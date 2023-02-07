ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rouzerville, PA

Franklin County Free Press

Shirley A Kuhn obituary 1939~2023

Shirley A Kuhn, 83, The Brethren Home Community, formerly of Gettysburg, PA passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at the Brethren Home. She was born March 9, 1939 in Gettysburg, PA the daughter of the late Cletus and Oneida Foulk Sanders. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Donald Kuhn.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Dawn M Gettins obituary 1968~2023

Miss Dawn M Gettins, 55, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Doey’s House, Hagerstown, MD. Born February 8, 1968 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of Cynthia J. (Miller) Gettins of Waynesboro and the late Rev. William F. Gettins. In addition to Waynesboro, Dawn lived...
WAYNESBORO, PA
James Kinback obituary 1965~2023

James “Jimmy K” “Uncle Mim” Kinback, age 57, of Greencastle, PA, passed away at the Chambersburg Hospital on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Born February 12, 1965, in Altoona, PA, he was the son of Regis J. and Joan Guzic Kinback. Jim was a 1983 graduate of...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Gloria Jean Musick obituary 1943~2023

Gloria Jean Musick, 80, of Scotland, PA, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at WellSpan York Hospital. Born January 1, 1943 in Harrisburg, PA, she was a daughter of the late Marlin Hostettler and Verna Shaeffer Foltz. Early in her life, Gloria worked as a Registered Nurse. She spent...
SCOTLAND, PA
John Archie Cool obituary 1932~2023

John Archie Cool, age 90, of Biglerville, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. He was born June 12, 1932 in Gettysburg to the late John F. and Grace I. (Herring) Cool. He was employed in maintenance for the former Fantasyland Amusement Park and Granite Hill...
BIGLERVILLE, PA
Jeanne D Harbaugh obituary 1931~2023

Mrs. Jeanne D Harbaugh (Smith), 91, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, in the Waynesboro Hospital. Born August 6, 1931 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd C. and Rosalie W. (Gress) Smith. Mrs. Harbaugh graduated from Waynesboro High School with the Class of...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Hazel Jacoby obituary 1929~2023

Hazel Jacoby, 93, Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, PA passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at her home. She was born February 16, 1929 in Gettysburg, PA the daughter of the late Orville and Ruth Shultz Jacoby, Sr. Hazel was a member of the Gettysburg Church of the Brethren. For several...
GETTYSBURG, PA
echo-pilot.com

Franklin County deed transfers: Jan. 1-7, 2023

CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Jan. 1-7, 2023, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Accent Developers LLC to Tricorner Gemcraft Homes LLC, Paradise View Drive, Antrim Township, $60,000. Tricorner Gemcraft Homes LLC to Michael Simms, Paradise View Drive, Antrim Township,$442,319. Sue Stoner to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Gómez Shockey Announces Run for Re-election

Magisterial District Judge Annie R. Gómez Shockey has announced her candidacy for re-election. She serves residents of Waynesboro and Washington Township in District Court 39-3-02 located in Wayne Heights. Gómez Shockey has been serving as Magisterial District Judge since 2018. “I love to help people. That is the...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Mary Jane King obituary 1935~2023

Mary Jane King, 88, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away the morning of Friday, February 3, 2023, in Columbia, South Carolina. Born January 10, 1935, in Greencastle, PA, she was the daughter of the late Nellie (Phenicie) Mills. Mary Jane was married to, Teddy M. King, whom she adored, for 61...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Roger Lee Jones obituary 1971~2023

Roger Lee Jones, 51, of Chambersburg, PA passed away February 2, 2023. He was born on February 17, 1971, in Chambersburg, PA to the late Richard and Janet (Timmons) Jones. Roger enjoyed fishing, traveling and sports, especially NASCAR and football. He was a life member of The Sons of the American Legion, Post 612. He was a loving brother and uncle.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Tracy Smith obituary 1969~2023

Ms. Tracy Smith, 53, of Chambersburg, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 2, 1969, at Chambersburg Hospital, she was the daughter of the Dorothy Mae Mills Smith of Chambersburg, and of the late Allen Clarence Smith. She was a 1988 graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Bishop McDevitt student killed in I-81 south crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on Interstate 81 south in Cumberland County on Thursday, Feb. 9, killed an 18-year-old driver according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to 511PA.com and state police, the crash was near Exit 61 for PA 944 – Wertzville Road at around 4:02 p.m.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
