Houston Restaurant Weeks Sister Event, Eat Drink HTX, Offers Steep Discounts at Your Fave Casual Spots

Houston Man Arrested, Charged With Stabbing RelativeWestmont Community NewsHouston, TX
Houston Texans Address Area of Need with Major New AdditionOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Top 5 Houston SuburbsAndrew77Houston, TX
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Houston's whiskey-obsessed comfort food restaurant's new Woodlands locale serves up brunch, bubbles, and more
An Inner Loop restaurant devoted to whiskey and comfort food has arrived in The Woodlands. Bosscat Kitchen & Libations has opened its second Houston-area location at Market Street in the former Berryhill Baja Grill space (9595 Six Pines Dr. Suite 250).The 5,000-square foot restaurant seats approximately 130 people inside and on its 800-square-foot patio. The restaurant will be open daily for dinner with lunch served on weekdays and brunch on weekends.Daily Dose Hospitality CEO John Reed tells CultureMap that Market Street approached Bosscat about coming to the area because it would be a good fit with the development’s existing restaurants,...
Tex-Mex staple makes big Houston return Houston in familiar River Oaks District space
One of Dallas’s most popular Tex-Mex restaurants is returning to the Houston area. Mi Cocina has claimed the former Seasons 52 location near River Oaks District (4410 Westheimer Rd.) for a new restaurant that will open this fall. A Dallas staple for more than 30 years, Mi Cocina is known for its upscale Tex-Mex fare and the Mambo Taxi, a frozen margarita with a swirl of sangria. Signature items include the brisket tacos, Mama’s tacos, and the Rico salad that’s topped with sliced chicken fajitas. The Houston location will be the company’s 24th outpost, joining locations across Dallas-Fort Worth and...
Houston pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whoever said Texas was just a Tex-Mex, barbecue, and steakhouse state needs to revise their way of food thinking because the Lone State knows how to do all of that and rock the pizza world into gear. Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day which is...
Click2Houston.com
Bed Bath & Beyond to close nearly 150 stores nationwide, including 2 in Houston-area, report says
HOUSTON – Bed Bath & Beyond on Thursday unveiled its list of nearly 150 stores that will shutter by the end of this year. Two of the stores listed are from the Houston area:. The Crossing at 518, 2750 Smith Ranch Rd, Pearland. Although no specific date has been...
365thingsinhouston.com
2023 Mardi Gras & Fat Tuesday Events in Houston & Galveston
Take in one or more of the traditional, raucous, and family-friendly Mardi Gras events in Houston and along the beach in Galveston through Fat Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Pile on the beads as Mardi Gras festivites level up this year with parades, parties and concerts returning to eager crowds ready for revelry.
cw39.com
This tiny Houston restaurant & market is the most historic fast food place in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) – History can be found in books, museums, podcasts, and more of the same, but restaurants hold history that you can consume, taste and enjoy time and time again. So, we all know that America’s obsession with fast food will never end, and it’s helpful for everyone...
KHOU
Chicken Cheeto sandwiches, Honolulu hog spuds and more: New food at this year's RodeoHouston carnival
HOUSTON — It's nearly time to rodeo again in Houston and there will be plenty of new stuff when you head to NRG this year. It's as much a part of RodeoHouston as the rodeo itself. We're talking about food at the carnival. There are plenty of dishes you're probably already familiar with, but here are the new items on the RodeoHouston carnival menu this year.
cw39.com
BEST 25-cent chicken wings in Houston, according to Yelp
HOUSTON (KIAH) Love hot wings? How about the BEST wings at the lowest price in H-town? If you’re looking for the best deal for the big game, we found them! Yelp has listed the 10 BEST $0.25 wings in Houston. Here is that list of where to get the most bang for your “cluck.”
Houston eatery has the best pasta dish in Texas, among best in US: Report
Carbs can be your friend at any time of the year and one of the best carbs known to mankind is pasta; there aren't many pasta dishes out there as delicious as fettuccine alfredo.
