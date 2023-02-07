Revisiting Ravens 2022 NFL Draft: Who Would Baltimore Pick Now?

Knowing then what they know now, how different would the Baltimore Ravens' 2022 NFL Draft be?

Hindsight is always 20/20 as they say, and in the world of the NFL Draft is no different. It's always somewhat of a guessing game during the draft and sometimes teams hit, and sometimes they miss .

A year removed from the 2022 NFL Draft, ESPN offered a hypothetical re-draft , based on the team's picks at the time, and the performance of the players during their rookie seasons .

How does this affect the Baltimore Ravens? They held the No. 14 and No. 45 picks in the first two rounds last season , and ESPN says things would be different a second time around.

14. Baltimore Ravens Original pick: Kyle Hamilton, S New pick: George Pickens, WR Hamilton was a solid pick who shook off early struggles and finished strong. He concluded the season with five passes defended and 46 total tackles. But imagine Lamar Jackson lofting touchdown passes to Pickens in the end zone. Pickens' elite pass-catching ability -- he led all rookies in yards per reception (15.4) -- is tough to pass on because he provides much-needed playmaking ability on the outside. -- Jamison Hensley

45. Baltimore Ravens Original pick: David Ojabo, OLB New pick: Trevor Penning, OT There was strong consideration to once again take Ojabo, who should have an increased role in 2023 after essentially getting redshirted this past season while recovering from his Achilles injury. But Penning, whose rookie season was cut short by a foot injury, would've competed for the starting right tackle job and provided depth on the left side. He would've helped the Ravens early in the season when they went through four different starters at left tackle. -- Jamison Hensley

