‘Tremendous conflict of interest’ | Texas lawmaker seeks to outlaw caretakers getting clients’ death benefits
ARLINGTON, Texas — In life, Leroy Anderson needed others to care for him. Anderson had the intellect of a 10-year-old. He was also diabetic, schizophrenic and bipolar. He lived in what’s called a group home, here in Dallas. His caretaker was paid by the state. In 2018, the...
KSAT 12
New family and child welfare commissioner foreshadows change as agency plans to outsource case management
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The new leader of Texas’ protective services agency hinted at changes Friday that the agency will have to make as it continues transitioning toward a new way of managing foster children’s cases.
ValueWalk
Texas Tech Crumbles After DEI Hiring Is Exposed
WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 10, 2023) – The formal written hiring polices of Texas Tech University [TTU] – at least in its biology department – of requiring professors to pledge fealty to DEI ideology, to both understand and express new “woke” terminology and concepts, and to even penalize a professorial candidate for suggesting that teaching should be race neutral, has been scuttled after egregious examples were just widely publicized.
Medicaid Coverage For Texas Children, Young Adults, and New Moms To End
Millions of Texas residents were on Medicaid during the pandemic. Most of these subscribers are young adults, children, and new moms. The state plans to re-evaluate eligibility soon. It will mean some people's coverage ends after almost three years.
beckershospitalreview.com
Serious violations at Florida nursing homes nearly doubled in 3 years
In 2022, Florida nursing homes were cited 83 times for putting residents at risk of immediate danger, nearly double the violations since before 2019, the Tampa Bay Times reported Feb. 10. More than half of the serious violations involved staff shortages or insufficient training, according to the report. Three in...
thekatynews.com
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s Statement on Harris County Budget: “They are Defunding the Police”
(AUSTIN) — There is no greater responsibility for an elected official than ensuring the safety of our fellow citizens. Our duty to those who have elected us begins and ends with ensuring that families and businesses who call Texas home remain safe and secure. Texas law enforcement forms the...
Disability rights activists push Texas lawmakers to end harmful student restraints
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Nearly a year after a Round Rock ISD school administrator was seen throwing a then-13-year-old student into the wall of what's known as a "cool off room," disability rights activists are asking the Texas Legislature to protect special needs students and stop student restraints. "School...
Two years after its historic deep freeze, Texas is increasingly vulnerable to cold snaps – and there are more solutions than just building power plants
Texas wasn’t prepared to keep the lights on during Winter Storm Uri, and it won’t be ready for future cold weather unless it starts thinking about energy demand as well as supply.
orangeandbluepress.com
$2,400 Will Be Sent To Residents In Texas From Texas Utility Help
American homeowners and renters are getting help with utility bills as they crank up their heaters to combat freezing-cold temperatures. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is offering homeowners and renters assistance to pay their energy bills. The Texas Utility Help (TUH) is a program that provides financial aid to qualified low-income Texas households who need help to pay their utility bills. Eligible expenses for electricity, natural gas, propane, water, and wastewater.
beckershospitalreview.com
CDC unable to identify source of infection spread in Oklahoma
Two Oklahoma counties where 53 residents have become infected with Campylobacter and Shiga-toxin producing E. coli still don't have answers, KFOR 4 News reports. The outbreak, which began in mid-November, led the Oklahoma State Department of Health to begin an investigation alongside the CDC. Initially, the OSDH sent out household surveys in an effort to pin down the cause of the illness outbreak, but now after months of investigation with local, state and CDC partners, the cause remains unknown, officials say.
inforney.com
How Texas’s Homelessness Problem Compares to the Nation
An estimated 582,462 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency notes that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to a far higher number, but with government outreach and programs to prevent eviction through rental assistance, the national homelessness rate rose only by 0.3% from 2020 to 2022.
KSAT 12
How a 12-year-old federal lawsuit turned a judge into Texas’ foster care czar
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. When U.S. District Judge Janis Graham Jack declared in 2015 that Texas foster kids were leaving state care more damaged than when they entered, it forced the state to confront decades of missteps.
Three big Medicare changes for 2023
2023 brings healthcare changes for people on Medicare, changes that could stop people from going without necessary medicines.
texasstandard.org
Decision could come soon on Texas lawsuit that seeks to ban abortion drug nationwide
There is a lawsuit that could be decided as early as this week that, if successful, would effectively ban an abortion drug that’s been approved by the government for decades. According to the Washington Post, legal experts have widely ridiculed the effort to block access to mifepristone. But many...
Only the Filthy Rich Are Allowed to Live in These 10 Texas Cities
Unless you've got pockets deeper than the Gulf of Mexico, you won't be calling any of these cities home. Texas is riddled with affluent areas that cater to the wealthiest in the state. When average homes start at one million dollars you know you are in a filthy rich area....
Fredericksburg Standard
Hay supply near 50-year low, as prices spike
Hay supplies remain short and prices continue to rise as Texas cattle ranchers try to feed herds through winter, according to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts. The 2022 drought and subsequent poor hay production resulted in stressed hay supplies going into winter, according to AgriLife Extension specialists. Those short hay supplies and demand have now pushed hay bale prices toward record high prices.
beckershospitalreview.com
2 states considering changes to physician assistant requirements
Montana and Colorado are introducing bills this season that could change physician assistant practice requirements. In Montana, Rep. Jodee Etchart is sponsoring House Bill 313, which would allow physician assistants to practice without a supervision agreement, Kaiser Health News reported Feb. 10. In Colorado, legislators have put up for the...
Where In Texas Are Hidden Camaras Legally Allowed?
It seems to be a fact of modern life. We all assume we're on camera whenever we're in a public place. It is almost as if George Orwell's vision of the future portrayed in his classic novel "1984" has come true. In Texas, hidden cameras, and video recording without sound...
This List Of The Most Common Food Chains In Texas Might Surprise You
Whataburger fans, brace yourselves!
abc7amarillo.com
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond closing 14 Texas stores, 150 nationwide
NEW YORK — Bed Bath & Beyond said Tuesday it will be shuttering 150 more stores as the beleaguered home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The announcement came after the company based in Union, New Jersey, said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company's common stock. The funds will be used to pay off its debt, it said.
