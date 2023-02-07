ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

KBTX.com

Love is in the air in Bryan this Valentine’s Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This Valentine’s Day treat your special someone to a date night they’ll never forget. Abigail Noel from Destination Bryan joined The Three to share some of their top Valentine’s Day activities. If you’re looking for food and drinks, you can spend the evening...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Porters Dining + Butcher adds patio concept, Porters Backyard

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Porters Dining + Butcher now has a new addition, Porters Backyard. It overlooks the Century Square green space and offers a casual, family-friendly atmosphere with an approachable menu serving its own twist of comfort food. “Porters is typically known for our white tablecloths, higher-end experience,” director...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Putt N’ Party to benefit Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An upcoming mini-golf tournament will feature fun, music, and a chance for participants to win $5,000!. The Putt N’ Party fundraiser is happening on February 18 from noon to 7 p.m. at BigShots Golf Aggieland in Bryan. There will be a silent auction, additional prizes,...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Impress your valentine with a delicious, low-cost dinner

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you’re looking to make something delicious for a significant other or yourself on Valentine’s Day, it doesn’t have to come with a big price tag. Lisa Fritz with the HEB Cooking Connection shared how to bring the restaurant feel to your home for half the price.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Tryke

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tryke is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Feb. 10. This chill pup is named Tryke because he has three legs. He came to the shelter after being hit by a car. The accident hasn’t slowed Tryke down, but he’ll need a little bit of extra care from his new family.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Six dads fundraise new fatherhood inspired book

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A group of six dads created created a new book that aims to set an example of what it means to be a good dad. “Village Wisdom,” was started by co-author John Christensen and features over 350 pages of 30 daily prompts with reflections by each of the six dads involved in its creation. Each prompt includes questions meant to deepen relationships between fathers and their kids.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Black History Month: Entrepreneurs share career journeys

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “Every day is a fashion show & the world is your runway.” That’s the motto at Hair With A Twist Boutique in Bryan. It has everything from women’s clothing to accessories and handbags. The owner, Dreka Lynn, is going into her second...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Hospice Brazos Valley: Bringing Las Vegas to BCS

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hospice Brazos Valley is bringing Las Vegas to Bryan-College Station with Hospice Happening. The event will be full of fun opportunities to bid and win cash, but you’ll also be supporting local hospice patients and families. “We have been providing hospice care for over 30...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

TAMU Art Galleries hosting Pal-entine’s Day event

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Want to travel to Venice without leaving Aggieland? Now is your chance at the University Art Galleries at Texas A&M. An American in Venice: James McNeill Whistler and His Legacy is currently on display until April 2 at the Forsyth Learning Gallery in the Memorial Student Center.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: JROTC Marksmanship Teams win big at competition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to the Bryan ISD JROTC Marksmanship Teams that competed in a 5-round competition in Houston. The competition started in October and finished with the final event on Saturday, Jan. 21. The varsity team received 2nd place out of eight other teams in the competition. The...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

MS 150 returning to Aggieland, kicks off fundraising season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The MS 150 is coming back to College Station, with Aggie Park and Kyle Field marking the end of the 100+ mile bike ride. This event raises money and awareness for multiple sclerosis, one of the largest MS fundraisers in the nation. This impacts research that helps those suffering.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
travelawaits.com

9 Delicious Restaurants To Try In Bryan, Texas

Bryan, perhaps overshadowed by its neighbor College Station, is a foodie town. It features a range of cuisines, from ethnic and traditional eats to highly acclaimed destination dining. It’s all here. Let me introduce you to nine of the best restaurants in Bryan, Texas, in no particular order. Note:...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

180 Bryan teachers recognized, awarded thousands of dollars

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Almost 200 Bryan ISD teachers will be receiving an extra check this year, as a reward for Teacher Excellence in Texas. Bryan ISD applied for the Texas Education Agencies Teachers Incentive Allotment over two years ago and just received the good news. In June, 180 Bryan ISD teachers will receive between $3,000 and $25,000.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan Native nominated for NAACP Image Award

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - From walking the hall of Bryan High to taking selfies with the President, George Lee Jr., also known as Conscious Lee, has been using his platform to transform the way we see the world every day. Lee was named YouTube Content Creator Choice of The Year...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Tanner Hoang left off Silver Taps February ceremony

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Silver Taps is held on nearly every first Tuesday of the month at Texas A&M University. The ceremony starts in the evening and honors the lives of current undergraduate and graduate students lost in the previous month. Organizers also connect with the families of those...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

College Station discusses concerns about sewage line in Bryan

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station is responding to Bryan residents and leaders who have voiced concerns about a proposed sewer line. The sewer line proposals shared with neighbors living in Bryan’s historic Beverly Estates neighborhood show the City of College Station is looking to put a sewer line along Rosemary Drive. In a heated meeting Wednesday, residents pressed city staff on an alternate option while Bryan leaders warned of strained relationships between the cities.
