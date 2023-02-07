ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Tech Crumbles After DEI Hiring Is Exposed

WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 10, 2023) – The formal written hiring polices of Texas Tech University [TTU] – at least in its biology department – of requiring professors to pledge fealty to DEI ideology, to both understand and express new “woke” terminology and concepts, and to even penalize a professorial candidate for suggesting that teaching should be race neutral, has been scuttled after egregious examples were just widely publicized.
beckershospitalreview.com

Serious violations at Florida nursing homes nearly doubled in 3 years

In 2022, Florida nursing homes were cited 83 times for putting residents at risk of immediate danger, nearly double the violations since before 2019, the Tampa Bay Times reported Feb. 10. More than half of the serious violations involved staff shortages or insufficient training, according to the report. Three in...
orangeandbluepress.com

$2,400 Will Be Sent To Residents In Texas From Texas Utility Help

American homeowners and renters are getting help with utility bills as they crank up their heaters to combat freezing-cold temperatures. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is offering homeowners and renters assistance to pay their energy bills. The Texas Utility Help (TUH) is a program that provides financial aid to qualified low-income Texas households who need help to pay their utility bills. Eligible expenses for electricity, natural gas, propane, water, and wastewater.
beckershospitalreview.com

CDC unable to identify source of infection spread in Oklahoma

Two Oklahoma counties where 53 residents have become infected with Campylobacter and Shiga-toxin producing E. coli still don't have answers, KFOR 4 News reports. The outbreak, which began in mid-November, led the Oklahoma State Department of Health to begin an investigation alongside the CDC. Initially, the OSDH sent out household surveys in an effort to pin down the cause of the illness outbreak, but now after months of investigation with local, state and CDC partners, the cause remains unknown, officials say.
inforney.com

How Texas’s Homelessness Problem Compares to the Nation

An estimated 582,462 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency notes that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to a far higher number, but with government outreach and programs to prevent eviction through rental assistance, the national homelessness rate rose only by 0.3% from 2020 to 2022.
Fredericksburg Standard

Hay supply near 50-year low, as prices spike

Hay supplies remain short and prices continue to rise as Texas cattle ranchers try to feed herds through winter, according to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts. The 2022 drought and subsequent poor hay production resulted in stressed hay supplies going into winter, according to AgriLife Extension specialists. Those short hay supplies and demand have now pushed hay bale prices toward record high prices.
beckershospitalreview.com

2 states considering changes to physician assistant requirements

Montana and Colorado are introducing bills this season that could change physician assistant practice requirements. In Montana, Rep. Jodee Etchart is sponsoring House Bill 313, which would allow physician assistants to practice without a supervision agreement, Kaiser Health News reported Feb. 10. In Colorado, legislators have put up for the...
Mix 97.9 FM

Where In Texas Are Hidden Camaras Legally Allowed?

It seems to be a fact of modern life. We all assume we're on camera whenever we're in a public place. It is almost as if George Orwell's vision of the future portrayed in his classic novel "1984" has come true. In Texas, hidden cameras, and video recording without sound...
abc7amarillo.com

Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond closing 14 Texas stores, 150 nationwide

NEW YORK — Bed Bath & Beyond said Tuesday it will be shuttering 150 more stores as the beleaguered home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The announcement came after the company based in Union, New Jersey, said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company's common stock. The funds will be used to pay off its debt, it said.
