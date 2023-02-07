Read full article on original website
GBMC Healthcare reports overall $33M loss as expenses and investments bite
Baltimore-based GBMC Healthcare reported an overall loss of $33.6 million for the six months ended Dec. 31 but saw a marked improvement in the final quarter of the year as investment values rose. While expense and investment values helped drag down the six-month figure, a relative rebound in investment returns...
Tenet to pump $250M a year into M&As to strengthen foothold in outpatient market, CEO says
Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare is focused on continuing to grow its hospital business while simultaneously expanding its outpatient surgery center portfolio by acquiring and developing more ASCs through its subsidiary United Surgical International Partners, executives said Feb. 9 during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call, according to Seeking Alpha. "USPI's M&A engine...
Lee Health reports almost $190M operating income but overall 2022 loss
Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health reported positive operating income of $189.7 million for fiscal 2022 even as it slipped into an overall loss of $3.3 million as the value of its investments declined. The positive operating income figure was approximately 13 percent lower than fiscal 2021 but significantly above the...
Retiring Conifer CEO lauded as 'selfless leader' in wake of canceled company spinoff
Tenet Healthcare CEO Saum Sutaria, MD, took a moment during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call Feb. 9 to recognize retiring Conifer Health Solutions CEO Roger Davis as a "selfless leader" as the revenue cycle management company will remain a subsidiary of the Dallas-based health system. Mr. Davis came to Conifer...
Ochsner, supply companies form medical manufacturers group
New Orleans-based Ochsner Health and its supply company, SafeSource Direct, teamed up with seven U.S.-based medical device manufacturers to form the American Medical Manufacturers Association. The newly formed group aims to represent domestic companies that make personal protective equipment, according to a Feb. 8 news release from AMMA. Members include...
Perks beyond pay offered by Fortune's best systems to work for
As hospitals and health systems vie for workforce talent, they are becoming even more creative with how they incentivize workers. Becker's asked health systems on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work for list for 2022 to share the perks they offer beyond pay. These four health systems offer perks like a "surprise and delight" approach and access to unlimited, free telehealth visits.
Higher commercial-to-Medicare rate ratios increases hospital profitability, study finds
Higher commercial-to-Medicare price ratios were associated with higher profit margins and more days of cash on hand for hospital systems, a study published Feb. 10 in JAMA Health Forum found. The study, led by researchers at the Washington, D.C.-based Urban Institute and Boston-based Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health,...
Hospitals must partner with retail disruptors like Amazon and CVS, AHA says
To compete with healthcare disruptors like Amazon and CVS, hospitals must partner with them and other Big Tech companies and boost convenience, access and virtual care, the American Hospital Association said in a Feb. 9 report. By 2030, nontraditional players will control an estimated 30 percent of the primary care...
HCA, Tenet among systems least compliant with price transparency rules
The largest health system in the U.S. doesn't have any hospitals meeting price transparency regulations, according to a report from patientrightsadvocate.org. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is the largest hospital chain in the U.S., and none of the 182 hospitals within its network were in compliance with price transparency rules. The report found many of the 173 HCA hospitals examined posted "illegible, nonconforming files."
Digital Health
The digital health market is constantly changing, with startups coming on the scene and more established companies restructuring their strategies. Faro Health, a cloud-computing company working on digitizing clinical trials, raised $20 million. KeyCare, a digital health platform built with Epic, partnered with York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health. Companies that had...
Cash-strapped Hazel Hawkins signs nondisclosure agreement with unnamed healthcare organization
Hollister, Calif.-based Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital has signed a nondisclosure with an unnamed healthcare organization, BenitoLink reported Feb. 6. If a transition were to move forward, a sale would take six to nine months, a hospital spokesperson told the news outlet. Hazel Hawkins interim CEO Mary Casillas previously said the...
Olive AI lays off 215 employees
Artificial intelligence company Olive laid off 215 employees Feb. 9, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's. "The decision was based on the continued economic conditions affecting tech companies like Olive, as well as anticipation of continued financial strain among healthcare providers," the spokesperson emailed. The company previously let go of 450...
11 things to know about Doximity's Q3 financial results
Doximity reported 18 percent higher revenues, 78 percent higher operating cash flow, and 85 percent higher free cash flow, year-over-year, in its fiscal third quarter results published Feb. 9. Eleven things to know about its financial results from the quarter that ended on Dec. 31:. 1. The company reported revenue...
10 systems seeking supply chain leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Banner Health, based in Phoenix, seeks a supply...
Optum vs. CVS Health after the $10.6B Oak Street deal
CVS Health plans to acquire Oak Street Health in a $10.6 billion deal, which will likely close later this year. When the deal closes, CVS will have strengthened its position as one of the largest healthcare organizations in the country and become another area where it competes with Optum, which it already beats on revenue. Optum had full year revenue of $182.8 billion in 2022 while CVS Health reported $322.5 billion. UnitedHealth Group, which owns Optum, reported $324.2 billion revenue.
CMS physician pay down 22% from 2001-2022; providers urge Congress to fix 'broken' system
Congress' $1.7 trillion omnibus package, passed in December, kept a 2 percent Medicare reimbursement cut to physicians in 2023, and 2024 may bring at least another 1.25 percent cut. Physician groups continue to lobby against further Medicare reimbursement cuts while inflation and the cost of running a practice continue to...
5 hospitals, health systems getting grants to advance IT development
Hospitals across the U.S. are receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funding, community grants and donations to purchase, create, upgrade and install better IT equipment and IT hubs. Here are five hospitals and health systems that have received outside funding to further develop their technology stack:. UC San...
Avera Health reports overall $7M loss in 2nd half of 2022
Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health, one of the largest hospital systems in the country, reported a net loss of $7.1 million in the six months ending Dec. 31. While Avera's obligated group consisting of some of its main hospitals reported an operating income of $15.7 million for the period, other divisions, such as its insurance arms, dragged the consolidated operations figures down, contributing to the overall loss.
The 10 5-star hospitals with the tightest budgets
Emerson Hospital in Concord, Mass., has the tightest budget of any 5-star hospital in the nation, according to data from Sage Transparency. It is one of 429 hospitals nationwide that won the CMS distinction, based on five quality categories. Sage Transparency, which was launched by the Employers' Forum of Indiana,...
MU Health Care does not have enough cash to cover expenses for 200 days
Columbia-based University of Missouri Health Care is facing financial constraints and does not currently meet the system's target for cash on hand, the Columbia Missourian reported Feb. 9. MU Health Care's cash reserves are insufficient to cover its expenses for 200 days, which is the system's target, the report said....
