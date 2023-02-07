ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Uncovering Florida

Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate Day

A place that may typically be overwhelming for the neurodivergent family and friends in your life is officially crafting a special space for them to enjoy a day of fun and one of the Sunshine State's favorite fruits. Plant City's Florida Strawberry Festival took to social media 9 hours ago with the announcement, dubbing the unique effort Special Smiles Day — and an extra little perk is in store for the first 1000 Special Smiles Visitors through the gate.
PLANT CITY, FL
Bay News 9

Phantom History House: Tampa's paranormal bed and breakfast

TAMPA, Fla. — The rhythmic ticking of a grandfather clock is just one sound that brings out the charm and ambiance inside a Tampa bed-and-breakfast. Aptly named the Phantom History House, it is a home that partners Steve Blanchard and Tim Hinton have turned into a one-of-a-kind bed-and-breakfast experience.
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Downtown Dunedin Merchants host New Orleans-style celebration

DUNEDIN — Never put off till tomorrow what you can do today — or, in this case, why wait for Fat Tuesday to get the party started?. The Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association will present Dunedin Mardi Gras 2023 Saturday, Feb. 18, 2 to 11 p.m., in downtown Dunedin.
DUNEDIN, FL
fox13news.com

Bark in the Park returns in Curtis Hixon park

A popular dog and family-friend festival is back in Tampa: Bark in the Park. The event helps support the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, who saves over 13,000 homeless animals each year.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Former social worker uses 'Packs of Love' to help foster kids

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Former social worker Sapheria Emani is working to help displaced foster children. The 27-year-old Emani founded Inspired Growth, a brand that aims to educate, build and inspire through motivational speaking. What You Need To Know. Sapheria Emani started the Packs of Love campaign to donate...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

'Our greatest generation': Parade held for Dunedin veteran's 98th birthday

DUNEDIN, Fla. - Honks, waves and a lot of salutes greeted O'Neil Ducharme as a parade passed by for his 98th birthday in Dunedin. "He is not only my best friend, but he is also the most humble greatest generation hero I’ve ever known," said Mark Welsh, a volunteer with Honor Flight of West Central Florida. "He gives to everyone. He tries to encourage everyone to go on Honor Flights and expects nothing in return."
DUNEDIN, FL

