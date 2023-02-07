ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jemison, AL

CBS 42

Search underway for missing 14-year-old girl in Chilton County

CHILTON, COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Thorsby Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl last seen Thursday. According to the TPD, Kaitlin Larae Robinson was wearing green shorts, a black shirt and white shoes at the time of her disappearance. Police believe she is travelling with a man […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Man shot in Forestdale

FORESTDALE, Ala. — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Forestdale Thursday evening. Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 1700 block of Republic Road and found a 34-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the legs. Officials said the victim was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment. The...
FORESTDALE, AL
CBS 42

Jemison man dead following crash in Bibb County

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday morning left a Jemison man dead in Bibb County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, L.J. Smith, 51, was injured when the Saturn Aura he was driving was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee at around 6 a.m. Smith was taken to UAB Hospital, […]
BIBB COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Pedestrian and driver killed in crash in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a deadly accident that killed two people in Ensley early Wednesday morning. A car struck a utility pole and a pedestrian in the 1900 block of Avenue I just before 4:30 a.m. The car flipped and landed upside down. The Jefferson County...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Toddler, woman shot while in car, leading to crash in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. — A woman and toddler were sent to a hospital after being shot and then crashing a vehicle in Fairfield. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said just before 4:00 p.m., the victim were shot inside a car at a location, then drove away to escape the shooter.
FAIRFIELD, AL
wbrc.com

Two people killed in a car crash in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people are dead this morning following a car crash in Ensley. It happened at 19th St and Avenue I around 4:30 a.m. According to police, 25-year-old Lamarcus Mahdee Stanley was driving a Chrysler 300 at a high rate of speed when he struck a utility pole and a pedestrian.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Toddler, woman shot inside vehicle near Fairfield church

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman and a toddler were shot while riding inside a vehicle in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the toddler was grazed by a bullet and suffered minor injuries. The woman also sustained a gunshot wound, but it is considered to be non-life-threatening.
FAIRFIELD, AL
wbrc.com

Woman survives domestic violence incident, suspect kills himself

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A scary and heartbreaking chain of events in Birmingham Thursday night left a woman and a member of her family injured and the suspect dead from what appeared to be a self inflicted gunshot wound according to police. Birmingham police received a domestic violence kidnapping call...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Two Chilton County High School students rescue man from house fire

CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Two high school students in Chilton County, who are also stepbrothers, saved a man from a house fire. On their way to school James Phillips and Colton Sanders noticed smoke coming from a home and instead of just calling 911 and driving off they went to go see if anyone needed help.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Man arrested on charges of having obscene images of children

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A tip ultimately led to the arrest of a man suspected of having obscene material involving children. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office released information that stated James Roberts, 19, of Birmingham, was arrested on 10 counts of possession of obscene images of children. Sheriff John...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Shelby County man arrested for possession of obscene material

COLUMBIANA – Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigators received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that led to the arrest of a Shelby County man for possession of obscene matter. On Wednesday, February 8, Investigators arrested 19-year-old James Wyatts Roberts on 10 counts of...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Suspect shoots himself after police chase ends in Ensley

The search for a Birmingham homicide suspect ended with a chase and crash in west Birmingham. Investigators saw Andrew Goldsmith IV inside a Marathon gas station in the 1600 block of Bessemer Road. Goldsmith is wanted in connection to a January homicide that killed a pregnant woman and injured two children.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham man arrested in robberies targeting the Hispanic community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham man has been jailed on charges relating to robberies targeting the Hispanic community. The Birmingham Police Department reported Taylor Montijo, 18, faces two warrants for robbery and is currently in the Jefferson County Jail. The BPD said jail records show the crimes are believed...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Margaret man charged with driving vehicle into Leeds business

LEEDS, Ala. — Leeds Police arrested a man they say intentionally drove a vehicle into a business. Chief Paul Irwin stated Joshua Hardrick, 27, of Margaret, was a former employee of TA Services, located at 1405 8th St., and allegedly drove a car into the building and almost struck people inside.
LEEDS, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Autauga County High-Speed Pursuit ends with Arrest of Driver who had Multiple warrants, and now New charges

A high-speed pursuit in Autauga County, entered Chilton County, and ended coming to an end back in Autauga County this afternoon according to Sheriff Mark Harrell. The driver, who is now in custody, was identified as Steven Trent Owens, 27, of Deatsville. Owens is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance (Fentanyl), possession of controlled substance (synthetic marijuana), possession of marijuana first, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude and has outstanding felony warrants from other counties. He was booked with a bond of $22,000.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Woman convicted of setting 2 homes on fire after wife left her

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Cullman woman has been convicted of setting fire to two Montgomery homes after becoming upset that her former spouse left her, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. A Montgomery County jury found Jameelah Anderson guilty of one count of first-degree arson and...
CULLMAN, AL

