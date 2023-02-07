Read full article on original website
aiexpress.io
The ‘race starts today’ in search as Microsoft reveals new OpenAI-powered Bing, ‘copilot for the web’
The “race begins right this moment” in search, mentioned Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, at a particular occasion right this moment at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington. “We’re going to maneuver quick,” he added, as the corporate announced a reimagined Bing search engine, Edge net browser and chat powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT and generative AI.
The CEO of the company behind AI chatbot ChatGPT says the worst-case scenario for artificial intelligence is 'lights out for all of us'
Experts warn OpenAI's ChatGPT could be abused to scam people or spread misinformation. CEO Sam Altman fears the worst case for AI is much bleaker.
Google and Microsoft's AI arms race could have 'unintended consequences,' an AI ethicist warns
Google is officially set to confront OpenAI's ChatGPT — and soon.
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said he will be 'enlisting every Googler' to help test Bard, its new ChatGPT rival, report says
Google's CEO Sundar Pichai sent an internal memo to staff saying they all need to give feedback about Bard "in the spirit of an internal hackathon."
morningbrew.com
Google lost $100b after its AI made a factual error in a demo
Still don’t believe that generative AI is breaking new ground? When was the last time you saw a human make a $100 billion mistake? Google showed off its answer to ChatGPT-infused Bing this week and things went…worse than expected. In an advertisement Google released on Monday touting its...
What's under the hood of Microsoft's 'new Bing'? OpenAI CEO says it's powered by ChatGPT and GPT-3.5
Sam Altman said OpenAI's blockbuster AI technology including ChatGPT and GPT-3.5 are helping supercharge Microsoft's Bing search tool.
Google’s VP of Labs and former co-CEO of Salesforce are starting a new AI company
The AI news keeps on coming today. Clay Bavor, Google’s Vice President of Labs, and Bret Taylor, the former co-CEO of Salesforce, have announced that they are starting a new AI company. The two took to LinkedIn today to make the announcement, confirming that Bavor was leaving the tech giant after an 18-year career.
Google hopes 'Bard' will outsmart ChatGPT, Microsoft in AI
Google is girding for a battle of wits in the field of artificial intelligence with “Bard," a conversational service aimed at countering the popularity of the ChatGPT tool backed by Microsoft. Bard initially will be available exclusively to a group of “trusted testers" before being widely released later this year, according to a Monday blog post from Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Google's chatbot is supposed to be able to explain...
Chinese tech giant Alibaba is working on its own competitor to ChatGPT
At this point, Apple might as well just go ahead and announce it is working on a ChatGPT rival. As reported by CNBC, Alibaba, the Chinese technology giant Alibaba has announced that it is working on its own competitor to ChatGPT, the conversational AI developed by OpenAI that has taken the tech industry by storm over the last few months.
Humans need to be 'unquestionably' in charge of powerful AI to keep things from getting out of control, Microsoft CEO says
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was asked if a worst-case AI scenario was possible that would mean "lights-out for humanity."
AI goes mainstream with ChatGPT in Bing; experts warn of pitfalls
Artificial intelligence is making its way into our every day. Microsoft announced ChatGPT is now an option on its Bing search engine on Tuesday.
CNET
Google Unveils Its ChatGPT Rival for AI-Powered Conversation
Google released its own AI chatbot similar to ChatGPT on Monday called Bard. "Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world's knowledge with the power, intelligence, and creativity of our large language models," Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai tweeted Monday. "It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses."
NPR
Google shares drop $100 billion after its new AI chatbot makes a mistake
Google's parent company, Alphabet, lost $100 billion in market value on Wednesday after its new artificial intelligence technology produced a factual error in an ad demo. It's a bruising reception for Bard, the conversational bot that Google launched as a competitor to Microsoft's headline-making darling, ChatGPT. In the fateful ad...
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Bing model ‘more powerful’ than ChatGPT
Right on the heels of Google announcing Artificial Intelligence chatbot Bard, Microsoft has beefed up its search engine Bing with the latest AI sensation, OpenAI's ChatGPT. "Search has remained the same since the last major inflection," Microsoft corporate VP Yusuf Mehdi said at the event on Tuesday announcing the update, adding that "the user experience is the same as 20 years ago."
Microsoft unveils search engine with ChatGPT-like functions
Microsoft on Tuesday unveiled an advanced version of its search engine Bing, complete with ChatGPT-like technology that can answer complex questions and help users make decisions.The push is part of Microsoft's effort to transform an internet service that now trails far behind Google into a new way of communicating. Revamping Bing, the second-place search engine, could give the software giant a head start against other technology companies in capitalizing on the worldwide excitement surrounding ChatGPT, a tool that's reached viral popularity in just two months of public release.Microsoft CEO teases announcement, says AI will create more jobsThe "race starts today,...
Google, Microsoft battle over AI, Harry Potter game becomes best-seller
The battle for advanced artificial intelligence is heating up as tech giants Google and Microsoft unveil their latest AI chatbot and search engine capabilities.
New Bing with ChatGPT brings the power of AI to Microsoft's signature search engine
After you start using this AI-powered Bing experience, you finally feels like computers understand what you want, not necessarily what you type.
Microsoft's new Bing refused to wax lyrical about Trump and Biden, as creative content for such 'influential' politicians could be seen as 'biased or disrespectful'
ChatGPT also said it's not able to generate negative or defamatory content about individuals, regardless of their political beliefs.
AI search engines can now chat with us, but glitches abound
REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Nearly a quarter-century after Google’s search engine began to reshape how we use the internet, big tech companies are racing to revamp a familiar web tool into a gateway to a new form of artificial intelligence. If it seems like this week’s newly announced...
NPR
