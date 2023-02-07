Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kvnutalk
How to watch, projected starters, injuries – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – After a gut-punch of a loss to San Diego State on Wednesday, Utah State returns to action with a road matchup with San Jose State. The Aggies defeated the Spartans in a nail-biter 75-74 game on Jan. 21. Max Shulga hit a go-ahead free throw with seconds remaining to seal the win for USU.
kvnutalk
Scout food drive set for Saturday February 11 – Cache Valley Daily
A file photo of Ben Chee lifting basket of canned food with a fork lift to move into the Cache County Food Pantry. LOGAN–The Boy Scouts of America Crossroads Council would like the public to be aware they are hosting their Scouting for Food Drive tomorrow Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
kvnutalk
Ellen Eccles Theatre announces line-up for 100th Anniversary Celebration – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – The cat is finally out of the bag about the 100th anniversary celebration for the Ellen Eccles Theatre here in downtown Logan. That celebration – a three-day event slated for the end of March — will commemorate all of the roles that the theater has performed during its rich history, according to Wendi Hassan, the executive director of the Cache Valley Center for the Arts.
kvnutalk
Bigham City Museum hosts glass art show – Cache Valley Daily
BRIGHAM CITY – Some of the Beehive State’s best glass artists have their work on display at the Brigham City Museum of Art & History, located at 24 North 300 West, until April 15. Dana Worley, a glass artist who lives in North Logan, has two pieces in...
kvnutalk
Man confesses to abusing several Logan boys 25 years ago – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 63-year-old former Logan man has pleaded guilty to abusing several boys (physically and sexually) more than 25 years ago. Steven Al Archuleta accepted a plea deal that will send him to prison next month. Archuleta appeared Wednesday morning in 1st District Court. He pleaded guilty to...
Comments / 0