

Dan Hooker out of UFC 285 fight against Jalin Turner due to a broken hand

Dan Hooker will not be fighting at UFC 285. Hooker was set to return on March 4 in Las Vegas at UFC 285 against Jalin Turner in a very fan-friendly scrap. However, on Wednesday, MMAFighting reported that Hooker has suffered a broken hand and is out of his fight. The hope is to keep Turner on the card and have a replacement opponent found.
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy