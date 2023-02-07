Read full article on original website
Related
Lebanon-Express
First UN aid trucks reach Syria's rebel-held northwest to help with earthquake relief
The first UN aid convoy has made its way through the only open humanitarian corridor to reach Syria's rebel-held northwest, bringing much-needed help to one the areas hardest hit by Monday's earthquakes.
Lebanon-Express
Hope fading as deaths in Turkey, Syria quake near 12,000
GAZIANTEP, Turkey — With hope of finding survivors fading, stretched rescue teams in Turkey and Syria searched Wednesday for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by the world's deadliest earthquake in more than a decade. The confirmed death toll approached 12,000. Turkish President Recep...
Lebanon-Express
UN calls for aid access to rebel-held areas in Syria
A leading United Nations official has called for the facilitation of aid access to rebel-held areas in Syria's northwest, where little help has been able to arrive since Monday's earthquake. Currently rebel-held areas near Turkey's border cannot receive aid without Damascus's authorisation.
Lebanon-Express
‘No hope anymore’: Miracles and desperation in Turkey’s Antakya
As rescue operations continue in Turkey following the deadly earthquakes that struck the region, for many hopes of finding loved ones alive are fading.
Lebanon-Express
Volunteers join earthquake aid efforts in Turkey, and more of today's top videos
Thousands of people across Turkey have joined aid efforts to help earthquake survivors, an 'ice mermaid’ broke a new record while swimming in the Arctic, and more of today's top videos.
Lebanon-Express
Silence as quake rescuers listen for signs of life in Turkey, and more of today's top videos
Rescuers asked for people to stay quiet while they listen for signs of life under the rubble of a collapsed building in Turkey, the U.S. held joint Air Force exercises simulating conflict with China, and more of today's top videos.
Lebanon-Express
Mexico: worry that Maya Train will destroy jungle
A major rail project in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula is intended to drive economic development to some of the country’s poorest areas but scientists and environmentalists worry that the project will hurt unique ecosystems nearby.
Lebanon-Express
Photos: Israel steps up Jerusalem home demolitions
Israel's drive to demolish Palestinian homes in east Jerusalem picked up pace after a Palestinian gunman killed seven people in east Jerusalem in late January 2023.
Lebanon-Express
Chinese balloon part of world-wide spy 'fleet', says U.S.
The Chinese balloon shot down off the South Carolina coast was part of a large surveillance program that China has been conducting for “several years,” the Pentagon said Wednesday, while White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre described the balloons as part of a "fleet" and said they had been spotted around the world.
Lebanon-Express
MH17 inquiry: 'Strong indications' Putin approved missile supply that downed plane
An international team of investigators said Wednesday it found “strong indications” that Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the supply of heavy anti-aircraft weapons to Ukrainian separatists who shot down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in 2014 with a Russian missile.
Lebanon-Express
Underground shelters provide rare respite for exhausted Ukrainian soldiers in Bakhmut
With incessant fighting in the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine still ongoing, exhausted Ukrainian soldiers have turned to taking refuge in secret underground shelters to rest.
Lebanon-Express
Biden discusses State of the Union; concerns over foreign farmland ownership; posts twist tragedies to push vaccine lies | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. » President Joe Biden has made Wisconsin his first stop after his State of the Union address, visiting a training center run by a union near Madison, the state capital. » Former...
Lebanon-Express
Pentagon shoots down unknown object; Biden to visit Poland; abortion pill could be pulled off market | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. » The Pentagon has shot down an unknown object flying in U.S. airspace off the coast of Alaska. That's according to White House officials Friday. » President Joe Biden will travel to...
Lebanon-Express
Is the US losing the artificial intelligence arms race?
(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) The U.S. government, long a proponent of advancing technology for military purposes, sees artificial intelligence as key to the next generation of fighting tools. Several recent investments and Pentagon initiatives show that...
Comments / 0