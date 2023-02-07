Patrick Beverley was one of the first NBA players to react to what could be a landscape-shifting blockbuster trade that went down on Wednesday night. The Los Angeles Lakers were able to strike a deal with the Utah Jazz and the Minnesota Timberwolves that will see D’Angelo Russell, among others, make their way to LA. In the process, the Lakers have also successfully pulled the plug on the failed Russell Westbrook experiment.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO