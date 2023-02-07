ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

Turnto10.com

Burst pipe impacts 23 rooms at Winters Elementary

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Students at Winters Elementary School will have another week of remote learning after a unit that heats water in the ceiling burst in last weekend's cold. NBC 10 was able to take a look at the repair work at the Pawtucket school on Friday. Restoration...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Winters Elementary to continue distance learning all of next week

(WJAR) — Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket announced it will continue distance learning for all of next week, Feb. 13 -17, as it works to repair water damage. Students have been on remote learning for the past week after a heating coil failure during last weekend's cold snap. School...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Garage fire breaks out in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Firefighters in Providence kept a garage fire from taking two houses with it on Friday night. The fire broke out on Ohio Street just after 7 p.m. The deputy fire chief said when crews arrived, there wasn't only flames, but explosions from the garage due to propane tanks.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Record-breaking warmth across Southern New England

Record-high temperatures were shattered across Southern New England Friday afternoon as the region was blasted by an abnormally warm air mass. T.F. Green, where all of Providence's official records are kept, warmed to 64F, breaking the old record of 58F, which was set back in 1909. Other records fell in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Tiverton school leaders, law enforcement hold meeting on school safety

TIVERTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Tiverton school leaders were joined by law enforcement officers on Thursday night for a meeting on school safety. This comes after two frightening incidents at Tiverton High School over the past two weeks. School leaders say the school received a bomb threat via email, and...
TIVERTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Man airlifted from Beavertail State Park after falling off embankment

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — A multi-agency effort was underway at Beavertail State Park on Thursday where authorities say a park patron fell from an embankment. Department of Environmental Management spokesperson Mike Healey said the agency received a call shortly before 5 p.m. for a missing person or person in danger.
JAMESTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Early morning fire displaces 10 people from Brockton home

(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to an early morning house fire in Brockton that displaced ten people. The Brockton Fire Department responded around 1:40 a.m. to 1014 North Main Street for a porch fire. Responding crews reported heavy fire coming from a second-floor porch. The department says the fire that...
BROCKTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Mental health expert speaks on resources following string of family tragedies

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As four communities in Massachusetts and one in Rhode Island deal with unbelievable tragedies, NBC 10 spoke with a mental health expert following the string of alleged family killings. There have been three alleged family-involved murders in Cohasset, Duxbury, Andover and one in Woonsocket in...
WOONSOCKET, RI
FUN 107

Bullets Found at New Bedford Middle School

NEW BEDFORD — Two bullets were found on the grounds of Keith Middle School in New Bedford late last month, resulting in a search involving police and local K-9 units. WBSM News received an anonymous tip that law enforcement officials had searched the area on Jan. 26 after the bullets were discovered.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Blount Soup Pop-Up Sales Returning After Closing in Fall River

If you are missing your flash sales from the Blount Company Soup Store in Fall River, we have some good news for you. After the company's Fall River company store closed in 2022 for renovations, the public was missing the opportunity to buy those big "bags" of soup, especially in the winter. Even though this hasn't been the coldest or snowiest of winters, New Englanders certainly love their soup, some more so when it's made for us. Blount made it possible to have restaurant-quality soups readily available at home.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Car crashes into New Bedford home

(WJAR) — A car crashed into a New Bedford home Friday night. The car was pressed into a home on Shawmut Avenue in New Bedford. Video from one of the residents shows debris throughout the inside of the home. No information regarding injuries was available.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Smoke billows from car at East Greenwich Dunkin' Donuts

(WJAR) — Police and fire crews responded to a car fire on Thursday at an East Greenwich Dunkin' Donuts. Photos sent in by a NBC 10 viewer through Chime In show large plumes of smoke billowing from a car. According to the viewer, the incident happened around 12:30 p.m....
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Turnto10.com

9 years since the Blizzard of 2013 buried Southern New England

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Our memory of significant winter storms continues with the Blizzard of 2013. CHIME IN: Send us your weather pictures and videos. Also remembered as the storm named "Nemo," the Blizzard of 2013 produced anywhere from a foot to 2.5 feet across the southern half of New England.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Women, child struck by car in Warren

WARREN, R.I. (WJAR) — Warren police said a woman and child were hit by a car Friday while crossing the road. Police said a 26-year-old woman and a 3-year-old child were crossing Metacom Avenue when a car struck them. The woman was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious...
WARREN, RI
ABC6.com

Firefighters battle large Tiverton garage fire

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Westport Fire Department said it assisted Tiverton firefighters in battling a garage fire Wednesday afternoon. Officials said tankers from multiple departments in the area were called in to fight the blaze that had spread from a garage to two cars. The department shared photos...
TIVERTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Attleboro diner owner recalls early morning food theft

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — A longtime Attleboro restaurant had its outside cooler broken into last Thursday, and police say the thieves got off with roughly $500 in food. William "John" Morin, Jr.'s family has owned Morin's Diner since 1911. It's expanded over the years to the building next door now named Morin's Hometown Bar and Grille.
ATTLEBORO, MA

