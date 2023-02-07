Read full article on original website
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissures slicing through land
TEVEKKELI/TEPEHAN, Turkey, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Drone footage in southern Turkey showed fissures slicing and cracking across fields, roads, streams and hillsides, caused by a massive earthquake that struck the region at the start of the week.
NPR
Syrian refugees starting over in Turkey are hit hard by the earthquake
Over 20,000 people are dead from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, according to the Associated Press. The Turkish government reported that over 3,000 buildings have collapsed. Assalah Shikhani, 35, is one of the hundreds of thousands who have been left homeless by the earthquakes. She lives with her...
NPR
The earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria has impacted a community in New Jersey
The powerful earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday has impacted communities around the world. The city of Paterson, N.J., is home to the largest community of Turkish immigrants in the United States. It also has a strong Syrian presence. Many residents have lost loved ones and are missing family members. NPR's Jasmine Garsd reports.
NPR
A rare glimpse of the earthquake aftermath in rebel-held Syria
NPR got a rare glimpse into the earthquake zone in rebel-held Syria, where it's been incredibly difficult to get aid in and news out. The disaster left devastation and people crying out for more aid. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. We're going to get a rare glimpse into the earthquake zone in...
NPR
After a decade of war, quake that struck northwest Syria made a bad situation worse
NPR's A Martinez speaks with Kieren Barnes of Mercy Corps about the earthquake and relief efforts in northwestern Syria. The United States Treasury Department says that it will issue a license permitting earthquake aid to arrive in Syria that would have otherwise been prohibited by U.S. sanctions. According to the United Nations, northwestern Syria is home to about 1.8 million displaced people who are already suffering from more than a decade of war - and now this. Among the international aid groups on the ground is Mercy Corps. I spoke earlier by Skype with the group's Syria country director, Kieren Barnes, and he told me about the particular challenges of providing earthquake relief in the area.
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
Russians recently found a new ally-Turkish citizen now says that they are fighting with Russians against the Ukrainians
Recently, volunteers of Turkish citizenship have stepped up to join Putin in the fight against the Ukrainian military. Turkish volunteers have begun training with Putin’s troops as the leader continuously makes flailing attempts to beef up his soldier count. [i]
State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon
It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
Kim Jong Un tells troops to prepare for war
After disappearing for 36 days, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un resurfaced Tuesday during a meeting with military officials and ordered his country to “prepare for war.”
Mystery Craft Meets Its Match: U.S. F-22 Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Flying Object in Alaska
Officials in the United States have stated that a Chinese balloon that had floated across the United States was taken down by the United States army – less than a week when an F-22 fighter jet from the United States torpedoed an unknown object that was flying high above Alaska.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
A Message to the World From Inside a Russian Prison
Leading Russian opposition figure Ilya Yashin writes from inside prison about how the world must work with Russians to resist Putin
US launches Minuteman III missile from Vandenberg base in show of nuclear force days after Chinese spy balloon shot down
THE United States Air Force has launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean in a reported show of nuclear force. Air Force officials blasted the test ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California, on Thursday evening amid rising tensions between China and North Korea.
NPR
USAID team leader on the rescue effort in Turkish cities hit hard by earthquake
It's been five days since a magnitude 7.8 earthquake turned entire towns into rubble across Turkey and Syria. More than 20,000 people are known to have died. Search and rescue teams are still digging through piles of concrete. The U.S. Agency for International Development has deployed teams to some of the hardest-hit Turkish cities, including Adiyaman. That team is being led by Stephen Allen, who is with us now. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
NPR
The world's deadliest earthquakes in the past 25 years, at a glance
The magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Turkey and war-torn Syria on Monday has killed more than 20,000 people in the two countries. Emergency crews are still searching for survivors but in some areas work is now underway to demolish unsteady buildings. Related Story: Photos: Searches continue after deadly quake in...
500 Migrants Tried to Cross the Texas Border But Were Immediately Turned Away
Over the past few days, about 500 migrants tried to come into El Paso, Texas seeking asylum. Unfortunately, they were all turned away. This all started because of a rumor. Groups of migrants crossed the Rio Grande River on Wednesday and Thursday to be turned away.
NPR
Foreign minister says Iranians can freely voice ideas despite thousands detained
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Iran's foreign minister about free expression, Americans being held prisoner in his country and the future of the Iran nuclear deal. When I sat down this week with the foreign minister of Iran, he made the following remarkable observation - that people here in Iran can, quote, "freely voice their ideas." That would come as news to the thousands of people who have been detained these last few months in antigovernment protests. We aired that statement yesterday in the first part of my conversation with Iran's top diplomat, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. Today, part two, where we pushed him on it.
NPR
Ukraine alleges that Putin was involved in 2014 Malaysia passenger jet downing
Investigators into the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine alleged this week that Putin was directly involved. The incident led to 298 civilian deaths from 16 countries. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. In 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was shot down over Eastern Ukraine, killing all 298 passengers...
