crimevoice.com
2 Sacramento Women Arrested on Grand Theft Charges
Originally Published By: Yolo County District Attorney’s Office. “WOODLAND, CA – February 7, 2023– Today, Sacramento residents Tavia PatriciaMarie Augustus, aged 27, and Patricia Ann Givens, aged 35, were arraigned on charges alleging grand theft. Augustus was also charged with false representation of identity to police officer. Augustus and Givens were arrested by the West Sacramento Police Department on February 2, 2023, on suspicion of organized retail theft.
Family of man who died in Sacramento County Sheriff’s custody files federal lawsuit
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The family of a man who died after an arrest by Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies is now suing the County in federal court. 48-year-old Sherrano Stingley died in the hospital on Dec. 16, after an arrest by Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies in the early morning of Dec. 6 left him unconscious.
Sherrano Stingley Death: Explaining California's law on releasing body camera video
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Is the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office following state law when it comes to releasing body camera video from a critical incident? That’s the question ABC10 is looking into, because the family of a man who died in the custody of the sheriff’s office says they want more body camera video — and they believe state law backs them up.
YAHOO!
Stockton man charged with killing Stagg teen to get competency treatment at state hospital
A judge has ordered Stagg stabbing suspect Anthony Gray to be transferred to a state hospital where he will receive medication and mental competency training. Prosecutors charged Gray, 53, with murder in San Joaquin County Court in the April 19 stabbing death of Stagg High School freshman Alycia Reynaga. She was 15.
Galt man facing homicide charge after allegedly attacking guest at home
GALT – A man is under arrest on suspicion of attempted homicide after an incident in Galt Thursday morning. Galt police say, a little before 6 a.m., officers responded to the area of W E. Street and Labrador Court to investigate a report of a person in distress. At the scene, officers discovered that the victim had apparently fallen asleep at a friend's home. However, another resident then came home and allegedly got out a knife and started attacking the person who was asleep. At some point, police allege that the suspect then got out a shotgun and fired one round while the victim was trying to leave. No one was hurt in the shooting, police say. Officers have arrested 20-year-old Santiago Alexander Borjon in connection to the incident. He's facing charges of attempted homicide.
Elk Grove police release video of 3 officers shooting homicide suspect
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove Police Department officials released edited body camera videos of the incident involving three officers shooting at the suspect of a Rancho Cordova homicide from Feb. 1. The edited video released by the department begins as officers are chasing a car down Bruceville Road...
Contra Costa Herald
San Pablo man with outstanding felony warrants takes own life in Antioch Wednesday
On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 2:56 pm, the Antioch Police Department Communications Center received a call reporting shots fired at a residence in the 2300 block of “L” Street. Shortly after, a second call was received from an individual reporting they had been on the phone with a male at the residence when a gunshot was heard in the background. The caller believed the male had committed suicide.
Homeless man arrested after stealing Jackson Police car
JACKSON, Calif. — A homeless man from Calaveras County is in Amador County Jail after allegedly stealing an unlocked Jackson Police Department patrol car. Authorities say around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, 38-year-old David Sayle stole a patrol car that had been left unlocked and parked outside of the police department building.
Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office has a special offer for your ex-valentine
The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office has a special offer for you if you wanted to turn in your ex this Valentine's Day.
crimevoice.com
Two Arrested for Alleged Theft in Roseville
Above: Traffic stop on eastbound I-80 | Roseville PD. Roseville police recently arrested two individuals in connection to an alleged theft, according to a department press release posted to Facebook. On February 4th, 2023, officers were called to the scene of an alleged theft at a retailer located on the...
mymotherlode.com
Sonora High Shooting Suspect Found Guilty Of First-Degree Murder
Sonora, CA — A Tuolumne County jury found Joshua Rodriguez, the triggerman in the Sonora High School parking lot shooting, guilty as charged on Thursday afternoon. The Tuolumne County jury of nine women and three men deliberated for about ten hours across two days before returning to the courtroom with their decision. They found 22-year-old Rodriguez of Tuolumne guilty of first-degree murder for the shooting death of 17-year-old Eric Aguiar of Sonora. As earlier reported here, when Aguiar was shot to death in his vehicle on September 16, 2020, there were also three other people in the vehicle. Rodriguez was arrested in Centerville, Utah, by police, who reported he was found hiding out in the backyard of a residence on September 26, 2020, as detailed here.
'Everyone makes mistakes' | Defense delivers closing arguments in death of Stockton fire captain
STOCKTON, Calif. — The fate of Stockton resident and businessman Robert Somerville is now in the hands of a San Joaquin County jury. Somerville is accused of second degree murder in the shooting death of veteran Stockton Fire Captain Max Fortuna. In the second and final day of closing...
SJPD arrests 2 for alleged firearm, narcotics possession
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday evening, officers with the San Jose Police Department arrested two men for allegedly possessing a firearm and narcotics, according to officials. Police said they tried to conduct a traffic stop around 6:45 p.m. in the area of Hearn Avenue and Victoria Drive. During the stop, officers said they developed […]
Shooting involving police under investigation in North Sacramento
(KTXL) — Police are investigating a shooting that involved an officer that occurred in North Sacramento Thursday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said that Wednesday morning a masked suspect had stolen a vehicle in the 100 block of Stanford Avenue in North Sacramento. Then, on Thursday morning, officers found the stolen car near Cantalier […]
4 of 5 people identified in deadly Highway 160 crash, driver arrested
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man was arrested in Elk Grove Thursday after leaving the area of a deadly crash on Highway 160. California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a solo-vehicle crash on northbound Highway 160 about a mile south of Freeport Bridge around 5:30 p.m. Based on...
KMPH.com
Man wanted for armed robbery in Merced
MERCED, Calif. — Do you recognize this man?. The Merced Police Department is turning to the community for help in identifying a man they say committed an armed robbery on Tuesday. Officers were called to the Grocery Outlet, located at 1125 W Main St. When they arrived, the man...
Shooting in Lodi under investigation
LODI, Calif. — Police have opened an investigation into a shooting in Lodi. Few details surrounding the shooting and what led up to it are available at this time. A watch commander for the Lodi Police Department confirmed authorities were investigating the shooting along the 100 block of South Washington Street, near East Oak Street. The shooting was reported around 5:23 p.m.
Sacramento CHP looking for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run
(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol North Sacramento office are asking for help in location a vehicle believed to be connected to a fatal hit-and-run in January. At around 7:09 p.m. on Jan. 24, officers received calls of a body on the side of northbound Excelsior Road, north of Gerber Road. – Video above: Vehicle […]
Former prison cook who abused inmate at East Bay facility gets stiff sentence
OAKLAND -- A former worker at a federal women's prison in Alameda County was sentenced Thursday to 20 months in prison for sexually abusing an inmate.U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers sentenced Enrique Chavez to four more months than prosecutors recommended. His term will be followed by 10 years of supervised release.Chavez pleaded guilty in October to one count of abusive sexual contact with a prisoner at the Federal Correctional Institute, Dublin in the San Francisco Bay Area.RELATED ARTICLE: Former Dublin prison warden going to trial over inmate abuseChavez was the fifth employee at the Dublin prison to be charged...
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
