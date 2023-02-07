ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

ksgf.com

Changes Proposed To Missouri’s Sunshine Law

(KTTS News) — The Senate has heard testimony about a Republican bill that would amend Missouri’s Sunshine Law. Senator Andrew Koenig from St. Louis sponsors the bill. He says the Sunshine Law has been abused over the years. Koenig says his amendment would keep people’s private information private....
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices

Missouri lawmakers advanced a proposal Thursday that would give the governor the ability to strip the authority of any elected prosecutor to handle violent crime cases. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, would allow the governor to appoint a special prosecutor for five years if the number of homicide cases in any prosecuting […] The post House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor who pleaded guilty in November to several charges involving deceptive business practices was sentenced to probation on Monday. Blake Mahoney, 29, pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more on Nov. 28. He received a suspended sentence of eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections with five years of The post Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMOV

Man facing numerous charges connected to 2021 St. Louis County thefts

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – A St. Louis man is accused of multiple burglaries in St. Louis County that spanned several months in 2021. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Steven Fisher, 31, with first-degree burglary, three counts of stealing a motor vehicle and two counts of stealing $750 or more. He is being held without bond.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Four wanted for St. Charles credit card thefts

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Police are searching for four men accused of stealing credit cards and using them for various purchases in St. Charles. The St. Charles Police Department says all four used “fraudulent credit cards” Thursday to purchase items from a business located on Country Club Road.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
Columbia Missourian

Changes suggested to Sunshine Law in its 50th year

JEFFERSON CITY — Since its enactment, Missouri’s Sunshine Law has enabled public access to government records, votes and actions. It prevents public bodies from holding meetings behind closed doors, unless that meeting fits specific criteria. As the Sunshine Law enters its 50th anniversary, advocates are watching warily a...
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

2 dead, several others injured in Metro East fire

Missouri officials eye legislation after News 4 Investigation on beauty procedure. Ukrainian family resettles in St. Louis area nearly a year since start of war. Missouri lawmaker wants to make the corn dog the official food of the state fair. State Rep. Ian Mackey, who represents part of St. Louis...
MISSOURI STATE
themissouritimes.com

Opinion: Osage Casino initiative in Lake of the Ozarks

Native American tribes, like the Osage Nation, have faced baseless, discriminatory attacks for centuries. This week, the Missouri Senate Emerging Issues Committee Members were presented with racist and false claims at a hearing regarding casino development for the Lake of the Ozark. As the CEO of Osage Casinos, I am...
MISSOURI STATE

