Microsoft on Tuesday unveiled an advanced version of its search engine Bing, complete with ChatGPT-like technology that can answer complex questions and help users make decisions.The push is part of Microsoft's effort to transform an internet service that now trails far behind Google into a new way of communicating. Revamping Bing, the second-place search engine, could give the software giant a head start against other technology companies in capitalizing on the worldwide excitement surrounding ChatGPT, a tool that's reached viral popularity in just two months of public release.Microsoft CEO teases announcement, says AI will create more jobsThe "race starts today,...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO