CDC unable to identify source of infection spread in Oklahoma
Two Oklahoma counties where 53 residents have become infected with Campylobacter and Shiga-toxin producing E. coli still don't have answers, KFOR 4 News reports. The outbreak, which began in mid-November, led the Oklahoma State Department of Health to begin an investigation alongside the CDC. Initially, the OSDH sent out household surveys in an effort to pin down the cause of the illness outbreak, but now after months of investigation with local, state and CDC partners, the cause remains unknown, officials say.
Serious violations at Florida nursing homes nearly doubled in 3 years
In 2022, Florida nursing homes were cited 83 times for putting residents at risk of immediate danger, nearly double the violations since before 2019, the Tampa Bay Times reported Feb. 10. More than half of the serious violations involved staff shortages or insufficient training, according to the report. Three in...
California hospital at risk of losing Medicare funding over patient safety violations
Santa Clara Valley Medical Center is at risk of losing Medicare reimbursements due to patient safety concerns, Bay Area News Group reported Feb. 7. Violations included the failure to protect and promote patient rights, provide nursing services and create a quality assessment program, according to the report. The violations were identified in a September survey of the 731-bed facility after the hospital self-reported a patient incident, according to a statement from the hospital.
Nurses blow whistle on California birth control provider, leading to $18M settlement
California officials have secured an $18.275 million settlement against The Pill Club, a Silicon Valley startup operating an online pharmacy for birth control and contraceptives. Whistleblowers in the case — nurse practitioners Cindy Swintelski MSN, RN, FNP, and Happy Baumann, FNP-C — and their attorneys will share $4.59 million from...
Cardiologist, Iowa board agree to settlement 12 years after misconduct incident
The Iowa State Appeal Board settled a 2020 lawsuit with a cardiologist for releasing information related to an incident that occurred during a 2010 surgery, The Gazette reported Feb. 7. Dr. Domenico Calcaterra sued his former employer, Iowa City-based University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, the Iowa board of regents...
