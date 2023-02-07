Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arlington chef is in the running to become Gordon Ramsay's Next Level ChefKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DArlington, TX
Legendary Restauranteur to Open Loop 9 BBQ in Grand PrairieSteven DoyleGrand Prairie, TX
Bed Bath & Beyond Continues Cutbacks in Texas with Even More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans ContinueAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Conjoined twins successfully separated in ‘historic’ surgeryLive Action NewsFort Worth, TX
Related
10 things to know as Kansas State plays at Texas Tech
Two dozen games into the college basketball season has been sparse time enough for certain teams to bear out a distinct identity. A thorough character examination is occasionally in order. For Kansas State, it failed a midterm exam with Texas’ Feb. 4 visit. Finals loom in only 30 days....
Kansas State Collegian
Taj Manning — Tang’s next star?
One young player is garnering respect on the Kansas State men’s basketball team. Redshirt freshman forward Taj Manning had a unique high school career, to say the least, playing for three different high school teams in four years and, more impressively, winning two of those respective teams’ state championships.
adastraradio.com
Jayhawks Home Wednesday to Host TCU
LAWRENCE, Kan. (kuathletics.com) – The Kansas Jayhawks will host TCU on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Allen Fieldhouse in the first Big 12 Conference meeting of the season between the two teams. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW, with...
Questions Podcast: Kansas State basketball is back on track
The Powercat Questions Podcast discusses the momentum for Kansas State basketball coming out of Tuesday's victory over TCU, which ended the Wildcats' three-game Big 12 losing streak in kept them within reach of the Big 12 standings. The Powercat Questions Podcast features GoPowercat.com publisher Tim Fitzgerald and the insights of GPC's Zac Carlson, Ryan Gilbert and Cole Carmody, and streams on the 247Sports Podcast Network at Megaphone.fm. And, as always, the Powercat Podcast is sponsored by Fridge Wholesale Liquor.
Daily Delivery: Eventually, Kansas State will have to step up its pay scale for important coaches
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. It's become obvious that Kansas State will have to battle to keep head coaches Chris Klieman and Jerome Tang at K-State in the future, but don't forget that the school's football and men's basketball programs also lean on important assistant coaches and coordinators who are also vital to the programs' success and are also likely to be targeted by schools with larger budgets in the near future.
Mavs’ Kyrie Irving hit with eye-opening praise from 4-time NBA champion head coach
Despite the off-court issues over the years, there is no denying that Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving is a special talent. When he wants to, Kyrie is an absolute killer on the hardwood and one of the toughest players to guard in the Association. And if you’re asking Irving’s former coach in Cleveland Mike Brown, […] The post Mavs’ Kyrie Irving hit with eye-opening praise from 4-time NBA champion head coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys legend Darren Woodson drops high praise on this key Dak Prescott weapon
Multiple Dallas Cowboys players orchestrated formidable seasons in the 2022 campaign, including CeeDee Lamb. Following the departure of Amari Cooper last March, the Cowboys needed a wideout to up his game in the Dak Prescott-led Dallas offense. Lamb ended up being that talent who Prescott counted on in crucial downs on a drive-by-drive basis. The […] The post Cowboys legend Darren Woodson drops high praise on this key Dak Prescott weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs’ biggest mistake at 2023 NBA trade deadline
There is no question that the Dallas Mavericks acquired the second-biggest name in this year’s trade deadline Kyrie Irving. He was impressive in his first game in a Mavs uniform as he tallied 24 points against the Los Angeles Clippers in a critical victory a couple of days ago.
Mavs star Luka Doncic admits eluding nightmare injury after hurting heel
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is currently sidelined with a heel contusion, but he admitted pre-game Friday that it could’ve ended up being a much more serious injury. On February 2nd, Luka took a hard fall in the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans after colliding with Jonas Valanciunas while driving to the hoop. […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic admits eluding nightmare injury after hurting heel appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘The sky is the limit’: Kansas man makes flying look easy with paramotor
NEMAHA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – For Lucas Niehues, keeping his feet on the ground is easier said than done. 27 News spoke with Niehues, a local paramotoring enthusiast hailing from Nemaha County, about his unconventional hobby. Niehues relies on a paramotor, or powered paraglider, to take to the skies, capturing some truly eye-catching photos and […]
How saying ‘Go Chiefs!’ can get you free popcorn in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local popcorn shop cooks up a tasty way to brighten up your tailgate food table and cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. Cashmere Popcorn in downtown Topeka has a ‘Kansas City chiefs’ popcorn with lemon and cherry flavors to match gold and red on the chiefs’ jerseys. This idea […]
WIBW
Kansas waterfowl hunters called to help cull overpopulated geese
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Waterfowl hunters in Kansas can now hunt in a special season to help cull overpopulated geese and protect their arctic nests. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that while it is not often that waterfowl hunters are called to help “save the day,” that is just what it has done with the Light Goose Conservation Order.
WIBW
Sam has been at Helping Hands for 100 days, and thinks a family would be super!
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands’ current longest-term resident paid a visit to Eye on NE Kansas to show off his super spirit. Sam is a two-year-old pit bull mix who donned a Chiefs jersey for his TV time. Sam just passed 100 days at the shelter. His adoption fee is fully sponsored, meaning it would be free to make him part of a fur-ever home.
KVOE
Crash with reported injuries outside Olpe
Emergency crews have responded to a reported injury crash in far south Lyon County. Initially, the crash was reported on Kansas Highway 99 near Road 110 around 7:45 am. The address was corrected to the 100 block of the highway shortly before 8 am, putting the crash about six miles south of Olpe.
Topeka principal takes unique approach to empower students
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka teacher is helping his students one wheel at a time. The afterschool unicycle program at McEachron Elementary is bringing out the best in the Mustang students. However the club didn’t start out this way. “It started with a kid that was in trouble in my office, and he saw a […]
Kansas man killed when SUV, train collide in Osage County
A 62-year-old Kansas man was killed when the SUV he was driving collided with a train.
WIBW
Emporia man hospitalized after SUV flips off highway, into trees
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man was hospitalized after his SUV flipped off of a Kansas highway and into some trees. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of K-99 and Road 210 with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Odessa boy gets surprise of a lifetime in hospital
ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa boy dealing with a rare disease and infection got the best surprise over the weekend during his stay at a Dallas hospital. The father of the boy, Tim Linder, was able to get the Odessa boy's favorite action hero, the transformer Bumblebee, to make an appearance at the hotel and surprise his son. Bumblebee walked into the hospital room and put the biggest smile on the face of the little boy.
KVOE
Emporia man hospitalized after crash on K-99 north of Emporia
An Emporia man was taken to Newman Regional Health after a crash Wednesday afternoon, but the outcome could have been worse. The crash happened at 1 pm on Kansas Highway 99 near Road 210, or three miles north of Emporia’s north city limits. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 82-year-old Glenn Gimple was officially southbound when he tried to negotiate a curve but left the highway. Gimple’s SUV hit a ditch, “made contact” with some trees and stopped on the driver’s side.
WIBW
Emporia Public Schools place finance official on leave
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 253 Emporia Public Schools has reportedly dismissed a high-ranking finance official. The Emporia Gazette reports the district placed Assistant Superintendent of Business Rob Scheib on administrative leave. The paper says the move came following Wednesday’s regular board meeting, but wasn’t announced during that meeting.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
219K+
Followers
136K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0