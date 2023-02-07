Read full article on original website
Hochul wants to expand New York's film and TV production tax breaks
Republican state Sen. Peter Oberacker wouldn’t mind a dash of Hollywood in his rural upstate district and his home county of Otsego. He isn't necessarily opposed to a plan that could expand tax incentives to make that happen. "We're trying to put a fledging film industry together," he said....
New York regulators want to assess how banks serve minority and women-owned businesses
Regulators at the New York state Department of Financial Services on Wednesday moved to review how banks overseen by the state are providing services to minority-owned and women-owned businesses in their communities. The assessment will be rolled into ratings under the Community Reinvestment Act, which is meant to ensure financial...
Democrats push to let all residents buy into MinnesotaCare
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Lawmakers went to work Wednesday on a proposal to allow all residents to buy into the state-run MinnesotaCare health insurance program, not just low-income workers struggling to get by. Democratic legislators and Gov. Tim Walz have been pushing for several years to expand MinnesotaCare...
Southern Tier's first cannabis dispensary to open Friday
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the first adult-use cannabis dispensary in the Southern Tier will open this Friday. The planning board in Binghamton gave its final approval for the storefront Tuesday, according to a release from the governor's office, setting the course for the Binghamton dispensary to be the first of the Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses to open in the Southern Tier.
Will grocery prices in NY reflect dip in annual U.S. inflation rate?
WEBSTER, N.Y. — The annual inflation rate for the United States is down slightly. What does that mean for you when you’re shopping for your groceries?. “Well, I don’t buy things that I really could get along without,” said Mary Craft of Webster. “Once in a while, you treat yourself but I guess I don’t really do that that often anymore.”
Proposed high-rise development has many Mount Dora residents divided
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — It could be one of the biggest developments in Lake County history, maybe one of the tallest. The Wolf Branch Innovation District near Mount Dora is an 850 acre plan on the south side of State Road 46. The current proposal of 36 acres could bring in luxury apartments, senior living, and commercial space.
'Rust' armorer seeks exit from Alec Baldwin countersuit
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A judge Wednesday said he will give Alec Baldwin’s attorneys more time to show why the armorer who allegedly failed to check the prop weapon that was handed to the actor before it discharged and killed “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021 should remain a cross-defendant in Baldwin’s countersuit against another party in the case.
Florida observes severe weather awareness week
This week, Feb. 6-10, is severe weather awareness week in Florida, and each day focuses on different weather hazards we experience across the state. Florida experiences multiple severe weather hazards. We can see severe weather year round, not just during hurricane season. Preparation is key to avoid becoming a victim...
