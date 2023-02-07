Read full article on original website
CNBC
Kind Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky made a $220 million mistake—it turned his startup into a $5 billion company
This story is part of CNBC Make It's The Moment series, where highly successful people reveal the critical moment that changed the trajectory of their lives and careers, discussing what drove them to make the leap into the unknown. The first time Daniel Lubetzky accepted significant investment money for Kind...
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
financefeeds.com
Genesis declares bankruptcy, owes creditors $3.4 billion
Digital-asset brokerage and lender Genesis has filed for bankruptcy in the US as the dramatic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire continues to reverberate across the industry. Owing creditors at least $3.4 billion, Genesis had already halted most activity on its platform and froze customer redemptions on November 16, citing...
Apple cofounder says that Elon Musk, like Steve Jobs, wants to 'be seen as the important person and be like a cult leader'
Steve Wozniak slammed Elon Musk during an interview with CNBC on Thursday, calling him dishonest and saying he feels "robbed" by Tesla FSD claims.
The eyeball-scanning crypto startup founded by ChatGPT creator Sam Altman is reportedly on the hunt for a lead investor to raise up to $120 million
Remember Worldcoin, Sam Altman's blockchain unicorn that wants to give every living human crypto by imaging their eyeballs?
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood explains the real reason behind tech layoffs
ARK Invest CEO and CIO Cathie Wood gives her perspective on what factors are driving the layoffs in the technology industry on "Mornings with Maria."
Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Says Steve Jobs, Elon Musk Are Similar, Except...
'Robbed my family of so much money.'
Digital Currency Group is reportedly selling shares from its most prized crypto funds at a steep discount as the digital asset giant navigates financial woes
Digital Currency Group is selling some of its top assets at a steep discount, per the Financial Times. The news comes as the crypto conglomerate's lending unit, Genesis, filed for bankruptcy protection last month. The company told Insider that offloading assets "is simply part of our ongoing portfolio rebalancing." Digital...
Investor Gerber to run for Tesla board, cites PR and service issues
Feb 10 (Reuters) - Well-known Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) investor Ross Gerber said on Friday he plans to notify the electric carmaker that he will run for its board of directors, citing problems with its public relations, customer service and succession planning.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Venture Firm Acquires 130,722,306,727 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Accumulation Spree
A crypto venture firm has snapped up billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens during a massive multimillion-dollar accumulation spree. New data from blockchain search engine Etherscan reveals that Chicago-based trading firm Jump Trading has seen its trove of SHIB grow exponentially from 250,000 on February 4th to just over 130.7 billion at time of writing.
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Going to Valhalla, Says Former Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
The SEC takes aim at America’s golden goose
Innovation is America’s greatest advantage in our tech competition with China, but a small rule change in Washington could inadvertently hobble our innovation edge and seriously erode our standing in the world. Technology translates directly into geopolitical power and, as a result, bipartisan leaders are pouring billions of dollars in U.S. government funding into everything…
cryptoglobe.com
Coinbase CEO Shares Concern Over Rumors of SEC Ban on Crypto Staking for Retail Investors, IOG CEO Responds
On Wednesday (February 8), Coinbase Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong expressed his worries about rumors of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) considering a ban on crypto staking for retail investors. Armstrong believes that such a ban would have a negative impact on the growth of the crypto industry in the U.S.
crowdfundinsider.com
Coinbase CEO Worries that Crypto Staking is Doomed
Brian Armstrong, CEO and founder of Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), took to Twitter yesterday to share his belief that crypto staking is doomed as regulators – the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – will soon kill off the popular method of generating revenue for parked crypto. Currently, on Coinbase, Ethereum may be staked for a 4% return.
CoinDesk
Deutsche Bank in Talks to Invest in 2 German Crypto Firms: Bloomberg
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The asset management group of German banking giant Deutsche Bank AG is in talks to invest in two German crypto companies as part of its growth strategy, according to aBloomberg report. People familiar with...
CoinDesk Parent DCG Sells Prized Crypto Funds At Steep Discount To Raise Capital
Crypto company Digital Currency Group (DCG) is selling stakes in some of its investment funds at a steep discount to raise capital, as it tries to pay back creditors of its bankrupt lending unit Genesis, Financial Times reported, citing U.S. securities filings. The sale of the shares in several of...
PayPal just paused its plan to release a stablecoin after reports its partner is under investigation amid a larger crypto crackdown
PayPal CEO Dan Schulman announced his plans to retire at the end of 2023. The digital payments giant PayPal is reportedly pausing work on its stablecoin following news that its partner in the effort is under investigation by a New York regulatory agency. PayPal, which just released its fourth quarter...
WSJ: Santos raised money for company SEC alleges is a Ponzi scheme
Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who has faced controversy since it was revealed he made false statements about large parts of his personal and work backgrounds, once raised money for a company that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) later said was a Ponzi scheme, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Journal reported on Saturday that Santos…
Observer
Tracking 2023’s Layoffs in Tech, Media, Retail and More
From big tech companies to media to online retailers, layoffs are continuing in 2023 with new job cuts announced almost every week. Business large and small are slashing costs in preparation for a possible recession and the impact has spread from advertising-dependent internet and media companies to e-commerce, software and even carmakers.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Suggests SEC Could Ban Staking
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. This article originally appeared inFirst Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong...