Nope!: Check Out This 500 Foot-High Glass Pool in Houston, Texas
Now way, Jose', you are not getting me on this thing for all the tea in China. Is that still a saying?. I just can't, I'm afraid of heights. But there are a lot of you who might be on the fence about experiencing something like this. So, for Y'all, I'm going to list a few reasons why you might want to give this pool a try.
Eater
An Exciting New Chef-Driven Restaurant Will Debut in the Woodlands Next Week
The countdown has begun, as one of Houston’s most talented female chefs is gearing up to debut her first restaurant in the Woodlands next week. Named Xalisko Cocina Mexicana, after the Mexican state of Jalisco, the project is the first for chef Beatriz Martines, the former corporate chef and culinary director at Hugo Ortega’s H-Town Restaurant Group.
houstoncitybook.com
'Dué' Dance Show Is a Fun Spin on Perfect Pairs Just in Time for V-Day Weekend
THIS FRIDAY AND Saturday, Feb. 10 and 11, the relatively small yet stylish venue Heights Ironworks is the site for DUÉ (“TWO”). The program of duets was created by six different choreographers for the six members of Houston Contemporary Dance Company (HCDC). The choreographers were selected and commissioned by HCDC’s founding artistic and executive director, Marlana Doyle, and include Houstonian Teresa Chapman, who is an assistant professor of dance at UH, and five other artists from around the country: Alexa Capareda, Joe Celej, Brandon Coleman, Andrea Dawn Shelley and Kia Smith. Due to the size of the Heights Ironworks, seating is limited, and there are two performances each night.
Woman With Largest Feet In The World Finally Finds Shoes That Fit Her
'I would always wear men’s shoes.'
coveringkaty.com
Gordon Food Service stores opening in Katy and Houston
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The wholesale food supplier Gordon Food Service is opening several retail stores in the Houston area, including a location in Katy. Like a wholesale club, Gordon offers fresh and packaged bulk grocery items, but there is no membership fee. Its selection is smaller than a traditional grocery store and is listed online.
Porky's Belly BBQ sells out brisket in grand opening Feb. 4 in Montgomery
Porky's Belly BBQ held a grand opening Feb. 4 in Montgomery. (Courtesy Porky's Belly BBQ) Porky's Belly BBQ, located at 15496 FM 2854, held a grand opening Feb. 4 in Montgomery. Owners Sergio and Solaida Nunez said the restaurant sold out of brisket, mac and cheese, and ribs in the first weekend.
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Houston Looking For Staff
N.B.A. legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is opening a second location in Houston of his popular restaurant chain, Big Chicken, and he is looking for people to join his team.
Help wanted: Shaq's new chicken shack in Houston now hiring
HOUSTON — The big man, aka Shaquille O’Neal, is opening his Big Chicken restaurant in Houston this month and he needs some dedicated people to run it. The chicken shack, which will be located at 9660 Westheimer Road, is in need of management and hourly employees. Interested candidates can apply here.
spacecityweather.com
A blustery walk into the weekend in Houston
As Eric promised yesterday, winter is not yet over folks. Stepping outside today, you’ll notice it feels a bit more like January perhaps. And while we do have warmer weather on the horizon, it’s pretty evident that winter is not quite ready to pack its bags just yet. At the bottom of today’s post, I’ve got a quick update on a some “polar vortexy” things that may be on your mind.
coveringkaty.com
Walmart reveals why it's closing Westheimer Parkway location
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Walmart Neighborhood Market at the intersection of Westheimer Parkway and Falcon Landing Boulevard is closing because it was "underperforming" financially according to company executives. "While our underlying business is strong, this specific store hasn't performed as well as we hoped," Walmart said in...
papercitymag.com
Dreamy River Oaks High-Rise Home Reveal Brings Houston’s Real Estate Power Players Out — CASA Companies Makes a Big First Impression
Douglas Elliman Texas co-owner Jacob Sudhoff, CASA Companies CEO Jerry Hooker, Gabriel Home Builders president Jeannine Nuzzi, Mirador Group founding principal Todd Blitzer at the CASA Companies celebration at The River Oaks. (Photo by Johnny Than) Was there anyone in the real estate/design clutch that gathered for the opening of...
