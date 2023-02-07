ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

financefeeds.com

Genesis declares bankruptcy, owes creditors $3.4 billion

Digital-asset brokerage and lender Genesis has filed for bankruptcy in the US as the dramatic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire continues to reverberate across the industry. Owing creditors at least $3.4 billion, Genesis had already halted most activity on its platform and froze customer redemptions on November 16, citing...
Markets Insider

Digital Currency Group is reportedly selling shares from its most prized crypto funds at a steep discount as the digital asset giant navigates financial woes

Digital Currency Group is selling some of its top assets at a steep discount, per the Financial Times. The news comes as the crypto conglomerate's lending unit, Genesis, filed for bankruptcy protection last month. The company told Insider that offloading assets "is simply part of our ongoing portfolio rebalancing." Digital...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Venture Firm Acquires 130,722,306,727 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Accumulation Spree

A crypto venture firm has snapped up billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens during a massive multimillion-dollar accumulation spree. New data from blockchain search engine Etherscan reveals that Chicago-based trading firm Jump Trading has seen its trove of SHIB grow exponentially from 250,000 on February 4th to just over 130.7 billion at time of writing.
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Going to Valhalla, Says Former Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
The Hill

The SEC takes aim at America’s golden goose

Innovation is America’s greatest advantage in our tech competition with China, but a small rule change in Washington could inadvertently hobble our innovation edge and seriously erode our standing in the world. Technology translates directly into geopolitical power and, as a result, bipartisan leaders are pouring billions of dollars in U.S. government funding into everything…
crowdfundinsider.com

Coinbase CEO Worries that Crypto Staking is Doomed

Brian Armstrong, CEO and founder of Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), took to Twitter yesterday to share his belief that crypto staking is doomed as regulators – the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – will soon kill off the popular method of generating revenue for parked crypto. Currently, on Coinbase, Ethereum may be staked for a 4% return.
CoinDesk

Deutsche Bank in Talks to Invest in 2 German Crypto Firms: Bloomberg

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The asset management group of German banking giant Deutsche Bank AG is in talks to invest in two German crypto companies as part of its growth strategy, according to aBloomberg report. People familiar with...
The Hill

WSJ: Santos raised money for company SEC alleges is a Ponzi scheme

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who has faced controversy since it was revealed he made false statements about large parts of his personal and work backgrounds, once raised money for a company that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) later said was a Ponzi scheme, The Wall Street Journal reported.  The Journal reported on Saturday that Santos…
Observer

Tracking 2023’s Layoffs in Tech, Media, Retail and More

From big tech companies to media to online retailers, layoffs are continuing in 2023 with new job cuts announced almost every week. Business large and small are slashing costs in preparation for a possible recession and the impact has spread from advertising-dependent internet and media companies to e-commerce, software and even carmakers.

