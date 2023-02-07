ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Lebanon-Express

Hope fading as deaths in Turkey, Syria quake near 12,000

GAZIANTEP, Turkey — With hope of finding survivors fading, stretched rescue teams in Turkey and Syria searched Wednesday for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by the world's deadliest earthquake in more than a decade. The confirmed death toll approached 12,000. Turkish President Recep...
Lebanon-Express

UN calls for aid access to rebel-held areas in Syria

A leading United Nations official has called for the facilitation of aid access to rebel-held areas in Syria's northwest, where little help has been able to arrive since Monday's earthquake. Currently rebel-held areas near Turkey's border cannot receive aid without Damascus's authorisation.
Lebanon-Express

Mexico: worry that Maya Train will destroy jungle

A major rail project in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula is intended to drive economic development to some of the country’s poorest areas but scientists and environmentalists worry that the project will hurt unique ecosystems nearby.
Lebanon-Express

Photos: Israel steps up Jerusalem home demolitions

Israel's drive to demolish Palestinian homes in east Jerusalem picked up pace after a Palestinian gunman killed seven people in east Jerusalem in late January 2023.
Lebanon-Express

Chinese balloon part of world-wide spy 'fleet', says U.S.

The Chinese balloon shot down off the South Carolina coast was part of a large surveillance program that China has been conducting for “several years,” the Pentagon said Wednesday, while White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre described the balloons as part of a "fleet" and said they had been spotted around the world.
Lebanon-Express

Is the US losing the artificial intelligence arms race?

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) The U.S. government, long a proponent of advancing technology for military purposes, sees artificial intelligence as key to the next generation of fighting tools. Several recent investments and Pentagon initiatives show that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy