Los Angeles, CA

ClutchPoints

Lakers vet Patrick Beverley’s 4-word reaction to wild Russell Westbrook-D’Angelo Russell trade

Patrick Beverley was one of the first NBA players to react to what could be a landscape-shifting blockbuster trade that went down on Wednesday night. The Los Angeles Lakers were able to strike a deal with the Utah Jazz and the Minnesota Timberwolves that will see D’Angelo Russell, among others, make their way to LA. In the process, the Lakers have also successfully pulled the plug on the failed Russell Westbrook experiment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Utah Jazz updated draft picks after Russell Westbrook trade

The Utah Jazz picked up another first-round draft pick by working themselves into the Russell Westbrook trade. How many future picks do they have now?. The Utah Jazz began stockpiling first-round picks this summer with the blockbuster trades of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. It seemed likely they would follow that path with some of their other veterans but a brief flirtation with the top of the Western Conference standings and the playoff race delayed things a bit.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FanSided

NBA Trade Grades: Lakers offload Russell Westbrook, land D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt

The Lakers able to trade Russell Westbrook and offload him in a deal that will land them D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and more. Grading the trade. Russell Westbrook has been traded away from the Los Angeles Lakers. And not only have they finally been able to offload the polarizing former NBA MVP, but they were able to get quite a terrific haul in a three-team trade involving the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

JJ Redick says he’s heard Russell Westbrook to Jazz trade is ‘close to being done’

Shortly after this story came out, multiple reports emerged that the Lakers are in deep talks on a three-team trade with the Timberwolves and Jazz that would send out Russell Westbrook and bring in D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley. Original story — featuring JJ apparently being right!...
rolling out

Russell Westbrook, John Wall and 5 takeaways from NBA trade deadline

The NBA trade deadline provides the final opportunity for teams to add the necessary help before the final stretch of the regular season going into the playoffs. Here are rolling out‘s top five takeaways from this season’s NBA trade deadline. The Western Conference has improved. Teams throughout the...
