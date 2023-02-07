ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love is in the air in Bryan this Valentine’s Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This Valentine’s Day treat your special someone to a date night they’ll never forget. Abigail Noel from Destination Bryan joined The Three to share some of their top Valentine’s Day activities. If you’re looking for food and drinks, you can spend the evening...
College Station discusses concerns about sewage line in Bryan

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station is responding to Bryan residents and leaders who have voiced concerns about a proposed sewer line. The sewer line proposals shared with neighbors living in Bryan’s historic Beverly Estates neighborhood show the City of College Station is looking to put a sewer line along Rosemary Drive. In a heated meeting Wednesday, residents pressed city staff on an alternate option while Bryan leaders warned of strained relationships between the cities.
MS 150 returning to Aggieland, kicks off fundraising season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The MS 150 is coming back to College Station, with Aggie Park and Kyle Field marking the end of the 100+ mile bike ride. This event raises money and awareness for multiple sclerosis, one of the largest MS fundraisers in the nation. This impacts research that helps those suffering.
Texas A&M Spring Concert Series kicks off tonight

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - MSC Town Hall and the Texas A&M President’s Office is kicking off the first concert of the 2023 Spring Concert Series. Starting Friday, you can sit front row to enjoy a variety of musical acts and it’s all free of charge. Friday night’s concert will start with folk music band, Beatnik Bandits from Austin, Texas.
Porters Dining + Butcher adds patio concept, Porters Backyard

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Porters Dining + Butcher now has a new addition, Porters Backyard. It overlooks the Century Square green space and offers a casual, family-friendly atmosphere with an approachable menu serving its own twist of comfort food. “Porters is typically known for our white tablecloths, higher-end experience,” director...
Black History Month: Entrepreneurs share career journeys

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “Every day is a fashion show & the world is your runway.” That’s the motto at Hair With A Twist Boutique in Bryan. It has everything from women’s clothing to accessories and handbags. The owner, Dreka Lynn, is going into her second...
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Tryke

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tryke is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Feb. 10. This chill pup is named Tryke because he has three legs. He came to the shelter after being hit by a car. The accident hasn’t slowed Tryke down, but he’ll need a little bit of extra care from his new family.
Treat of the Day: JROTC Marksmanship Teams win big at competition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to the Bryan ISD JROTC Marksmanship Teams that competed in a 5-round competition in Houston. The competition started in October and finished with the final event on Saturday, Jan. 21. The varsity team received 2nd place out of eight other teams in the competition. The...
Emergency SNAP benefits set to expire, Brazos Valley Food Bank experiences high need

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Emergency SNAP Benefits are set to expire at the end of February amidst inflation and the rising cost of grocery prices. Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Feb. 3 that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) would be providing over $345.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for February, but it would be the final extension. According to the governor’s office, all households with SNAP benefits would receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments which would help about 1.6 million Texas households. The emergency benefits were passed in March 2020, but even with the benefits still active, it hasn’t stopped the Brazos Valley Food Bank from seeing an increase in the need for food assistance.
Putt N’ Party to benefit Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An upcoming mini-golf tournament will feature fun, music, and a chance for participants to win $5,000!. The Putt N’ Party fundraiser is happening on February 18 from noon to 7 p.m. at BigShots Golf Aggieland in Bryan. There will be a silent auction, additional prizes,...
9 Delicious Restaurants To Try In Bryan, Texas

Bryan, perhaps overshadowed by its neighbor College Station, is a foodie town. It features a range of cuisines, from ethnic and traditional eats to highly acclaimed destination dining. It’s all here. Let me introduce you to nine of the best restaurants in Bryan, Texas, in no particular order. Note:...
180 Bryan teachers recognized, awarded thousands of dollars

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Almost 200 Bryan ISD teachers will be receiving an extra check this year, as a reward for Teacher Excellence in Texas. Bryan ISD applied for the Texas Education Agencies Teachers Incentive Allotment over two years ago and just received the good news. In June, 180 Bryan ISD teachers will receive between $3,000 and $25,000.
Enjoy a slice of the big city on National Pizza Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s hard to have a bad day when you’re enjoying a slice of pepperoni pizza from Champion Pizza. On this National Pizza Day, The Three stopped by the shop in College Station to talk to owner and founder, Hakki Akdeniz, and to try a few slices of their own.
Brazos County residents say repeated booms shook their homes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE: Since this story first aired, multiple sources have told us the loud boom noises are likely coming from an explosive ordinance training class being hosted by TEEX at the RELLIS campus. Additional noises may be heard throughout the week as demolition operations continue. ———————...
Six dads fundraise new fatherhood inspired book

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A group of six dads created created a new book that aims to set an example of what it means to be a good dad. “Village Wisdom,” was started by co-author John Christensen and features over 350 pages of 30 daily prompts with reflections by each of the six dads involved in its creation. Each prompt includes questions meant to deepen relationships between fathers and their kids.
Aggie Baseball Hour to debut Thursday at Rudy’s BBQ

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The first installment of Texas A&M’s monthly radio show ‘Aggie Baseball Hour’ with head coach Jim Schlossnagle will premiere on Thursday, February 9 at Rudy’s BBQ at 504 Harvey Road in College Station. Fans may join the Aggies in-person at Rudy’s BBQ...
