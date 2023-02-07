ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Two California Residents Arrested as Part of Ongoing Drug Investigation

By Michael Carpenter
Davidson County Source
Davidson County Source
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qAIcA_0kfh35YJ00
Photos from TBI

RUTHERFORD COUNTY – A multi-agency investigation into drug overdoses occurring in Middle Tennessee has resulted in the arrest of two individuals, and the seizure of drugs totaling approximately 47 kilograms, including combinations of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl, cocaine laced with fentanyl, and pure fentanyl.

In the spring of 2022, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Middle Tennessee Drug Related Death Task Force (MTDRDTF) investigation led to a drug trafficking organization tied to the Sinaloa Cartel. The investigation was conducted in conjunction with the 18th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Metro Nashville Police Department, Murfreesboro Police Department, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration Tactical Diversion Squad.

During the course of the investigation, agents developed information about a shipment of drugs being sent to Murfreesboro from California.

On February 4th, with the assistance of other investigating agencies, two individuals were arrested in Murfreesboro in possession of drugs. Agents charged Kevin Bucio-Arredondo (DOB 07/16/2001) of Tustin, CA, and Leslie Heredia (DOB 10/09/2002) of Los Angeles, CA, each with one count of Possession of Schedule II for Resale and one count of Money Laundering. Both were booked into the Rutherford County Jail.

Comments / 14

Jesse Castro
3d ago

Last administration said he would deal with opiates as many Americans died from. Now it's Fentnal another drug made by big pharmaceutical companies. Now being bootlegged by Mexico, China and the Middle Easterners.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

California man caught with 22 pounds of cocaine

Lamar, Pa. — State Police Troopers located a large amount of cocaine after they stopped a driver who allegedly displayed several indicators of intentional deception while driving. Trooper Jeremy Hoy of PSP Lamar stopped Joseph Grant Nicosia, 60, of Los Angeles, Ca., on Feb. 2 at approximately 8:22 a.m. as he traveled westbound on Interstate 80 in Lamar Township, according to an affidavit. After stopping the vehicle, Hoy approached the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

The Garden Grove police arrested a suspect and seized drugs, a gun and cash

Last Sunday, February 5th, Garden Grove Police Department Gang Suppression Unit (GSU) officers were conducting directed enforcement in the area of Harbor Blvd./Chapman Ave., when they noticed a car violating several vehicle codes. A car stop was initiated and the driver was detained without incident. During a search of the...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
crimevoice.com

Ventura Man Arrested for Attempted Extortion and Stalking

February 8, 2023 – Ventura County, Ca. The spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department East County Major Crimes Unit, Detective Sergeant Rob Yoos has today announced the arrest of Canoga Park, Ca. resident Christopher McCloud pursuant to painstaking investigation lasting several months throughout 2022. According to Yoos,...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Woman arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies

A 54-year-old Huntington Beach resident was arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies, including possession of methamphetamine, on Monday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalia Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies were patrolling around 49669 Gorman Post Road at approximately 7...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Ex-LA County Deputy to Stand Trial in Fatal Shooting of Unarmed Man in Car

A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy will stand trial over his 2019 fatal shooting of an unarmed man in a car outside a Willowbrook apartment. Andrew Lyons, 38, is charged with one felony count of voluntary manslaughter and two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in the June 16, 2019 shooting death of 24-year-old Ryan Twyman. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Friday that Lyons would stand trial over the killing.
WILLOWBROOK, CA
crimevoice.com

Gangsters Busted with Loaded Guns

February 3, 2023 – Ventura County, Ca. – The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Unit continues to work overtime as they investigate illegal firearm activities throughout its jurisdiction. Comprised of eight detectives faced with the challenge of dealing with a proliferation of “ghost guns,” they continue to rack up arrests at an impressive rate.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Four in Custody After Dangerous High Speed Pursuit Through LA

At least four people are in custody after leading authorities through a dangerous, high speed pursuit through Orange County and ending in Los Angeles County. At around 7:15 p.m., officers with the Buena Park Police Department responded to the call of a burglary on the 8500 block of Monticello Avenue.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally shot in Compton

COMPTON, Calif.- Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in Compton. The shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Mayo Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deantone Guillory, 25, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s...
COMPTON, CA
signalscv.com

30-year-old Saugus resident arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges

A 30-year-old Saugus resident was arrested on suspicion of multiple felony and misdemeanor charges on Monday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies were patrolling the 25500 block of The Old Road on Monday and saw a male seated in the driver seat of a silver vehicle that had expired registration. He was slumped over the steering wheel.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID teen found fatally shot in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A 19-year-old who was fatally shot in a stolen car that crashed in South Los Angeles was identified by the coroner’s office Friday as Keyon Hicks. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station responded at 8:22 a.m. Wednesday to the 2100 block of East Del Amo Boulevard, between Wilmington Avenue and Alameda Street, on the border of Carson and the unincorporated Rancho Dominguez area, regarding a report of a white car stolen from a business at the location, according to Deputy Armando Viera of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Davidson County Source

Murfreesboro Teen Charged with Evading Arrest After Fleeing Officers Responding to Reports of Drag Racing

From Metro Police – An alleged participant in Sunday night’s reported drag racing-related activities is now jailed and charged with evading arrest. Gavin Fitzpatrick, 18, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was observed by officers at 111 Airpark Center E standing outside a 2010 Mazda M61. There was another driver doing donuts in the parking lot of the closed business and driving erratically. As officers activated their emergency equipment on their marked patrol cars, Fitzpatrick ran to his car and, rather then stop for police who had positioned their vehicles in front of him to prevent him from leaving, he placed his car in reverse and drove around the police cars. Officers did not pursue Fitzpatrick who drove off at a high rate of speed onto Couchville Pike.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Key News Network

Pursuit Suspect Crashes into 2 Encino Homes

Encino, Los Angeles, CA: A California Highway Patrol overnight pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into two homes on a street in the Encino neighborhood within the San Fernando Valley. CHP West Valley officers began a pursuit of a dark colored Ford SUV Friday morning, Feb. 10, at approximately...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Davidson County Source

Davidson County Source

Nashville, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

Davidson County Source is your personal portal to all things Davidson County.

 https://davidsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy