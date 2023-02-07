ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

RadarOnline

NFL SLAMMED For Having Actress & Singer Sheryl Lee Ralph Sing 'Black National Anthem' Before Super Bowl 2023

The NFL came under fire this weekend after the league decided to include a performance of the “Black National Anthem” right before Super Bowl 2023 kicked off on Sunday night, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come after it was announced Lift Every Voice and Sing would be performed by actress and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph before Super Bowl LVII kicked off in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night, angry viewers rushed to social media to slam the NFL for the decision.Even more surprising is the fact that this is not the first time the song – dubbed the unofficial...
Daily News Now

TV Star Found Dead At 34

Actor Cody Longo, known for his appearances in popular shows such as "Days of Our Lives," "Nashville," and "Hollywood Heights," has been found dead at the age of 34. According to reports, Longo was discovered at his home in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, following a wellness check by the police, after concerns were raised by his wife. Longo had not been responding to her throughout the day and she became worried, the family says.
justpene50

A mother and daughter in love with and living with the same man

***This is a true, current, and unfolding story. Stay tuned for updates. Retold with permission***. A mother’s love is a sacred thing. It is unassuming, soulful, deep, and enduring. It seeks nothing in return. It bears all things wanting only that which is good for her kids.
slj.com

Fuse 8 n’ Kate: A Valentine for Norman Noggs by Valiska Gregory, ill. Marsha Winborn

Librarians, if you’re anything like me, then, when the time is right, every year you trot out the same dang Valentine’s Day books that are in the Holiday section of your library. All the newer books go out first, leaving behind the stuff that came out in, oh say, 1999. This is the rare example of a book that I didn’t know bupkiss about. I didn’t know anything about the creators or the title itself, so we’re just jumping in because a quick read yielded strange thoughts. In today’s discussion we talk about eggnog, hamsters, the quality of the education these critters are receiving, and what this book gets right.
slj.com

HOT DOG! 2023 Caldecott Medalist Doug Salati

Travis Jonker is an elementary school librarian in Michigan. He writes reviews (and the occasional article or two) for School Library Journal and is a member of the 2014 Caldecott committee. You can email Travis at scopenotes@gmail.com, or follow him on Twitter: @100scopenotes. Be respectful, and do not attack the...
