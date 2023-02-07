Read full article on original website
Three Missouri Cities You Don’t Want to Call Home
We can be lucky that no tri-States Missouri towns are on this list, but someone has to be and if you're thinking about moving to a big city in Missouri you might want to stay away from these. Now look, I come from a big city and I loved everything...
ksgf.com
Changes Proposed To Missouri’s Sunshine Law
(KTTS News) — The Senate has heard testimony about a Republican bill that would amend Missouri’s Sunshine Law. Senator Andrew Koenig from St. Louis sponsors the bill. He says the Sunshine Law has been abused over the years. Koenig says his amendment would keep people’s private information private....
KMOV
St. Charles County Prosecutor rules deadly task force shooting justified, officers cleared
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar said two officers who shot and killed an armed convicted felon following a high-speed chase were justified in the January shooting. On January 17th, officers with the county’s crime task force spotted a stolen truck traveling on westbound...
House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices
Missouri lawmakers advanced a proposal Thursday that would give the governor the ability to strip the authority of any elected prosecutor to handle violent crime cases. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, would allow the governor to appoint a special prosecutor for five years if the number of homicide cases in any prosecuting […] The post House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri woman convicted in man’s death, dumping body in forest
Danisha Price has been convicted in the death of Bruce Ehrenberg Sr. in addition to dumping his body in a Missouri forest.
Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor who pleaded guilty in November to several charges involving deceptive business practices was sentenced to probation on Monday. Blake Mahoney, 29, pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more on Nov. 28. He received a suspended sentence of eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections with five years of The post Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMOV
Man facing numerous charges connected to 2021 St. Louis County thefts
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – A St. Louis man is accused of multiple burglaries in St. Louis County that spanned several months in 2021. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Steven Fisher, 31, with first-degree burglary, three counts of stealing a motor vehicle and two counts of stealing $750 or more. He is being held without bond.
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois amid gusty winds
Ameren reports thousands of power outages in Missouri and Illinois on Thursday morning as intense wind hits the Midwest.
Four wanted for St. Charles credit card thefts
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Police are searching for four men accused of stealing credit cards and using them for various purchases in St. Charles. The St. Charles Police Department says all four used “fraudulent credit cards” Thursday to purchase items from a business located on Country Club Road.
St. Louis police recruit arrested, charged with stealing from beauty store
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police recruit has been charged with stealing after St. Louis County police say she stole from a beauty store and hit the manager who tried to stop her. St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell’s Office charged Brittany Hamilton, 33, with one count of...
St. Louis County police found elderly man safe
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department found a missing man Friday night after asking the public for help in the morning.
Columbia Missourian
Changes suggested to Sunshine Law in its 50th year
JEFFERSON CITY — Since its enactment, Missouri’s Sunshine Law has enabled public access to government records, votes and actions. It prevents public bodies from holding meetings behind closed doors, unless that meeting fits specific criteria. As the Sunshine Law enters its 50th anniversary, advocates are watching warily a...
The Most Deadly Creature in Missouri is Maybe Not What You Think
I tried to guess and got this completely wrong and there's a good chance you might also. What do you think the most deadly creature in Missouri is? The answer is surprising and it's the same for the entire world, too. When you think of "deadly creatures or critters" in...
Missouri House votes against limits on kids carrying guns
Missouri House lawmakers have voted against banning children from openly carrying firearms on public land without adult supervision.
KMOV
2 dead, several others injured in Metro East fire
Missouri officials eye legislation after News 4 Investigation on beauty procedure. Ukrainian family resettles in St. Louis area nearly a year since start of war. Missouri lawmaker wants to make the corn dog the official food of the state fair. State Rep. Ian Mackey, who represents part of St. Louis...
Odd things about Missouri that non-Missourians notice
If you’re not from the Show Me State, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange, and you’re not alone.
themissouritimes.com
Opinion: Osage Casino initiative in Lake of the Ozarks
Native American tribes, like the Osage Nation, have faced baseless, discriminatory attacks for centuries. This week, the Missouri Senate Emerging Issues Committee Members were presented with racist and false claims at a hearing regarding casino development for the Lake of the Ozark. As the CEO of Osage Casinos, I am...
Two dead in south St. Louis County house fire
Two adults died Wednesday morning in a south St. Louis County house fire.
Missouri’s most romantic restaurant is in St. Louis, according to Yelp
Looking to treat your special someone to a romantic Valentine’s dinner, but none of the pizzerias in your area will deliver a pepperoni pie in the crude shape of a heart?
myleaderpaper.com
Three men allegedly used stolen credit cards to buy items at Arnold Walmart
Arnold Police are trying to identify three men who reportedly were seen in surveillance video using stolen credit cards at Walmart, 2201 Michigan Ave. The men allegedly charged a total of $5,614.32 on the two cards, which belonged to a 45-year-old Byrnes Mill woman and a 41-year-old St. Louis woman, authorities reported.
