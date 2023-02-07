ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomorrow x Together Scores First No. 1 Album, Ending SZA’s Seven-Week ‘SOS’ Reign

By Thania Garcia
 3 days ago
Tomorrow x Together have landed their first No. 1 album with the debut of “The Name Chapter: Temptation,” a collection of funky pop with lyrics in both English and Korean.

Logging the equvalent of 152,000 album sales in the U.S., the five-song EP scored the largest sales week for any album since Taylor Swift’s “ Midnights ” debuted at No. 1 with over 1 million copies sold in November. As Billboard points out, 98% of that total comes from collectible CD sales. Fans were treated to 14 different variations of the album, including exclusive editions for Barnes & Noble and Target, along with a limited sale of autographed copies on Weverse.

This is the K-Pop group’s third EP to hit the top of the albums chart, following 2022’s “Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child,” which achieved a No. 4 best, and 2021 ‘s “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze,” which peaked at No. 5. The quintent — composed of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai — is also set to go on a tour around the U.S. and Asia that kicks off in March with two nights in Seoul, South Korea. The U.S. leg of the 21-date trek will begin May 6 in Charlotte, North Carolina before wrapping up in Los Angeles.

With Tomorrow x Together charting at No. 1, SZA’s “SOS” slips to No. 2, marking the end of the R&B singer’s consecutive seven-week run atop the Billboard 200 . In its eighth week of release, the set earned 100,000 units.

Two new albums debut in the top 10 this week: Sam Smith’s “ Gloria ,” which enters at No. 7, and Lil Yachty’s “ Let’s Start Here ” at No. 9. The latter, Yachty’s third top 10-charting album, opened with the equivalent of 36,000 units earned with 41 million on-demand streams. This is the 25-year-old rapper’s third top 10-charting effort, behind 2018’s “Lil Boat 2” (No. 2) and 2017’s “Teenage Emotions” (No. 5).

Meanwhile, Smith’s “Gloria” is the soulful singer’s fourth top 10-charting set. It earned the equivalent of 39,000 album units and registered nearly 31 million on-demand official streams of the set’s songs, including the Grammy-winning hit single “ Unholy ,” a collaboration with Kim Petras (the song also sits at No. 5 this week on the Hot 100)

Swift’s “Midnights” sits at No. 3 (68,000 units); Metro Boomin’s “Heroes & Villains” is at No. 4 (47,000 units); Drake and 21 Savage’s “Her Loss” is at No. 5 (44,000 units); Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” is at No. 6 (42,000 units); and rounding out the top 10 is Zach Bryan’s “American Heartbreak” (31,000 units).

On the Hot 100, Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” tops the chart for a third week in a row since its Jan. 12 arrival. This week, “Flowers” drew 56 million radio airplay audience impressions and 48 million streams, according to data by Luminate .

“Flowers” has also made a lasting impression in sales, becoming the first song with over 30,000 sales in three consecutive weeks since Coldplay and BTS’ “My Universe” sold over 30,000 in each of its first four weeks back in 2021.

“As magical as this moment feels I know it doesn’t happen by chance,” Cyrus said in a celebratory tweet. “This song & it’s success represents the power of YOU! This is your moment & it’s my honor to be the messenger.”

The record is the first single from her eighth studio album, “ Endless Summer Vacation ,” which Cyrus has previously described as “her love letter to L.A.” The set will arrive on March 10 via Columbia Records and features production from “ Harry’s House ” hitmakers Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson, along with Greg Kurstin, and Cyrus’ frequent collaborator Mike Will Made It.

New in the top 10 of the Hot 100 this week is Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” which lifted to No. 10 logging 15 million streams. The song is Uzi’s seventh Hot 100 top 10 single; he previously hit No. 1 alongside Migos for “Bad and Boujee” which ruled the chart for three weeks in 2016-17.

The Weeknd’s “Die for You” returns to the top 10 at its No. 6 best, fueled by its radio promotion and TikTok buzz, while the rest of the chart is populated with repeats: SZA’s “Kill Bill” sits at No. 2 for a fourth week; Metro Boomin, the Weeknd and 21 Savage’s “Creepin’” rises to No. 3; Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” is at No. 4; David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” slips to no. 7; Drake and 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex” keeps at No. 8; and Harry Styles’ “As It Was” holds at No. 9.

