Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
44-year-old woman ID’d as pedestrian fatally struck in Birmingham crash that also killed driver
Authorities have released the name of a woman killed when she was struck by a vehicle in Ensley in a crash that also left the driver dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office Thursday identified the victim as Miraunda Michelle Williams. She was 44. Birmingham police and Birmingham Fire and...
Search underway for missing 14-year-old girl in Chilton County
CHILTON, COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Thorsby Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl last seen Thursday. According to the TPD, Kaitlin Larae Robinson was wearing green shorts, a black shirt and white shoes at the time of her disappearance. Police believe she is travelling with a man […]
wvtm13.com
Man shot in Forestdale
FORESTDALE, Ala. — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Forestdale Thursday evening. Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 1700 block of Republic Road and found a 34-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the legs. Officials said the victim was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment. The...
Jemison man dead following crash in Bibb County
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday morning left a Jemison man dead in Bibb County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, L.J. Smith, 51, was injured when the Saturn Aura he was driving was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee at around 6 a.m. Smith was taken to UAB Hospital, […]
wvtm13.com
Pedestrian and driver killed in crash in Ensley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a deadly accident that killed two people in Ensley early Wednesday morning. A car struck a utility pole and a pedestrian in the 1900 block of Avenue I just before 4:30 a.m. The car flipped and landed upside down. The Jefferson County...
wvtm13.com
Toddler, woman shot while in car, leading to crash in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ala. — A woman and toddler were sent to a hospital after being shot and then crashing a vehicle in Fairfield. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said just before 4:00 p.m., the victim were shot inside a car at a location, then drove away to escape the shooter.
wbrc.com
Two people killed in a car crash in Ensley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people are dead this morning following a car crash in Ensley. It happened at 19th St and Avenue I around 4:30 a.m. According to police, 25-year-old Lamarcus Mahdee Stanley was driving a Chrysler 300 at a high rate of speed when he struck a utility pole and a pedestrian.
ABC 33/40 News
Toddler, woman shot inside vehicle near Fairfield church
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman and a toddler were shot while riding inside a vehicle in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the toddler was grazed by a bullet and suffered minor injuries. The woman also sustained a gunshot wound, but it is considered to be non-life-threatening.
wbrc.com
Woman survives domestic violence incident, suspect kills himself
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A scary and heartbreaking chain of events in Birmingham Thursday night left a woman and a member of her family injured and the suspect dead from what appeared to be a self inflicted gunshot wound according to police. Birmingham police received a domestic violence kidnapping call...
wbrc.com
Two Chilton County High School students rescue man from house fire
CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Two high school students in Chilton County, who are also stepbrothers, saved a man from a house fire. On their way to school James Phillips and Colton Sanders noticed smoke coming from a home and instead of just calling 911 and driving off they went to go see if anyone needed help.
wvtm13.com
Man arrested on charges of having obscene images of children
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A tip ultimately led to the arrest of a man suspected of having obscene material involving children. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office released information that stated James Roberts, 19, of Birmingham, was arrested on 10 counts of possession of obscene images of children. Sheriff John...
Shooting in parking lot of Fairfield store leaves 2 wounded
Gunfire erupted in the parking lot of a Fairfield gas station Thursday night, wounding two people. The shots rang out just before 10:30 p.m. at the Citgo on Valley Road. Authorities said the shooting happened outside of the store near the gas pumps. Two adult males were wounded. Both men...
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County man arrested for possession of obscene material
COLUMBIANA – Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigators received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that led to the arrest of a Shelby County man for possession of obscene matter. On Wednesday, February 8, Investigators arrested 19-year-old James Wyatts Roberts on 10 counts of...
Man injured in shootout with Tuscaloosa police set fire to woman’s home, shot her car, officials say
A 33-year-old man wounded during an exchange of gunfire with Tuscaloosa police has been formally charged in connection with the overnight incident. The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Wednesday afternoon announced charges against Jamarcus Dewayne Garrett. He is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer. His bond...
ABC 33/40 News
Suspect shoots himself after police chase ends in Ensley
The search for a Birmingham homicide suspect ended with a chase and crash in west Birmingham. Investigators saw Andrew Goldsmith IV inside a Marathon gas station in the 1600 block of Bessemer Road. Goldsmith is wanted in connection to a January homicide that killed a pregnant woman and injured two children.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man arrested in robberies targeting the Hispanic community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham man has been jailed on charges relating to robberies targeting the Hispanic community. The Birmingham Police Department reported Taylor Montijo, 18, faces two warrants for robbery and is currently in the Jefferson County Jail. The BPD said jail records show the crimes are believed...
wvtm13.com
Margaret man charged with driving vehicle into Leeds business
LEEDS, Ala. — Leeds Police arrested a man they say intentionally drove a vehicle into a business. Chief Paul Irwin stated Joshua Hardrick, 27, of Margaret, was a former employee of TA Services, located at 1405 8th St., and allegedly drove a car into the building and almost struck people inside.
Death investigation underway in Sylacauga following shooting at apartment complex
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A death investigation is underway in Sylacauga after a 34-year-old man who had been shot Sunday died a day after being transported to the hospital. According to the Sylacauga Police Department, officers responded to the reports of gunshots in the Drew Court Housing Complex. Upon arrival, officers found Devadney Sanchez “Pookie” […]
elmoreautauganews.com
Autauga County High-Speed Pursuit ends with Arrest of Driver who had Multiple warrants, and now New charges
A high-speed pursuit in Autauga County, entered Chilton County, and ended coming to an end back in Autauga County this afternoon according to Sheriff Mark Harrell. The driver, who is now in custody, was identified as Steven Trent Owens, 27, of Deatsville. Owens is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance (Fentanyl), possession of controlled substance (synthetic marijuana), possession of marijuana first, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude and has outstanding felony warrants from other counties. He was booked with a bond of $22,000.
WSFA
Woman convicted of setting 2 homes on fire after wife left her
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Cullman woman has been convicted of setting fire to two Montgomery homes after becoming upset that her former spouse left her, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. A Montgomery County jury found Jameelah Anderson guilty of one count of first-degree arson and...
Comments / 0