Soldiers retrieve an explosive shell discovered at the Gettysburg Civil War Site
Donald C Dickinson obituary 1945~2023
Mr. Donald C Dickinson, 77, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023 in his home. Born October 6, 1945 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Ray and Evelyn (Rowe) Dickinson. Mr. Dickinson was a graduate of Quincy High School with the Class of 1963. He...
Gary W “Jock” Benner obituary 1946~2023
Gary W “Jock” Benner, 76, of Fannettsburg, PA, formerly of Hagerstown, MD, passed away Feb. 8, 2023, in Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, PA. He is survived by his beloved wife of 16 years, Ruth A. (Olson) Benner. Born Sept. 10, 1946 in Hagerstown, he was a son of...
Shirley A Kuhn obituary 1939~2023
Shirley A Kuhn, 83, The Brethren Home Community, formerly of Gettysburg, PA passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at the Brethren Home. She was born March 9, 1939 in Gettysburg, PA the daughter of the late Cletus and Oneida Foulk Sanders. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Donald Kuhn.
Thomas “Tom” Edward Dunn 1950~2023
Thomas “Tom” Edward Dunn, 72, of Shippensburg, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Born Monday, February 27, 1950 in Lewistown, PA., Tom was the son of the late Robert Dunn and Elsie Graham. Tom was a lifelong proud United States Marine and served bravely...
Dawn M Gettins obituary 1968~2023
Miss Dawn M Gettins, 55, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Doey’s House, Hagerstown, MD. Born February 8, 1968 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of Cynthia J. (Miller) Gettins of Waynesboro and the late Rev. William F. Gettins. In addition to Waynesboro, Dawn lived...
James Kinback obituary 1965~2023
James “Jimmy K” “Uncle Mim” Kinback, age 57, of Greencastle, PA, passed away at the Chambersburg Hospital on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Born February 12, 1965, in Altoona, PA, he was the son of Regis J. and Joan Guzic Kinback. Jim was a 1983 graduate of...
Gloria Jean Musick obituary 1943~2023
Gloria Jean Musick, 80, of Scotland, PA, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at WellSpan York Hospital. Born January 1, 1943 in Harrisburg, PA, she was a daughter of the late Marlin Hostettler and Verna Shaeffer Foltz. Early in her life, Gloria worked as a Registered Nurse. She spent...
John Archie Cool obituary 1932~2023
John Archie Cool, age 90, of Biglerville, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. He was born June 12, 1932 in Gettysburg to the late John F. and Grace I. (Herring) Cool. He was employed in maintenance for the former Fantasyland Amusement Park and Granite Hill...
Richard Eugene “Rich” Cowan 1953~2023
Richard Eugene “Rich” Cowan, 69, of Chambersburg, passed away on Monday,. February 6, 2023. Born December 3, 1953 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Wesley E. “Gene” and Violet Price Cowan. Rich was a 1971 graduate of Fannett-Metal High School. He was employed...
Jeanne D Harbaugh obituary 1931~2023
Mrs. Jeanne D Harbaugh (Smith), 91, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, in the Waynesboro Hospital. Born August 6, 1931 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd C. and Rosalie W. (Gress) Smith. Mrs. Harbaugh graduated from Waynesboro High School with the Class of...
William James “Jim” Butler 1964~2023
Mr. William James “Jim” Butler, II, 58, of South Mountain, PA passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in his home. Born December 7, 1964 in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Carrie M. (Butler) Kauffman. Jim was currently working at the Washington Township Transfer...
Lawrence E “Butch” Rhinehart 1955~2023
Lawrence E “Butch” Rhinehart, Sr., 67, of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Monday, February 6, 2023 at his home. He was born on April 24, 1955 in Chambersburg, the son of the late Lawrence Lynn and Mary Jane (Johnson) Rhinehart. Butch worked in food service for Shippensburg...
Hazel Jacoby obituary 1929~2023
Hazel Jacoby, 93, Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, PA passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at her home. She was born February 16, 1929 in Gettysburg, PA the daughter of the late Orville and Ruth Shultz Jacoby, Sr. Hazel was a member of the Gettysburg Church of the Brethren. For several...
echo-pilot.com
Franklin County deed transfers: Jan. 1-7, 2023
CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Jan. 1-7, 2023, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Accent Developers LLC to Tricorner Gemcraft Homes LLC, Paradise View Drive, Antrim Township, $60,000. Tricorner Gemcraft Homes LLC to Michael Simms, Paradise View Drive, Antrim Township,$442,319. Sue Stoner to...
Gómez Shockey Announces Run for Re-election
Magisterial District Judge Annie R. Gómez Shockey has announced her candidacy for re-election. She serves residents of Waynesboro and Washington Township in District Court 39-3-02 located in Wayne Heights. Gómez Shockey has been serving as Magisterial District Judge since 2018. “I love to help people. That is the...
Mary Jane King obituary 1935~2023
Mary Jane King, 88, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away the morning of Friday, February 3, 2023, in Columbia, South Carolina. Born January 10, 1935, in Greencastle, PA, she was the daughter of the late Nellie (Phenicie) Mills. Mary Jane was married to, Teddy M. King, whom she adored, for 61...
Roger Lee Jones obituary 1971~2023
Roger Lee Jones, 51, of Chambersburg, PA passed away February 2, 2023. He was born on February 17, 1971, in Chambersburg, PA to the late Richard and Janet (Timmons) Jones. Roger enjoyed fishing, traveling and sports, especially NASCAR and football. He was a life member of The Sons of the American Legion, Post 612. He was a loving brother and uncle.
Tracy Smith obituary 1969~2023
Ms. Tracy Smith, 53, of Chambersburg, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 2, 1969, at Chambersburg Hospital, she was the daughter of the Dorothy Mae Mills Smith of Chambersburg, and of the late Allen Clarence Smith. She was a 1988 graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior...
abc27.com
Bishop McDevitt student killed in I-81 south crash
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on Interstate 81 south in Cumberland County on Thursday, Feb. 9, killed an 18-year-old driver according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to 511PA.com and state police, the crash was near Exit 61 for PA 944 – Wertzville Road at around 4:02 p.m.
18-Year-Old Soccer Star Dies In I-81 Crash: PA State Police
An 18-year-old has been identified as the driver of a Mustang that crash on Interstate 81, in Hampden Township on Thursday, Feb. 9, authorities say.Jeffrey L. Suter, of Enola, was driving the 2008 Ford Mustang northbound on Interstate 81 when he "made an unsafe lane change" making him lose control …
