The ‘race starts today’ in search as Microsoft reveals new OpenAI-powered Bing, ‘copilot for the web’

The “race begins right this moment” in search, mentioned Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, at a particular occasion right this moment at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington. “We’re going to maneuver quick,” he added, as the corporate announced a reimagined Bing search engine, Edge net browser and chat powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT and generative AI.
morningbrew.com

Google lost $100b after its AI made a factual error in a demo

Still don’t believe that generative AI is breaking new ground? When was the last time you saw a human make a $100 billion mistake? Google showed off its answer to ChatGPT-infused Bing this week and things went…worse than expected. In an advertisement Google released on Monday touting its...
NorthcentralPA.com

Google hopes 'Bard' will outsmart ChatGPT, Microsoft in AI

Google is girding for a battle of wits in the field of artificial intelligence with “Bard," a conversational service aimed at countering the popularity of the ChatGPT tool backed by Microsoft. Bard initially will be available exclusively to a group of “trusted testers" before being widely released later this year, according to a Monday blog post from Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Google's chatbot is supposed to be able to explain...
BGR.com

Chinese tech giant Alibaba is working on its own competitor to ChatGPT

At this point, Apple might as well just go ahead and announce it is working on a ChatGPT rival. As reported by CNBC, Alibaba, the Chinese technology giant Alibaba has announced that it is working on its own competitor to ChatGPT, the conversational AI developed by OpenAI that has taken the tech industry by storm over the last few months.
CNET

Google Unveils Its ChatGPT Rival for AI-Powered Conversation

Google released its own AI chatbot similar to ChatGPT on Monday called Bard. "Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world's knowledge with the power, intelligence, and creativity of our large language models," Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai tweeted Monday. "It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses."
NPR

Google shares drop $100 billion after its new AI chatbot makes a mistake

Google's parent company, Alphabet, lost $100 billion in market value on Wednesday after its new artificial intelligence technology produced a factual error in an ad demo. It's a bruising reception for Bard, the conversational bot that Google launched as a competitor to Microsoft's headline-making darling, ChatGPT. In the fateful ad...
Interesting Engineering

Microsoft unveils AI-powered Bing model ‘more powerful’ than ChatGPT

Right on the heels of Google announcing Artificial Intelligence chatbot Bard, Microsoft has beefed up its search engine Bing with the latest AI sensation, OpenAI's ChatGPT. "Search has remained the same since the last major inflection," Microsoft corporate VP Yusuf Mehdi said at the event on Tuesday announcing the update, adding that "the user experience is the same as 20 years ago."
CBS News

Microsoft unveils search engine with ChatGPT-like functions

Microsoft on Tuesday unveiled an advanced version of its search engine Bing, complete with ChatGPT-like technology that can answer complex questions and help users make decisions.The push is part of Microsoft's effort to transform an internet service that now trails far behind Google into a new way of communicating. Revamping Bing, the second-place search engine, could give the software giant a head start against other technology companies in capitalizing on the worldwide excitement surrounding ChatGPT, a tool that's reached viral popularity in just two months of public release.Microsoft CEO teases announcement, says AI will create more jobsThe "race starts today,...
NPR

Zoom is the latest tech firm to announce layoffs, and its CEO will take a 98% pay cut

Zoom, which became a hallmark of the COVID-19 pandemic, is the latest tech company now turning to layoffs as it looks to navigate life after it. The company is laying off some 1,300 employees, or about 15% of its workforce, CEO Eric Yuan announced Tuesday in a note to staff. He did not specify the breakdown of U.S. and non-U.S. employees.

