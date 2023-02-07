Read full article on original website
Ashland Center for Nonviolence hosting 'Welcoming the Stranger' conference Feb. 24-25
ASHLAND — The Ashland Center for Nonviolence at Ashland University will host the John D. Stratton Conference once again, with this year’s theme being “Welcoming the Stranger.” The eighth annual event will take place Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25. On the evening of Feb. 24, keynote speaker Kimberly Brazwell, a community builder and social justice advocate, will present “Creating Braver, Safer Spaces with Courage and Reliability” in the Trustees Room of the John C. Myers Convocation Center. This event begins at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
Call To Artists: Ashland SWCD seeks rain barrel artists for 4th annual Rain Beat on Main Street event
ASHLAND — Art and conservation come together each summer as part of Ashland Soil and Water Conservation District’s Rain Beat on Main Street event. 2023 will mark the program’s fourth year, and they are hoping the program continues to grow in popularity. That’s why the district is...
Roy Dale Wells
Roy Dale Wells, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Roy was born in Ashland, Ohio on July 26, 1932, the son of Roy J. and Gertrude (Shepherd) Wells. He proudly served in the United States Army and was in the Korean Conflict from 1952-1954. He was a member of the American Legion Post #88 of Ashland, and a member of National Rifle Association. Roy was a carpenter and retired from Orange Twp. as a grader operator in 1995. He attends Southview Grace Brethren Church. Roy was a friend to everyone.
WRDL: A talk with Dillon Carr on the city budget and the Pump House building
ASHLAND — Ashland Source reporter Dillon Carr stopped by the WRDL Studios on Thursday, Feb. 9 for the publication's weekly segment on The Early Bird’s Word. Carr talked about the "nuts and bolts" of local journalism with his covering of the city of Ashland's 2023 appropriations that council approved earlier this week.
Ashland-area schools receive safety grants from the state
ASHLAND — The security cameras at the Ashland County Community Academy still run on Windows Vista, an operating system that recently turned 16 — old enough to be a student at the academy. The academy's servers are also in their teenage years, when they should be replaced every...
Bella's 220 and More re-opens at new Church Street location
ASHLAND — Rita Edwards, the owner of Bella's 220 and More, says she's been working in the restaurant business her whole life. "I love to cook and, you know, I love people and I love all that," she said.
David Stimpert takes oath of office as Ashland County's newest common pleas judge
ASHLAND — Four decades from now, Ashland lawyers will be sitting at a bar talking about their career and all the great judges they’ve worked with. “And they’re going to say that name ‘Stimpert’ — the way lawyers in my generation say (Robert) Henderson and (James) DeWeese and (Jacob) Fridline,” said Ashland Municipal Court Judge John Good.
Downtown Ashland to get new public parking lot for $6, after pricey repair to retaining wall, sewer line
ASHLAND — The city is getting a new public parking lot with up to 35 spots. In six years. Ashland City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to enter into a lease agreement for easement rights to a parking lot located between Schine Theatre and Farm and Home Hardware along Center Street.
Tygers' rally wrecks Ashland's Senior Night
ASHLAND — Duke Reese spoiled Senior Night at Arrow Arena. Mansfield Senior’s defensive-minded forward, Reese scored a career-high 17 points and the Tygers came away with a 70-61 win over Ashland on Friday. GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 70, Ashland 61. Mansfield Senior beat Ashland 70-61 in Ohio Cardinal Conference...
