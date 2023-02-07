Read full article on original website
Valeta Farleigh
3d ago
Well, he's off and running. This type of thing is all we'll hear from him for the next 2 years. He will never realize or admit that every single one of his many problems are of his own making. A truly thick-headed narcissist excuse for a man, let alone former president.
Reply(5)
29
William Davis
3d ago
Why is Trump beating up someone who's not even running 🏃 he's acting like someone in a haunted house with a spider on there shoulder smacking at something they can't see
Reply(10)
23
ReaDawn Camren
3d ago
I don't care for either one of them, but if I was DeSantis I would say if you want to play highschool games, I would smear everything about trump, even bring up that Stormy Daniels thing
Reply(1)
15
Comments / 72