Turnto10.com
Burst pipe impacts 23 rooms at Winters Elementary
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Students at Winters Elementary School will have another week of remote learning after a unit that heats water in the ceiling burst in last weekend's cold. NBC 10 was able to take a look at the repair work at the Pawtucket school on Friday. Restoration...
Storm damage at Bristol elementary playground spurs festive fundraiser
Two years after a major storm snapped a massive tree in the playground of Rockwell Elementary school, students donned fluorescent clothes and ran laps in a transformed school gym to raise money for a new outdoor space.
Turnto10.com
Winters Elementary to continue distance learning all of next week
(WJAR) — Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket announced it will continue distance learning for all of next week, Feb. 13 -17, as it works to repair water damage. Students have been on remote learning for the past week after a heating coil failure during last weekend's cold snap. School...
Turnto10.com
Garage fire breaks out in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Firefighters in Providence kept a garage fire from taking two houses with it on Friday night. The fire broke out on Ohio Street just after 7 p.m. The deputy fire chief said when crews arrived, there wasn't only flames, but explosions from the garage due to propane tanks.
Turnto10.com
Record-breaking warmth across Southern New England
Record-high temperatures were shattered across Southern New England Friday afternoon as the region was blasted by an abnormally warm air mass. T.F. Green, where all of Providence's official records are kept, warmed to 64F, breaking the old record of 58F, which was set back in 1909. Other records fell in...
Crews respond to water pipe break in New Bedford
Several businesses in the area have been impacted by the flooding water.
Turnto10.com
Tiverton school leaders, law enforcement hold meeting on school safety
TIVERTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Tiverton school leaders were joined by law enforcement officers on Thursday night for a meeting on school safety. This comes after two frightening incidents at Tiverton High School over the past two weeks. School leaders say the school received a bomb threat via email, and...
Turnto10.com
West Warwick laundromat to reopen after a fire breaks out the night before
WEST WARWICK, R.I., (WJAR) — A laundromat in West Warwick will reopen Wednesday after a fire broke out Tuesday night. “Panic, but John and I got up right away and we came here immediately and dealt with the situation," said Tumbletown 2 manager Michelle Falcone. The initial investigation shows...
Turnto10.com
Man airlifted from Beavertail State Park after falling off embankment
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — A multi-agency effort was underway at Beavertail State Park on Thursday where authorities say a park patron fell from an embankment. Department of Environmental Management spokesperson Mike Healey said the agency received a call shortly before 5 p.m. for a missing person or person in danger.
Turnto10.com
Early morning fire displaces 10 people from Brockton home
(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to an early morning house fire in Brockton that displaced ten people. The Brockton Fire Department responded around 1:40 a.m. to 1014 North Main Street for a porch fire. Responding crews reported heavy fire coming from a second-floor porch. The department says the fire that...
Turnto10.com
Mental health expert speaks on resources following string of family tragedies
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As four communities in Massachusetts and one in Rhode Island deal with unbelievable tragedies, NBC 10 spoke with a mental health expert following the string of alleged family killings. There have been three alleged family-involved murders in Cohasset, Duxbury, Andover and one in Woonsocket in...
Bullets Found at New Bedford Middle School
NEW BEDFORD — Two bullets were found on the grounds of Keith Middle School in New Bedford late last month, resulting in a search involving police and local K-9 units. WBSM News received an anonymous tip that law enforcement officials had searched the area on Jan. 26 after the bullets were discovered.
Blount Soup Pop-Up Sales Returning After Closing in Fall River
If you are missing your flash sales from the Blount Company Soup Store in Fall River, we have some good news for you. After the company's Fall River company store closed in 2022 for renovations, the public was missing the opportunity to buy those big "bags" of soup, especially in the winter. Even though this hasn't been the coldest or snowiest of winters, New Englanders certainly love their soup, some more so when it's made for us. Blount made it possible to have restaurant-quality soups readily available at home.
Turnto10.com
Car crashes into New Bedford home
(WJAR) — A car crashed into a New Bedford home Friday night. The car was pressed into a home on Shawmut Avenue in New Bedford. Video from one of the residents shows debris throughout the inside of the home. No information regarding injuries was available.
Some Not So Fabuloso News for the SouthCoast’s Favorite Cleaner
It's hard to say how Fabuloso became SouthCoast's No. 1 cleaning product, but I can't imagine there are many people around here who would dispute it. Walk into nearly any restaurant on the SouthCoast. If the server or host wipes down the table, you know they'll be using Fabuloso. The...
Turnto10.com
Smoke billows from car at East Greenwich Dunkin' Donuts
(WJAR) — Police and fire crews responded to a car fire on Thursday at an East Greenwich Dunkin' Donuts. Photos sent in by a NBC 10 viewer through Chime In show large plumes of smoke billowing from a car. According to the viewer, the incident happened around 12:30 p.m....
Turnto10.com
9 years since the Blizzard of 2013 buried Southern New England
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Our memory of significant winter storms continues with the Blizzard of 2013. CHIME IN: Send us your weather pictures and videos. Also remembered as the storm named "Nemo," the Blizzard of 2013 produced anywhere from a foot to 2.5 feet across the southern half of New England.
Turnto10.com
Women, child struck by car in Warren
WARREN, R.I. (WJAR) — Warren police said a woman and child were hit by a car Friday while crossing the road. Police said a 26-year-old woman and a 3-year-old child were crossing Metacom Avenue when a car struck them. The woman was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious...
ABC6.com
Firefighters battle large Tiverton garage fire
TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Westport Fire Department said it assisted Tiverton firefighters in battling a garage fire Wednesday afternoon. Officials said tankers from multiple departments in the area were called in to fight the blaze that had spread from a garage to two cars. The department shared photos...
Turnto10.com
Attleboro diner owner recalls early morning food theft
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — A longtime Attleboro restaurant had its outside cooler broken into last Thursday, and police say the thieves got off with roughly $500 in food. William "John" Morin, Jr.'s family has owned Morin's Diner since 1911. It's expanded over the years to the building next door now named Morin's Hometown Bar and Grille.
