Hearing patients loud and clear: How grasping communication preferences builds trust & loyalty
Delivering a remarkable patient experience is a top priority for providers. When it comes to engagement, however, patient preferences can be surprising. Understanding preferences is the foundation for driving the experiences each patient craves. Every few years, RevSpring surveys approximately 1,000 U.S. patients to better understand how they are interacting...
NYC Health + Hospitals new plan to boost physician diversity
New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals unveiled a new effort Feb. 8 to encourage people from underrepresented backgrounds, ranging from middle schoolers to graduate medical students, to join its physician workforce. The new initiative is called Medical Opportunities for Students and Aspiring Inclusive Clinicians, or MOSAIC. The effort includes...
7 hospital, state moves to fight physician shortages
A nationwide shortage of physicians has hospitals and systems scrambling to fill spots, especially as more physicians leave the workforce. Here are seven hospitals, systems and states creating initiatives to fight physician shortages across the nation. New Mexico lawmakers are attempting to pass a bill to allocate $7.5 million to...
Can US News regain medical schools' favor?
Following law schools' leads, top medical schools have withdrawn from U.S. News & World Report's ranking system. Their current plans do not include a rekindling, even if the publication changes its ways — for the most part. The medical schools took issue with several of U.S. News' key ranking...
43% of rural hospitals are in the red: 6 things to know
With the end of pandemic-era relief programs, the rural health safety net is under renewed pressure, according to a Feb. 7 report from healthcare advisory firm Chartis Group. 1. Forty-three percent of rural hospitals have negative operating margins. More than half (51 percent) of rural hospitals in non-Medicaid expansion states have negative operating margins, compared with 39 percent in expansion states.
Co-chair of the telehealth caucus on the future of virtual care
U.S. Rep. David Schweikert, co-chair of the Congressional Telehealth Caucus, said after the passing of the telehealth extensions granted by the Omnibus Appropriations bill, he expects Congress to redefine the definition of telehealth to include wearables, Politico reported Feb. 9. Mr. Schweikert told the news outlet that he expects telehealth...
Healthcare supply chain group cheers Biden's State of the Union
The Healthcare Supply Chain Association applauded President Joe Biden's recent State of the Union speech for his comments on boosting domestic manufacturing, according to a statement shared with Becker's. The association, which represents multiple healthcare group purchasing organizations, also praised the president's remarks on ensuring medications are affordable. "Expanding domestic...
Viewpoint: 5 ways for nurses to support a rapidly aging population
There are more than 49 million adults over the age of 65, according to the National Institute on Aging, and the number is expected to increase and so are diseases as more baby boomers reach retirement age throughout the next few years. As such, "While these diseases are rarely inevitable,...
5 hospitals, health systems getting grants to advance IT development
Hospitals across the U.S. are receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funding, community grants and donations to purchase, create, upgrade and install better IT equipment and IT hubs. Here are five hospitals and health systems that have received outside funding to further develop their technology stack:. UC San...
3 major medical groups: Don't forget about COVID-19 vaccines
As the COVID-19 pandemic transitions out of its crisis era, the American Nurses Association, American Hospital Association and American Medical Association are reminding people of the importance of vaccines in a new public service announcement. On Feb. 9, the groups issued a joint PSA on the matter. The 30-second video...
BJC HealthCare names chief clinical officer
St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare named Christopher Miller, MD, chief clinical officer and senior vice president. Dr. Miller will partner with Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis to oversee clinical care, according to a Feb. 8 health system news release shared with Becker's. Dr. Miller will step into his...
UC San Diego Health gets $22M gift to create patient monitoring hub using EHR, wearables data
UC San Diego Health has received a $22 million gift to create an artificial intelligence-powered "mission control center." Joan and Irwin Jacobs' donation to the health system's Center for Health Innovation will also create the Jacobs Chancellor's Endowed Chair in Digital Health Innovation for a physician-scientist to lead the mission control center. Mr. Jacobs is the founding Chair and CEO of semiconductor giant Qualcomm.
Head of VA Oracle Cerner implementation to depart
Terry Adirim, MD, the executive director of the Department of Veterans Affairs EHR modernization program responsible for the Oracle Cerner implementation, will step down in the coming days, Fedscoop reported Feb. 10. Dr. Adirim oversaw the program as it received criticism for slowdowns that caused harm to patients. Recently, U.S....
9 hospitals, health systems facing lawsuits for healthcare data sharing
Hospitals and health systems around the country have been accused of sharing confidential patient information with social media giants such as Meta, Facebook and Google. Here are the nine hospitals and health systems facing lawsuits for alleging sharing healthcare data for marketing purposes:. Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai is being sued over...
Perks beyond pay offered by Fortune's best systems to work for
As hospitals and health systems vie for workforce talent, they are becoming even more creative with how they incentivize workers. Becker's asked health systems on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work for list for 2022 to share the perks they offer beyond pay. These four health systems offer perks like a "surprise and delight" approach and access to unlimited, free telehealth visits.
Chemicals in plastic may heighten the risk of diabetes in some women
Shower curtains, wallpaper, paints, toys and makeup are just a few of the items in daily life that contain phthalates, a common chemical used in plastics. Now, research suggests that the chemical may be traced to a higher risk of diabetes in white women — who were found to have anywhere between a 30 to 63 percent higher incidence of diabetes, according to the study.
Higher commercial-to-Medicare rate ratios increases hospital profitability, study finds
Higher commercial-to-Medicare price ratios were associated with higher profit margins and more days of cash on hand for hospital systems, a study published Feb. 10 in JAMA Health Forum found. The study, led by researchers at the Washington, D.C.-based Urban Institute and Boston-based Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health,...
