Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cold case investigator may have solved a decades-old murder in TexasMaliceandMurder.comGrimes County, TX
Helicopter Company in Bryan, TX Charges Hunters About $3,000 for Two Hours to Shoot Feral Hogs with Assault RiflesZack LoveBryan, TX
Is A&M the best university in Texas? According to this report it is.Ash JurbergCollege Station, TX
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsINSIDE NewsCollege Station, TX
Related
KBTX.com
Love is in the air in Bryan this Valentine’s Day
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This Valentine’s Day treat your special someone to a date night they’ll never forget. Abigail Noel from Destination Bryan joined The Three to share some of their top Valentine’s Day activities. If you’re looking for food and drinks, you can spend the evening...
KBTX.com
Boots & BBQ event benefits The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Boots & BBQ is one of The Arts Council’s annual fundraisers that offers a fun afternoon of music, art, and entertainment. The event will be held Saturday, Feb. 25 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 4180 Highway 6 South in College Station. Lunch will...
KBTX.com
Porters Dining + Butcher adds patio concept, Porters Backyard
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Porters Dining + Butcher now has a new addition, Porters Backyard. It overlooks the Century Square green space and offers a casual, family-friendly atmosphere with an approachable menu serving its own twist of comfort food. “Porters is typically known for our white tablecloths, higher-end experience,” director...
KBTX.com
Putt N’ Party to benefit Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An upcoming mini-golf tournament will feature fun, music, and a chance for participants to win $5,000!. The Putt N’ Party fundraiser is happening on February 18 from noon to 7 p.m. at BigShots Golf Aggieland in Bryan. There will be a silent auction, additional prizes,...
KBTX.com
Impress your valentine with a delicious, low-cost dinner
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you’re looking to make something delicious for a significant other or yourself on Valentine’s Day, it doesn’t have to come with a big price tag. Lisa Fritz with the HEB Cooking Connection shared how to bring the restaurant feel to your home for half the price.
KBTX.com
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Tryke
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tryke is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Feb. 10. This chill pup is named Tryke because he has three legs. He came to the shelter after being hit by a car. The accident hasn’t slowed Tryke down, but he’ll need a little bit of extra care from his new family.
KBTX.com
Six dads fundraise new fatherhood inspired book
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A group of six dads created created a new book that aims to set an example of what it means to be a good dad. “Village Wisdom,” was started by co-author John Christensen and features over 350 pages of 30 daily prompts with reflections by each of the six dads involved in its creation. Each prompt includes questions meant to deepen relationships between fathers and their kids.
KBTX.com
Black History Month: Entrepreneurs share career journeys
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “Every day is a fashion show & the world is your runway.” That’s the motto at Hair With A Twist Boutique in Bryan. It has everything from women’s clothing to accessories and handbags. The owner, Dreka Lynn, is going into her second...
KBTX.com
Habitat for Humanity partners with United Way for mission of providing homes to Brazos Valley families
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Hundreds of families now have a safe home in Bryan-College Station after working with Habitat for Humanity. Habitat for Humanity is just one of the organizations that benefit from a partnership with the United Way of the Brazos Valley. Through this partnership, they impact families like Christian...
KBTX.com
Hospice Brazos Valley: Bringing Las Vegas to BCS
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hospice Brazos Valley is bringing Las Vegas to Bryan-College Station with Hospice Happening. The event will be full of fun opportunities to bid and win cash, but you’ll also be supporting local hospice patients and families. “We have been providing hospice care for over 30...
KBTX.com
TAMU Art Galleries hosting Pal-entine’s Day event
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Want to travel to Venice without leaving Aggieland? Now is your chance at the University Art Galleries at Texas A&M. An American in Venice: James McNeill Whistler and His Legacy is currently on display until April 2 at the Forsyth Learning Gallery in the Memorial Student Center.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: JROTC Marksmanship Teams win big at competition
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to the Bryan ISD JROTC Marksmanship Teams that competed in a 5-round competition in Houston. The competition started in October and finished with the final event on Saturday, Jan. 21. The varsity team received 2nd place out of eight other teams in the competition. The...
KBTX.com
MS 150 returning to Aggieland, kicks off fundraising season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The MS 150 is coming back to College Station, with Aggie Park and Kyle Field marking the end of the 100+ mile bike ride. This event raises money and awareness for multiple sclerosis, one of the largest MS fundraisers in the nation. This impacts research that helps those suffering.
KBTX.com
Put your ‘Sleuth’ing skills to the test with StageCenter Theatre’s upcoming production
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the ultimate game of cat and mouse. StageCenter Theatre’s latest production, “Sleuth,” will transport you to a cozy English country house owned by celebrated mystery writer, Andrew Wyke. Invited guest Milo Tindle, a young rival who shares Wyke’s love for games,...
travelawaits.com
9 Delicious Restaurants To Try In Bryan, Texas
Bryan, perhaps overshadowed by its neighbor College Station, is a foodie town. It features a range of cuisines, from ethnic and traditional eats to highly acclaimed destination dining. It’s all here. Let me introduce you to nine of the best restaurants in Bryan, Texas, in no particular order. Note:...
KBTX.com
Twin City Mission, United Way partnership vital to serving Brazos Valley residents
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Twin City Mission is one of 26 agencies partnering with the United Way of the Brazos Valley to ensure people experiencing setbacks like homelessness and domestic violence have access to the essential resources necessary to have a quality life. Founded in 1963, Twin City Mission is the...
KBTX.com
180 Bryan teachers recognized, awarded thousands of dollars
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Almost 200 Bryan ISD teachers will be receiving an extra check this year, as a reward for Teacher Excellence in Texas. Bryan ISD applied for the Texas Education Agencies Teachers Incentive Allotment over two years ago and just received the good news. In June, 180 Bryan ISD teachers will receive between $3,000 and $25,000.
KBTX.com
Bryan Native nominated for NAACP Image Award
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - From walking the hall of Bryan High to taking selfies with the President, George Lee Jr., also known as Conscious Lee, has been using his platform to transform the way we see the world every day. Lee was named YouTube Content Creator Choice of The Year...
Tanner Hoang left off Silver Taps February ceremony
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Silver Taps is held on nearly every first Tuesday of the month at Texas A&M University. The ceremony starts in the evening and honors the lives of current undergraduate and graduate students lost in the previous month. Organizers also connect with the families of those...
KBTX.com
College Station discusses concerns about sewage line in Bryan
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station is responding to Bryan residents and leaders who have voiced concerns about a proposed sewer line. The sewer line proposals shared with neighbors living in Bryan’s historic Beverly Estates neighborhood show the City of College Station is looking to put a sewer line along Rosemary Drive. In a heated meeting Wednesday, residents pressed city staff on an alternate option while Bryan leaders warned of strained relationships between the cities.
Comments / 0