Hometown hero Ronde Barber inducted into the Pro Football Hall of FameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate DayUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overheadRoger MarshFlorida State
With Republican Leaders, Biden is traveling to Florida with a new political challenger.GodwinFlorida State
Ybor Speaks Brings the Past to LifeModern GlobeTampa, FL
Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate Day
A place that may typically be overwhelming for the neurodivergent family and friends in your life is officially crafting a special space for them to enjoy a day of fun and one of the Sunshine State's favorite fruits. Plant City's Florida Strawberry Festival took to social media 9 hours ago with the announcement, dubbing the unique effort Special Smiles Day — and an extra little perk is in store for the first 1000 Special Smiles Visitors through the gate.
Bay News 9
Phantom History House: Tampa's paranormal bed and breakfast
TAMPA, Fla. — The rhythmic ticking of a grandfather clock is just one sound that brings out the charm and ambiance inside a Tampa bed-and-breakfast. Aptly named the Phantom History House, it is a home that partners Steve Blanchard and Tim Hinton have turned into a one-of-a-kind bed-and-breakfast experience.
fox13news.com
‘My Warrior’s Place’ retreat center in jeopardy due to land dispute
RUSKIN,Fla. - It was designed to be a safe refuge and bring healing and hope to all veterans and military service members who have returned home. Kelly Kowall founded My Warriors Place after her son, SPC. Corey Kowall was killed in Afghanistan in 2009 at just 20 years old. "He...
Benefit concert will support All Children's Hospital's music therapy program
The “Songs for All Children” benefit concert will take place on Sunday at The Safety Harbor Resort and Spa.
WPTV
Rock-star principal at downtown Tampa school turns busy car lines into concerts
TAMPA, Fla. — Justin Youmans, playing "Wonderwall" on his acoustic guitar, might look like a busker, a wandering troubadour, strumming the Oasis hit on a busy Tampa street. And yes, in a way, he's all of those things. But Youmans is also the principal at Rampello K-8 Magnet School...
fox13news.com
Temple Terrace teacher shows students how music is powerful
A teacher in Temple Terrace has the rhythm for music and innovation. Everyone has a favorite teacher and his students could probably write a song about theirs.
fox13news.com
Divers Down Pollution Project inspiring community members to make a difference
TAMPA, Fla. - The Divers Down Pollution Project started out simply as a club where friends would pick up trash on the beach before moving into one of the main passions: diving. What makes the Divers Down Pollution Project so unique is the fact that they decided to focus on...
PopStroke set to open in Lutz, this weekend's Sunshine City Smokeout competition, and more Tampa Bay foodie news
And it’s not too late to make those Valentine’s Day reservations either.
observernews.net
‘Riverview Citizen of the Year’ and other awards unveiled at chamber’s annual dinner
Betty Jo Tompkins, who continues the tireless work of her family in promoting and advancing community involvement and conservation efforts, has been named Riverview’s 2022 Citizen of the Year. The newly named honoree sat quietly at her table at the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce awards dinner, Feb. 3...
Beach Beacon
Downtown Dunedin Merchants host New Orleans-style celebration
DUNEDIN — Never put off till tomorrow what you can do today — or, in this case, why wait for Fat Tuesday to get the party started?. The Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association will present Dunedin Mardi Gras 2023 Saturday, Feb. 18, 2 to 11 p.m., in downtown Dunedin.
How a local Tampa church served as a place of worship and civil rights activism
Fred Hearns, a historian with the Tampa History Center, highlights the St. Paul A.M.E. Church, a church that served as a place of worship and civil rights activism.
Farmers markets in Tampa Bay
Pack your reusable shopping bags, because we’ve rounded up 10 farmers markets around Tampa Bay, Florida
21st annual Dentistry From the Heart offers free dental care to hundreds
Friday, the 21st annual Dentistry From the Heart event at Monticciolo Family Sedation and Dentistry offers free dental care to the first 500 people in line.
Hillsborough County To Hold Shred Fest 2023 On March 4
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Get ready for drive-thru spring cleaning to help prevent identity theft. Hillsborough County Consumer & Veterans Services will host Shred Fest 2023 on Saturday, March 4, from 9 -11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 3602 U.S. Hwy. 301 N., Tampa, FL
Kid-friendly activities in Lakeland, FL
We’re highlighting the best kid-friendly activities that Lakeland, FL has to offer — complete with art classes, animal encounters, and outdoor fun.
fox13news.com
Bark in the Park returns in Curtis Hixon park
A popular dog and family-friend festival is back in Tampa: Bark in the Park. The event helps support the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, who saves over 13,000 homeless animals each year.
Pacific Counter to Open New Sarasota Location at The Landings
Founded in St. Pete, the poke bowl and sushi burrito brand continues to expand
Bay News 9
Former social worker uses 'Packs of Love' to help foster kids
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Former social worker Sapheria Emani is working to help displaced foster children. The 27-year-old Emani founded Inspired Growth, a brand that aims to educate, build and inspire through motivational speaking. What You Need To Know. Sapheria Emani started the Packs of Love campaign to donate...
fox13news.com
'Our greatest generation': Parade held for Dunedin veteran's 98th birthday
DUNEDIN, Fla. - Honks, waves and a lot of salutes greeted O'Neil Ducharme as a parade passed by for his 98th birthday in Dunedin. "He is not only my best friend, but he is also the most humble greatest generation hero I’ve ever known," said Mark Welsh, a volunteer with Honor Flight of West Central Florida. "He gives to everyone. He tries to encourage everyone to go on Honor Flights and expects nothing in return."
Sweet-shop brothers play cupid at Hampton Chocolate Factory in downtown Tampa
Sweet-shop brothers Austin and Grant Gappelberg, who studied business at University of Tampa, are now playing cupid at Hampton Chocolate Factory in downtown Tampa.
