Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Lakers vet Patrick Beverley’s 4-word reaction to wild Russell Westbrook-D’Angelo Russell trade
Patrick Beverley was one of the first NBA players to react to what could be a landscape-shifting blockbuster trade that went down on Wednesday night. The Los Angeles Lakers were able to strike a deal with the Utah Jazz and the Minnesota Timberwolves that will see D’Angelo Russell, among others, make their way to LA. In the process, the Lakers have also successfully pulled the plug on the failed Russell Westbrook experiment.
Los Angeles Lakers pull off blockbuster D’Angelo Russell, Russell Westbrook trade
The Los Angeles Lakers have done it. With less than 24 hours to go ahead of the NBA trade deadline,
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Russell Westbrook interested in two teams if bought out by Utah Jazz
Wednesday’s blockbuster three-team trade that sent Russell Westbrook from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Utah Jazz had been in
Utah Jazz updated draft picks after Russell Westbrook trade
The Utah Jazz picked up another first-round draft pick by working themselves into the Russell Westbrook trade. How many future picks do they have now?. The Utah Jazz began stockpiling first-round picks this summer with the blockbuster trades of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. It seemed likely they would follow that path with some of their other veterans but a brief flirtation with the top of the Western Conference standings and the playoff race delayed things a bit.
Los Angeles Clippers Reportedly Not Sold On Russell Westbrook's Fit With Kawhi Leonard And Paul George
The LA Clippers may be out of the Russell Westbrook sweepstakes.
Russell Westbrook trade grades: Who won the deal between the Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves?
They’ve finally done it, folks. After trying to ship Russell Westbrook for what feels like an eternity now, the Lakers have finally moved off the Triple-Double King’s massive contract and brought back some players they hope can help. The Lakers have traded Russell Westbrook and a lightly protected...
NBA Trade Grades: Lakers offload Russell Westbrook, land D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt
The Lakers able to trade Russell Westbrook and offload him in a deal that will land them D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and more. Grading the trade. Russell Westbrook has been traded away from the Los Angeles Lakers. And not only have they finally been able to offload the polarizing former NBA MVP, but they were able to get quite a terrific haul in a three-team trade involving the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz.
LeBron James Took Two Goats To Dinner Party After Breaking All-Time Scoring Record
LeBron James found an interesting way to celebrate after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record.
silverscreenandroll.com
JJ Redick says he’s heard Russell Westbrook to Jazz trade is ‘close to being done’
Shortly after this story came out, multiple reports emerged that the Lakers are in deep talks on a three-team trade with the Timberwolves and Jazz that would send out Russell Westbrook and bring in D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley. Original story — featuring JJ apparently being right!...
‘Remove vampire from locker room’: Knives out for Russell Westbrook after Lakers trade him to Jazz
Many people around the NBA world expected Russell Westbrook to get traded prior to the NBA trade deadline. The Los Angeles Lakers have already had a busy week when it comes to dealing players and Westbrook is headed to the Utah Jazz. A recent report from Dave McMenamin summed up the feeling around Russ leaving Los Angeles.
Russell Westbrook, John Wall and 5 takeaways from NBA trade deadline
The NBA trade deadline provides the final opportunity for teams to add the necessary help before the final stretch of the regular season going into the playoffs. Here are rolling out‘s top five takeaways from this season’s NBA trade deadline. The Western Conference has improved. Teams throughout the...
