Roy Dale Wells, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Roy was born in Ashland, Ohio on July 26, 1932, the son of Roy J. and Gertrude (Shepherd) Wells. He proudly served in the United States Army and was in the Korean Conflict from 1952-1954. He was a member of the American Legion Post #88 of Ashland, and a member of National Rifle Association. Roy was a carpenter and retired from Orange Twp. as a grader operator in 1995. He attends Southview Grace Brethren Church. Roy was a friend to everyone.

ASHLAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO